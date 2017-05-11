(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hang Seng
Bank Limited's
(HSB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'A+' with a
Stable Outlook. The
agency has also affirmed China Construction Bank (Asia)
Corporation Limited's
(CCB Asia) Long-Term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
The ratings have been affirmed as part of Fitch's periodic peer
review of the
Hong Kong banks (see Fitch Affirms 6 Hong Kong Banks; Positive
Outlook on OCBC
Wing Hang Bank).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HSB
IDRS, VIABILITY RATING, SUPPORT RATING
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that HSB will
maintain its strong
and balanced intrinsic profile, which benefits from significant
domestic market
share, strong funding and capitalisation, and operational
support from being
part of HSBC Holdings plc (AA-/Stable).
HSB is more exposed to the property market than its peers. Its
domestic
property-related lending accounted for half of its loans and a
quarter of assets
at end-2016, compared with sector averages of 30% and 12%,
respectively, at
end-1Q17. These figures exclude property loans in mainland
China, which we
estimate accounted for another 4% of HSB's loans. Mortgages in
both
jurisdictions are highly regulated with low loan-to-value (LTV)
ratios.
We expect China to remain the key source of growth. The bank's
gross mainland
China exposure (MCE) declined to 19% of assets at end-2016 from
22% a year
earlier, and the composition of its non-bank exposures has
slightly changed as
the share of government-related entities declined to 36% from
41%.
Most potential for deterioration would likely come from China,
as indicated by
weaker loan quality in HSB's China subsidiary with an NPL ratio
of 1.7% at
end-2016 (HSB: 0.5%). The bank has a good track record in its
domestic unsecured
retail book and its China-related cross-border loans have thus
far performed
well.
HSB's solid capitalisation prepares it well for expected higher
and more
volatile provisioning requirements under the new IFRS 9
reporting standard and
stricter risk-weighted asset rules from the Basel reforms. The
bank's Fitch Core
Capital ratio is sensitive to changes in property valuations,
but it remains
sound and at the top end of the range for the banking system at
17.1%, excluding
property revaluation reserves.
Ample access to retail deposits underpins HSB's stable funding
profile. The bank
keeps a very liquid balance sheet with customer loans
representing only 51% of
total assets at end-2016. Its liquidity coverage ratio is among
the highest in
Hong Kong. This and potential support from its parent underpin
HSB's Short-Term
IDR of 'F1+'.
HSB's '1' Support Rating reflects institutional support from its
62% owner The
Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HKSB;
AA-/Stable), which
provides a floor to HSB's IDRs at one notch below HKSB's rating.
This reflects
the two entities' complementary businesses, HSB's level of
integration, high
reputational risk to HKSB from a default by its subsidiary, and
the size of
HKSB's ownership and different branding.
CCB Asia
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING
Fitch's ratings on CCB Asia reflect our view of an extremely
high probability
its parent, China Construction Bank Corporation (CCB, A/Stable),
will extend the
subsidiary timely support, if required. Our rating approach
reflects CCB Asia's
tight integration and aligned strategy with the parent. CCB Asia
is CCB's
largest overseas subsidiary, and it facilitates CCB's expansion
and manages
funding and credit approvals in the Asia-Pacific region. CCB
Asia's business
strategy, client coverage, management and risk appetite are
strongly tied with
that of CCB. Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to CCB
Asia given its high
integration with the parent.
The Stable Outlook reflects the Stable Outlook of CCB and
ultimately the Chinese
sovereign.
CCB Asia's MTN programme is rated in line with its IDRs as the
senior unsecured
notes under the programme represent direct and unsubordinated
debt of the bank.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The rating on CCB Asia's Basel III-compliant subordinated debt
is notched down
once from the bank's IDRs to reflect the notes' partial
write-down features. We
expect institutional support from CCB will flow through to the
notes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
HSB
IDRS, VIABILITY RATING, SUPPORT RATING
The bank's Viability Rating might come under pressure if the
bank's asset
quality or risk appetite deteriorated significantly. In such a
scenario the IDR
would, nevertheless, stay unchanged unless our view around
HKSB's ability and
propensity to support HSB changed.
An upgrade is unlikely given HSB's business model and
concentration risks.
HSB's Short-Term IDR could be downgraded if Fitch was to view
liquidity support
from HKSB as less likely.
HSB's Support Rating could change if Fitch were to reassess the
ability and
propensity of HKSB to support its subsidiary.
CCB Asia
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING
The bank's IDRs and ratings on its senior debt are ultimately
tied to changes in
China's ability and propensity to support CCB. They are also
sensitive to a
change in Fitch's perception around the propensity of
institutional support for
CCB Asia, for example if CCB Asia's role within CCB changes.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The instrument ratings are sensitive to our assumptions on the
anchor rating,
the relative loss severity and non-performance of the notes,
none of which we
expect to change unless our criteria changes.
The rating actions are as follows:
Hang Seng Bank Limited
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
MTN Programme and senior debt under the programme affirmed at
'A' and 'F1'
Basel III-compliant subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jonathan Cornish (HSB)
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Grace Wu (CCB Asia)
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Committee Chairperson
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
