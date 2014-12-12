(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hannover
Rueck SE's
(Hannover Re) and its reinsurance subsidiary E+S
Rueckversicherung AG's (E+S Re)
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-' and Hannover
Re's Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'. The Outlooks on all ratings are
Stable.
Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Hannover Finance (Lux) S.A.'s
EUR500m
subordinated notes due 2040, EUR500m perpetual subordinated
notes, and EUR500m
subordinated notes due 2043, at 'A'. All issues are guaranteed
by Hannover Re on
a subordinated basis.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Hannover Re's strong financial profile,
supported by
very strong risk-adjusted capitalisation, as assessed by Fitch,
and consistent
earnings generation from the core non-life reinsurance segment.
Hannover Re's shareholders' equity rose to EUR7.7bn at 9M14
(FY2013: EUR6.5bn),
driven by an increase in the valuation reserve and a further
addition from
retained earnings. Capital quality is marginally reduced by a
higher level of
hybrid debt within the reinsurer's capital structure. This is
mitigated by what
Fitch considers to be a less volatile mix of reinsurance
business relative to
peers.
Financial leverage rose to 22.8% at 9M14 (1H14: 19.8%) following
the issuance of
the EUR500m subordinated bond in September 2014. During 2015,
Fitch expects that
Hannover Re will call the EUR500m subordinated bond issued in
June 2005, which
should result in financial leverage reducing back to below 20%.
The 2005
instrument carries a higher coupon than the 2014 issue, which
should improve the
reinsurer's future debt-service metrics. The five-year average
fixed charge
coverage ratio stood at 11.6x at 9M14, which remains supportive
of the rating.
Fitch views positively the stability of Hannover Re's earnings
generation in
recent years. The agency believes that this reflects the
diversified nature of
the company's business profile as well as the reinsurer's
prudent investment
strategy. The volatility of the combined ratio also remains
lower than peers,
which in Fitch's view reflects Hannover Re's selective
underwriting approach and
focus on preserving margins rather than on strong growth. Fitch
considers the
low volatility of the combined ratio an important factor
supporting the
stability of the reinsurer's earnings.
Fitch recognises that the current operating environment remains
challenging for
Hannover Re and the wider (re)insurance industry. Persistently
low interest
rates and increasingly intense competition, especially in
non-life reinsurance,
continue to drive price softening across certain major
reinsurance classes.
Fitch expects Hannover Re's diversified business profile and
prudent
underwriting policy to provide resilience to a protracted period
of price
softening, should this occur.
E+S Re's rating continues to reflect its core status within the
Hannover Re
group. Fitch regards E+S Re as a core subsidiary of Hannover Re
due to its
position within the group as the primary vehicle for
underwriting reinsurance
business in Germany, which is considered a key market by the
group. This is
despite the presence of significant minority interests (E+S Re
is 64.8%-owned by
Hannover Re) and its distinct brand identity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch considers an upgrade unlikely in the near term, but could
be achieved over
the longer term if financial leverage declines to 15%, the
combined ratio
remains below 93% and capitalisation, as assessed by Fitch,
remains very strong.
A downgrade may occur if financial leverage remains consistently
above 25% or if
the fixed charge coverage is consistently below 9x. A combined
ratio
consistently above 102% could also lead to a downgrade.
Hannover Re is one of the largest global reinsurers with gross
premiums of
EUR14bn in 2013 and shareholders' equity (including minority
interests) of
EUR7.7bn at 9M14. The group transacts all lines of the non-life,
life and health
reinsurance business and has representative offices in 20
countries. Hannover Re
is 50.2%-owned by Talanx AG, a majority-owned subsidiary of
Haftpflichtverband
der Deutschen Industrie V.a.G.
Fitch has assigned Hannover Re's issue of EUR500m 3.375%
perpetual subordinated
notes, issued September 2014, a 'A' rating.
