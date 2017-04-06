(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Harris
Corporation's (HRS)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and long-term issue
ratings at 'BBB-', and
has also affirmed the Short-Term IDR and commercial paper
ratings at 'F3'. The
Rating Outlook is Positive. Fitch's ratings cover approximately
$4 billion of
outstanding long-term and short-term debt after giving effect to
the $248
million debt repayment completed in January of 2017. A full list
of rating
actions appears at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are supported by the company's competitive position
in the defense
industry; technological capability; good product
diversification; adequate
liquidity; financial flexibility; and large backlog. The company
has solid cash
generation and strong operating margins, and it is expected to
further improve
its operations with the realized cost savings from the
acquisition of Exelis
Inc. (XLS) completed on May 29, 2015.
The Rating Outlook is based on Fitch's expectations that HRS
will continue
repaying its debt and will reduce leverage over the next three
years due to both
voluntary and scheduled debt repayments. HRS' leverage metrics
will remain
adequate for the ratings during the majority of fiscal 2018
despite significant
expected debt repayment. Fitch expects the company's leverage
(debt/EBITDA) and
adjusted leverage (rent adjusted debt/EBITDAR) will decline to
approximately
2.2x and 2.5x by the end of fiscal 2018 (ended June 29)
following a redemption
of the $500 million senior unsecured bonds due in April of 2018.
Fitch also expects HRS' FFO adjusted leverage will improve to
3.1x by the end of
fiscal 2018, down from 5x at the end of fiscal 2016. As of the
last 12 months
ended Dec. 30, 2016, the company's leverage and adjusted
leverage were 2.9x and
3.2x, down from 4.1x and 4.2x at the end of fiscal year ended
July 1, 2015, respectively.
HRS has de-leveraged slower than Fitch expected following the
XLS acquisition
driven by recent portfolio reshaping and share repurchases. The
company is on
target to meet its earlier commitment of paying down $2 billion
of debt by the
end of fiscal 2018, but a string of divestitures of several
non-core businesses
during fiscal 2017 reduced HRS' revenue and EBITDA, resulting in
higher than
initially expected leverage over the next three years. Fitch
estimates the
divestitures made during fiscal 2017 will reduce the company's
revenue and
EBITDA by approximately $1.4 billion and $150 million,
respectively, at the end
of fiscal 2017.
Fitch believes HRS has completed its portfolio reshaping and
does not anticipate
the company will make additional divestitures or acquisitions in
the near
future. Even though the company retained higher margin
businesses, the decreases
in revenue and EBITDA from divestitures will negatively affect
HRS' leverage
metrics in the short term as the company plans to use a part of
the proceeds to
repurchase shares and make voluntary pension contributions
instead of repaying
debt. As a result of the divestitures, Fitch expects HRS'
leverage will be
approximately 2.7x and 2.2x at the end of fiscal 2017 and fiscal
2018,
respectively, revised upwards from the previous projections of
2.4x and 1.9x.
Despite slower than initially expected de-leveraging, Fitch
views the company's
portfolio actions as positive in the long run. Fitch believes
the reshaping
efforts will result in a stronger operating profile and will
enable the company
to focus on its more profitable defense businesses going
forward. If the company
continues to reduce debt, Fitch believes the company's credit
metrics will
likely be commensurate with a 'BBB' rating by the end of fiscal
2018, as
relatively weak leverage metrics for the ratings will be
mitigated by strong
operating margins and solid cash generation.
Fitch expects the company will generate above $800 million of
free cash flow
(FCF) annually over the next two years before giving effect to
dividends of more
than $250 million. Fitch expects strong cash generation will
support HRS'
sizable maturities, as approximately $1.24 billion of debt will
mature over the
next three years.
The majority of the company's non-leverage metrics
(profitability, diversity,
backlog, etc.) are indicative of a strong investment grade
company. HRS is a
sole source provider for many of its products and generates
solid operating cash
driven by strong margins and effective cost management. Fitch
expects the
company will generate approximately 25% EBITDA margins in fiscal
2017, up from
approximately 23% in fiscal 2016, which was negatively impacted
by unfavorable
product mix and a significant slowdown in commercial end
markets. The increase
in the estimated 2017 year end EBITDA margin is driven by better
product mix due
to divestitures of several low margin businesses and merger
related synergy
savings in the range of $130 million to $135 million. The
completion of the XLS
integration is expected to result in annual run-rate savings in
the range of
$140 million to $150 million by the end of fiscal 2018.
Fitch is concerned with HRS' exposure to shocks and downturns in
U.S. military
spending or shifts in spending mix. Fitch still considers the
defense outlook to
be somewhat uncertain, partly due to the Pentagon's intense
focus on lowering
costs, which could impact the sector's profitability, as well as
the continued
risk of sequestration after fiscal 2017. Fitch considers HRS'
portfolio to be of
good quality, with highly diversified, strategically important,
and growing
programs.
HRS' exposure to U.S. military spending has increased
significantly as a result
of the broad portfolio reshaping over the last two fiscal years.
Since the XLS
acquisition, HRS has divested almost all of its commercial
businesses including
Healthcare Solutions (July 15, 2015), the Composite
Aerostructures business
(April 8, 2016), and CapRock Communications (Jan. 3, 2017) as
well as the
Government IT business. Divestitures of commercial businesses
decreased HRS'
revenue diversification, but this is mitigated by the lower
cyclicality and
higher margins of the government businesses. Fitch estimates the
combined EBITDA
margin of the divested businesses was approximately 11% compared
to the
approximately 25% margin for the remaining portfolio.
Fitch is also concerned by HRS' large pension deficit (including
a relatively
high percentage of Level III assets) and corresponding future
pension funding
requirements. However, this is mitigated by HRS' plan to make a
$588 million
contribution to its qualified pension plans during fiscal 2017,
including a $400
million discretionary payment to be funded by the divestiture of
the Government
IT business. Fitch expects the underfunded status of the
company's qualified
pension plans will improve significantly at the end of fiscal
2017 driven by
rising interest rates, expected strong returns of the plans'
assets, and the
$400 million discretionary contribution. HRS has been de-risking
the portfolio
of qualified pension plan assets over the past several years,
and Fitch expects
the trend will continue. In 2016, Level III Assets as a
percentage of the
pension plan's assets was 22%, down significantly from 30% at
the end of fiscal
2015.
At the end of fiscal 2016, HRS' pension plans were underfunded
by approximately
$2.2 billion (approximately 66% funded), a slight deterioration
from a $2
billion deficit (69% funded) at the end of fiscal 2015. The
pension benefit
obligation (PBO) was $6.5 billion at the end of fiscal 2016,
while the other
postretirement benefit obligation was $311 million
(approximately 69% funded).
In fiscal 2016, HRS contributed $174 million to its qualified
pension plans. The
company expects it will not be required to make pension plan
contributions in
fiscal 2018, fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020 due to the
aforementioned discretionary
contribution, however, Fitch assumes HRS will resume
contributions in fiscal
2020 at approximately $200 million per year.
Fitch believes future funding requirements for the pension
obligations are
manageable because of the company's strong FCF generation. In
addition, the
large pension deficit is partially mitigated by the expected
reimbursements from
the U.S. government, which treats a part of pension costs as
allowable and
reimbursable costs under some contracts. The projected future
cash contributions
do not take into account reimbursement the company expects to
receive from the
U.S. government, and Fitch expects net pension related cash
outflows will be
lower than the projected contributions. HRS does not disclose
the reimbursement
amount.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for HRS include:
--Flat organic sales in fiscal 2017 and low single-digit revenue
growth
thereafter;
--EBITDA margins at approximately 25% in fiscal 2017 and beyond;
--Cash will be deployed towards debt reduction and dividends
over the next two
years. Fitch expects dividends will increase annually;
--The company will not be required to make qualified pension
plan contributions
over the next two years;
-- Fitch expects share repurchases will be limited to offset
dilution in fiscal
2018, and additional repurchases will be made from excess cash
(if any)
remaining after the company retires $700 million of debt by the
end of fiscal
2018;
--Cash flow generation will be solid and the company will
generate approximately
$800 million FCF annually before giving effect to pension
contributions and
dividends;
--HRS will not make material debt funded acquisitions over the
rating horizon;
--Capital expenditures will fluctuate in the range of 2.3% to
2.5% of revenues.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future actions that may, individually or collectively,
cause Fitch to
take a positive rating action include continued deleveraging,
which would lead
to sustained leverage of 2x-2.25x, adjusted leverage below
2.75x, and sustained
FFO-adjusted leverage below 3x. Fitch may also consider a
positive rating action
if faster EBITDA margin improvements translate into better than
expected
operating results.
Negative: Future actions that may, individually or collectively,
cause Fitch to
take a negative rating action include the company's leverage and
adjusted
leverage remaining above 2.75x and 3.25x, respectively, for a
sustained period
of time. Fitch may also consider a negative action if the
company's FCF margin
declines and remains below 4%. Additionally, a negative action
may also be
considered if the company engages in sizable share repurchases
or acquisitions
prior to reducing leverage.
LIQUIDITY
As of Dec. 30, 2016, HRS' liquidity position was $1.1 billion,
composed of
approximately $310 million of total available cash and cash
equivalents and $825
million of availability under the $1 billion revolving credit
facility after
giving effect to outstanding LOCs. In its ratings case, Fitch
assumes an average
of $50 million cash to be restricted and held at foreign
subsidiaries for
operational purposes. The company's liquidity will likely remain
in the range of
$1.1 billion to $1.3 billion over the rating horizon as Fitch
does not expect
HRS' cash balances to fluctuate significantly due to rapid debt
repayment.
HRS' capital structure consists of senior unsecured credit
facilities (comprised
of a $1 billion revolving facility and three- and five-year term
loans) and
senior unsecured bonds. The company has sizable maturities over
the next three
years as approximately $335 million of outstanding borrowings
under the term
loans become due in fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2020, the $500
million senior
unsecured bonds become due in fiscal 2018, and the $400 million
senior unsecured
bonds mature in fiscal 2020 (April 2020).
Fitch anticipates that HRS will manage the upcoming maturities
of senior
unsecured bonds with internally generated cash, will repay in
full the
three-year term loans, and will pay down a significant portion
of the five-year
term loan by the end of fiscal 2018.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Harris Corporation:
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured three- and five-year term loans at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes and debentures at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Commercial paper at 'F3'.
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Petu, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0280
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Nicholas Varone
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0349
Committee Chairperson
Craig D. Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch has made no
material
adjustments that are not disclosed within the company's public
filings.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021774
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM..
PUBLISHED
RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS
SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST,
AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
ARE ALSO
AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE.
DIRECTORS AND
SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW.
FITCHRATINGS.COM
/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE
RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS
FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY
CAN BE FOUND ON
THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001