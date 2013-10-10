(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all
ratings for the
Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HFSG) and its primary
property/casualty
and life insurance subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A
full list of
ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rationale for the affirmation of HFSG's ratings reflects
the company's
reasonable financial leverage, sizable levels of holding company
cash and
financial resources, and strategy to focus on property/casualty,
group benefits
and mutual funds businesses. The ratings also consider the
risks associated
with the company's runoff annuity and life businesses, and
HFSG's near-term
capital management initiative to reduce overall financial
leverage to reflect a
significantly altered business profile following the sales of
its retirement
plans and individual life businesses in January 2013.
HFSG's net earnings have declined recently as property/casualty
profitability
has been offset by losses related to its Talcott Resolution
runoff life
operations and losses on extinguishment of debt. The company
reported a $441
million GAAP net loss to common shareholders in the first six
months of 2013,
following a net loss of $80 million posted for full-year 2012.
The net loss thus far in 2013 is primarily due to a $505 million
after-tax
non-cash charge related to a deferred acquisition cost (DAC)
unlock charge
largely from Japan variable annuity (VA) hedge cost assumption
changes, a $394
million after-tax net realized capital loss principally from
international VA
hedge program losses and a $102 million after-tax loss on the
sale of Hartford
Life International, Ltd., HFSG's U.K. VA business, expected to
close by the end
of 2013. HFSG also posted a $138 million after-tax loss on
extinguishment of
debt related to the repurchase of approximately $800 million of
senior notes in
the first quarter of 2013.
A key challenge for HFSG going forward remains the management of
the Talcott
runoff business. Fitch would view favorably a successful
execution of
opportunities to reduce the size and risk of the annuity book of
business from
the company's U.S. annuity, international annuity, and
institutional and private
placement life insurance businesses while honoring the company's
obligations to
its annuity contractholders.
HFSG's property/casualty operations reported a 99.5% GAAP
combined ratio for the
first half of 2013. This included 4.5 points for catastrophe
losses and 3.3
points of unfavorable prior-year reserve development, as the
company
strengthened net asbestos reserves by $130 million in the second
quarter of 2013
as part of its annual ground-up asbestos reserve review. This
underwriting
result is improved from 101.9% for full-year 2012, which
included 7.1 points for
catastrophe losses (3.5 points from Hurricane Sandy) and no
points for reserve
development.
Fitch expects HFSG to maintain a financial leverage ratio at or
below 25%
following the successful execution of the company's near-term
capital management
plan to reduce debt through early 2014. HFSG's financial
leverage ratio
(excluding unrealized gains/losses on fixed maturities) was
27.0% at June 30,
2013, in line with 27.2% at Dec. 31, 2012, as overall debt
reductions thus far
were offset by a decline in shareholders' equity due to the net
loss and a
return of capital to shareholders through the company's
increased equity
repurchase and common stock dividend plan.
HFSG maintains financial flexibility with approximately $2.2
billion in holding
company cash, fixed maturities and short-term investments at
June 30, 2013. This
provides flexibility for funding potential capital requirements
in adverse
markets and announced capital management plans including debt
repayment.
HFSG's operating earnings-based interest and preferred dividend
coverage has
been reduced in recent years, averaging a low 3.5x from 2008 to
2012. This
reflects both constrained operating earnings and increased
interest expense and
preferred dividends paid on capital over this period. Through
the first six
months of 2013 coverage was 1.7x, but would have improved to
5.3x excluding the
DAC unlock charge. Fitch expects HFSG's run-rate operating
earnings-based
interest and preferred dividend coverage to improve to at least
5.0x over the
next 12-18 months, with a reduced overall level of fixed charges
from lower
financial leverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade to
HFSG's debt ratings
include a financial leverage ratio maintained near 20%,
maintenance of at least
$1 billion of holding company cash, and interest and preferred
dividend coverage
of at least 6x. Continued success with the strategic plan and
successful
seasoning of run-off operations would also be considered
favorably. Fitch
considers a rating upgrade to be unlikely in the near term for
HFSG's life and
property/casualty insurance subsidiaries.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
significant
investment or operating losses that materially impact GAAP
shareholders' equity
or statutory capital within the insurance subsidiaries,
particularly as they
relate to any major negative surprises in the runoff VA
business; a financial
leverage ratio maintained above 25%; a sizable drop in holding
company cash;
failure to improve interest and preferred dividend coverage; and
an inability to
execute on the company's strategic plan.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--$200 million 4.75% notes due 2014 at 'BBB';
--$289 million 4.0% senior notes due 2015 at 'BBB';
--$167 million 7.3% notes due 2015 at 'BBB';
--$275 million 5.5% notes due 2016 at 'BBB';
--$415 million 5.375% notes due 2017 at 'BBB';
--$295 million 4.0% senior notes due 2017 at 'BBB';
--$320 million 6.3% notes due 2018 at 'BBB';
--$413 million 6% notes due 2019 at 'BBB';
--$499 million 5.5% senior notes due 2020 at 'BBB';
--$796 million 5.125% senior notes due 2022 at 'BBB';
--$298 million 5.95% notes due 2036 at 'BBB';
--$295 million 6.625% senior notes due 2040 at 'BBB';
--$325 million 6.1% notes due 2041 at 'BBB';
--$177 million 6.625% senior notes due 2042 at 'BBB';
--$298 million 4.3% senior notes due 2043 at 'BBB';
--$600 million 7.875% junior subordinated debentures due 2042 at
'BB+';
--$500 million 8.125% junior subordinated debentures due 2068 at
'BB+'.
Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Hartford Life, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--$80 million 7.65% notes due 2027 at 'BBB-';
--$63 million 7.375% notes due 2031 at 'BBB-'.
Hartford Life Global Funding
--Secured notes program at 'A-'.
Hartford Life Institutional Funding
--Secured notes program at 'A-'.
Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'A-'.
Hartford Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A-';
--Medium-term note program at 'BBB+'.
Hartford Life and Annuity Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A-'.
Members of the Hartford Fire Insurance Intercompany Pool:
Hartford Fire Insurance Company
Nutmeg Insurance Company
Hartford Accident & Indemnity Company
Hartford Casualty Insurance Company
Twin City Fire Insurance Company
Pacific Insurance Company, Limited
Property and Casualty Insurance Company of Hartford
Sentinel Insurance Company, Ltd.
Hartford Insurance Company of Illinois
Hartford Insurance Company of the Midwest
Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company
Hartford Insurance Company of the Southeast
Hartford Lloyd's Insurance Company
Trumbull Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
