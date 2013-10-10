(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all ratings for the Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HFSG) and its primary property/casualty and life insurance subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's rationale for the affirmation of HFSG's ratings reflects the company's reasonable financial leverage, sizable levels of holding company cash and financial resources, and strategy to focus on property/casualty, group benefits and mutual funds businesses. The ratings also consider the risks associated with the company's runoff annuity and life businesses, and HFSG's near-term capital management initiative to reduce overall financial leverage to reflect a significantly altered business profile following the sales of its retirement plans and individual life businesses in January 2013. HFSG's net earnings have declined recently as property/casualty profitability has been offset by losses related to its Talcott Resolution runoff life operations and losses on extinguishment of debt. The company reported a $441 million GAAP net loss to common shareholders in the first six months of 2013, following a net loss of $80 million posted for full-year 2012. The net loss thus far in 2013 is primarily due to a $505 million after-tax non-cash charge related to a deferred acquisition cost (DAC) unlock charge largely from Japan variable annuity (VA) hedge cost assumption changes, a $394 million after-tax net realized capital loss principally from international VA hedge program losses and a $102 million after-tax loss on the sale of Hartford Life International, Ltd., HFSG's U.K. VA business, expected to close by the end of 2013. HFSG also posted a $138 million after-tax loss on extinguishment of debt related to the repurchase of approximately $800 million of senior notes in the first quarter of 2013. A key challenge for HFSG going forward remains the management of the Talcott runoff business. Fitch would view favorably a successful execution of opportunities to reduce the size and risk of the annuity book of business from the company's U.S. annuity, international annuity, and institutional and private placement life insurance businesses while honoring the company's obligations to its annuity contractholders. HFSG's property/casualty operations reported a 99.5% GAAP combined ratio for the first half of 2013. This included 4.5 points for catastrophe losses and 3.3 points of unfavorable prior-year reserve development, as the company strengthened net asbestos reserves by $130 million in the second quarter of 2013 as part of its annual ground-up asbestos reserve review. This underwriting result is improved from 101.9% for full-year 2012, which included 7.1 points for catastrophe losses (3.5 points from Hurricane Sandy) and no points for reserve development. Fitch expects HFSG to maintain a financial leverage ratio at or below 25% following the successful execution of the company's near-term capital management plan to reduce debt through early 2014. HFSG's financial leverage ratio (excluding unrealized gains/losses on fixed maturities) was 27.0% at June 30, 2013, in line with 27.2% at Dec. 31, 2012, as overall debt reductions thus far were offset by a decline in shareholders' equity due to the net loss and a return of capital to shareholders through the company's increased equity repurchase and common stock dividend plan. HFSG maintains financial flexibility with approximately $2.2 billion in holding company cash, fixed maturities and short-term investments at June 30, 2013. This provides flexibility for funding potential capital requirements in adverse markets and announced capital management plans including debt repayment. HFSG's operating earnings-based interest and preferred dividend coverage has been reduced in recent years, averaging a low 3.5x from 2008 to 2012. This reflects both constrained operating earnings and increased interest expense and preferred dividends paid on capital over this period. Through the first six months of 2013 coverage was 1.7x, but would have improved to 5.3x excluding the DAC unlock charge. Fitch expects HFSG's run-rate operating earnings-based interest and preferred dividend coverage to improve to at least 5.0x over the next 12-18 months, with a reduced overall level of fixed charges from lower financial leverage. RATING SENSITIVITIES The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade to HFSG's debt ratings include a financial leverage ratio maintained near 20%, maintenance of at least $1 billion of holding company cash, and interest and preferred dividend coverage of at least 6x. Continued success with the strategic plan and successful seasoning of run-off operations would also be considered favorably. Fitch considers a rating upgrade to be unlikely in the near term for HFSG's life and property/casualty insurance subsidiaries. The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include significant investment or operating losses that materially impact GAAP shareholders' equity or statutory capital within the insurance subsidiaries, particularly as they relate to any major negative surprises in the runoff VA business; a financial leverage ratio maintained above 25%; a sizable drop in holding company cash; failure to improve interest and preferred dividend coverage; and an inability to execute on the company's strategic plan. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'; --$200 million 4.75% notes due 2014 at 'BBB'; --$289 million 4.0% senior notes due 2015 at 'BBB'; --$167 million 7.3% notes due 2015 at 'BBB'; --$275 million 5.5% notes due 2016 at 'BBB'; --$415 million 5.375% notes due 2017 at 'BBB'; --$295 million 4.0% senior notes due 2017 at 'BBB'; --$320 million 6.3% notes due 2018 at 'BBB'; --$413 million 6% notes due 2019 at 'BBB'; --$499 million 5.5% senior notes due 2020 at 'BBB'; --$796 million 5.125% senior notes due 2022 at 'BBB'; --$298 million 5.95% notes due 2036 at 'BBB'; --$295 million 6.625% senior notes due 2040 at 'BBB'; --$325 million 6.1% notes due 2041 at 'BBB'; --$177 million 6.625% senior notes due 2042 at 'BBB'; --$298 million 4.3% senior notes due 2043 at 'BBB'; --$600 million 7.875% junior subordinated debentures due 2042 at 'BB+'; --$500 million 8.125% junior subordinated debentures due 2068 at 'BB+'. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'. Hartford Life, Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --$80 million 7.65% notes due 2027 at 'BBB-'; --$63 million 7.375% notes due 2031 at 'BBB-'. Hartford Life Global Funding --Secured notes program at 'A-'. Hartford Life Institutional Funding --Secured notes program at 'A-'. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company --Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'A-'. Hartford Life Insurance Company --IFS at 'A-'; --Medium-term note program at 'BBB+'. Hartford Life and Annuity Insurance Company --IFS at 'A-'. Members of the Hartford Fire Insurance Intercompany Pool: Hartford Fire Insurance Company Nutmeg Insurance Company Hartford Accident & Indemnity Company Hartford Casualty Insurance Company Twin City Fire Insurance Company Pacific Insurance Company, Limited Property and Casualty Insurance Company of Hartford Sentinel Insurance Company, Ltd. Hartford Insurance Company of Illinois Hartford Insurance Company of the Midwest Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company Hartford Insurance Company of the Southeast Hartford Lloyd's Insurance Company Trumbull Insurance Company --IFS at 'A+'. 