(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of HCC
Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCC), including the senior debt
rating at 'A', as
well as the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of its
operating
subsidiaries at 'AA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. See below
for a complete
listing of all ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings reflect HCC's favorable niche in the specialty
insurance
markets, conservative capitalization, consistent and disciplined
underwriting
practices, and moderate financial leverage. The ratings also
reflect potentially
increased earnings volatility from catastrophe losses, growth in
longer-tail
product lines, and greater exposure to equities. Additionally,
HCC's scale
remains modest relative to similarly rated peers.
Fitch views HCC's capitalization as solid, based on its net
written premiums to
surplus ratio of 0.95 as of year-end 2012. The company's GAAP
equity increased
by 7% to $3.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2012, as strong earnings
and modest
unrealized investment gains offset share repurchase activity and
stockholder
dividends. Additionally, the score for HCC's insurance
subsidiaries on Fitch's
Prism capital model was 'very strong' at year-end 2011.
HCC continues to report favorable underwriting results with a
GAAP combined
ratio of 83.6% in 2012, which included 2.4 percentage points of
catastrophe
losses. This compares with a combined ratio of 91.1% and 5.4
percentage points
of catastrophe losses in 2011. Also contributing to the
improvement in 2012 was
favorable reserve development, which reduced HCC's combined
ratio by 3.6
percentage points compared with marginally adverse reserve
development in 2011,
which added less than one percentage point to its combined ratio
in 2011.
Offsetting these favorable factors is catastrophe exposure
associated with HCC's
property treaty book. The company reported nominal pretax
catastrophe losses in
2012 totaling $52.8 million, or approximately 2% of prior-year
surplus.
Additionally, continued growth of longer-tail product lines
could lead to
greater reserve volatility.
HCC has increased its exposure to equities and below investment
-grade bonds;
however, this exposure remains below industry averages. Fitch
continues to view
HCC's investment portfolio as conservative but significantly
increased
volatility could lead to downward rating pressure.
HCC's financial leverage ratio remained moderate at 15.2% as of
Dec. 31, 2012.
Continued share repurchase activity and/or modestly sized
acquisitions could
lead to periodic increases in financial leverage. The company
maintained solid
operating earnings-based interest coverage at 21.5x as of Dec.
31, 2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch views a rating upgrade as unlikely, given HCC's modest
scale and limited
resources in comparison to its rated peer group.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Meaningful deterioration in capitalization, such as operating
and net leverage
that exceeds 1.1x and 3.4x, respectively, or a score on Fitch's
Prism capital
model below 'very strong';
--Significant and sustained deterioration in underwriting
results or
significantly higher volatility;
--Material adverse reserve development;
--Financial leverage ratio - defined as debt-to-total-capital
ex-unrealized
gains and losses - that exceeds 20%;
--GAAP operating earnings-based interest coverage that falls
below 12x for a
sustained period;
--Risky assets (defined as below investment-grade bonds and
equities) divided by
GAAP equity above 30%; or
--A significant decline in the property/casualty or life
companies' risk-based
capital ratio.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc.
--IDR at 'A+';
--$300 million 6.3% senior notes due Nov. 15, 2019 at 'A';
--Senior shelf registration at 'A'.
Houston Casualty Company
Avemco Insurance Company
HCC Life Insurance Company
HCC Specialty Insurance Company
U.S. Specialty Insurance Company
Perico Life Insurance Company
American Contractors Indemnity Company
United States Surety Company
--IFS ratings at 'AA'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Jim B. Auden, CPA
Managing Director
+1-312-326-3146
Committee Chairperson
Keith M. Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria & Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Jan. 11, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.