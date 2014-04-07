(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of HCP, Inc.
(NYSE: HCP) as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Unsecured bank credit facility at 'BBB+';
--Unsecured term loan at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect HCP's credit strengths, namely: the steady
and predictable
cash flows from a large portfolio of healthcare properties,
maintenance of
leverage and fixed-charge coverage metrics appropriate for the
rating category,
manageable lease expiration and debt maturity schedules,
financial flexibility
stemming from a large unencumbered pool, and a solid liquidity
position.
Credit concerns include: operator concentration, which will
increase further pro
forma for the pending merger between Brookdale Senior Living and
Emeritus
Corporation, persistently low coverage metrics for HCP's largest
tenant (HCR
ManorCare), and the impact of government and regulatory actions
on operators'
profitability. HCP's commitment to existing conservative
business and financing
strategies mitigates the abrupt change in senior leadership (the
termination in
4Q13 of Jay Flaherty who had been CEO since 2003).
DURABLE CASHFLOWS
HCP's same-store property performance has been strong over the
past five years
and is one of the largest factors behind the rating, with same
property net
operating income (NOI) increasing between 3.1% and 4.8% annually
from 2009-2013.
Same-property NOI increased 3.1% for 2013 as compared to 4.2%,
4% and 4.8% for
2012, 2011 and 2010, respectively. The strong fundamentals
result from the lease
structures (generally triple-net with contractual increases) as
well as HCP's
active management. Fitch estimates same-property NOI growth to
remain within the
historical 2%-4% range through 2015 despite the regulatory-based
headwinds some
operators are facing. Unlike many other rated healthcare REITs,
HCP has an
insignificant amount of RIDEA exposure, thereby increasing the
durability of
cash flows.
HCP's lease maturity schedule is well-staggered and long-dated
as a result of
the high percentage of long-term triple net leases. Less than
10% of annual base
rent revenues expires in any one year. Limited lease expirations
coupled with
contractual rental bumps increase the predictability of future
rental revenues,
absent tenant bankruptcies and are credit strengths for HCP.
STRONG CREDIT METRICS
HCP's fixed-charge coverage was 3.5x for 2013 as compared to
3.1x and 2.7x in
2012 and 2011, respectively. Fitch projects fixed-charge
coverage will improve
further above 4.0x over the next 12-to-36 months driven by
same-store NOI
growth, earnings contributions from recent acquisitions and
reduced fixed
charges. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as recurring
operating EBITDA less
recurring capital expenditures less straight-line rent
adjustments and direct
financing lease accretion, divided by total interest incurred.
HCP's leverage was 5.2x and 5.0x for year and quarter ended Dec.
31, 2013,
respectively which is within a range that is appropriate for a
'BBB+' IDR.
Leverage was 5.4x and 5.3x as of Dec. 31, 2012 and 2011,
respectively, pro forma
for material acquisitions. Fitch projects HCP's leverage will
decline towards
4.5x by 2016. That said, Fitch notes that HCP's propensity for
large
transactions may cause fluctuations in reported metrics. Fitch
defines leverage
as net debt divided by recurring operating EBITDA.
STRONG LIQUIDITY & ACCESS TO CAPITAL
HCP has repaid the majority of its 2014 maturities pro forma for
the $350
million 4.2% senior unsecured bond issuance in 1Q'14 and has
only 9.7% of total
debt maturing through 2015. The company's debt maturity schedule
is
appropriately-staggered thereafter, with less than 17% of debt
maturing in any
one year. The largest year for debt maturities is 2016; however,
HCP maintains
options to extend the maturity of the term loan by one year.
This reduces
potential maturities in 2016 to 14% of total debt outstanding.
As such, HCP
maintains a strong liquidity position.
Sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash, availability under the
company's
unsecured revolving credit facility pro forma for the recent
extension and
amendment to $2 billion and expected retained cash flows from
operating
activities after dividends and distributions) divided by uses of
liquidity (pro
rata debt maturities adjusted for recent repayments, development
expenditures
and estimated recurring capital expenditures) for the period
Jan. 1, 2014 to
Dec. 31, 2015 results in a liquidity coverage ratio of 2.4x. HCP
has also
demonstrated strong access to a wide variety of capital sources
over the past
two years, mitigating refinance risk.
HCP maintains solid financial flexibility stemming mainly from
its large
unencumbered property pool, which serves as a source of
contingent liquidity.
Using a stressed capitalization rate range of 8%-10%, HCP's
unencumbered asset
coverage of net unsecured debt was approximately 2.0x-2.4x,
which is appropriate
for the 'BBB+' IDR.
Further, HCP's distributions do not restrict financial
flexibility. Fitch
calculates that the company's common stock dividends represented
only 83% and
90% of 2013 and 2012, respectively, funds from operations
adjusted to account
for capital expenditures, straight-line rents and non-cash
income
(company-reported funds available for distribution).
CONCENTRATED PORTFOLIO & PERSISTENTLY LOW COVERAGE AT HCR
Credit concerns include the potential impact of government
fiscal imbalance and
regulatory risk on operators' profitability and operator and
geographic
concentration. Rent from HCR ManorCare represents 29% of HCP's
revenues. This
tenant continues to have coverage ratios below 1.0x facility
EBITDAR and 1.2x
guarantor fixed-charge coverage for the trailing 12 months ended
Dec. 31, 2013
which is a credit concern. Sustained and material improvements
in HCR
ManorCare's profitability may support positive ratings momentum
if reflective of
a generally improving and lower risk operating environment.
Partially offsetting
this concentration is the master lease structure and covenants
to provide
protection to HCP at the guarantor level.
Furthermore, HCP's tenant mix will become more concentrated upon
the completion
of the merger between Emeritus Corporation and Brookdale Senior
Living
(currently HCP's second and third largest tenants,
respectively). The combined
company will comprise 21% of revenues and result in the two
largest tenants (HCR
and Brookdale/Emeritus) comprising approximately 50% of
revenues. The risks
associated with a concentrated tenant mix are two-fold: 1) the
effects of a
potential default are greater and 2) tenants may have
significant leverage when
negotiating lease renewals given the pooling of assets into
master leases. Fitch
notes the merger has no immediate impact on HCP's credit ratings
given its
exposure to the underlying property cash flows is unchanged but
notes the
longer-term increase in risk.
Lastly, HCP's portfolio remains geographically concentrated,
despite the company
maintaining a diversified investment platform. As of Dec. 31,
2013,
approximately 31% of HCP's consolidated net operating income
from wholly owned
assets was generated from properties located in California and
Texas (though
this is down from 47% as of Dec. 31, 2010).
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook is driven by Fitch's expectations that HCP
will maintain its
long-standing conservative business and financing strategies and
metrics will
remain appropriate for the rating over the next 12-to-24 months.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum on the
rating and/or
Outlook:
--A sustained and material improvement in coverage for skilled
nursing/post-acute operators in whole and in part;
--Reduced tenant concentration;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.0x for several
consecutive quarters (coverage was 3.5x for the TTM ended Dec.
31, 2013);
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.5x
(leverage was 5.2x at
Dec. 31, 2013).
The following factors may have a negative impact on the ratings
or Outlook:
--A sustained and material weakening in coverage for skilled
nursing/post-acute
operators in whole and in part;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.5x;
--A liquidity shortfall.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Britton Costa
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Committee Chairperson
Daniel Chambers
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0782
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs: Sector Credit Factors'
(Feb. 26, 2014);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs'
(Nov. 19, 2013);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings
and Subsidiary
Linkage' (Aug. 5, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs
here
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.