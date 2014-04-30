(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Health Care
Service
Corporation's (HCSC) Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) at
'A+', its
long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) rating at 'A', and the 'A'
rating on the
company's $500 million issue of 4.70% senior unsecured notes due
Jan. 15, 2021.
The Ratings Outlooks are Stable
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HCSC's large market position and Blue Cross Blue Shield branding
support the
current ratings. In addition, the company's ratings benefit
from a
conservatively structured balance sheet with modest financial
leverage and a
strong risk-based capital (RBC) ratio. Balanced against these
strengths are
HCSC's concentration in its two key markets of Illinois and
Texas, as well as
sector-wide profitability challenges associated with the
implementation of the
Affordable Care Act (ACA).
HCSC is a leading provider of health insurance and managed care
services in IL,
TX, NM, OK and MT. It is the nation's largest nonpublic health
insurer with more
than 13 million members.
A key competitive advantage is the company's exclusive right to
use Blue Cross
and Blue Shield (BCBS) trademarks in its core markets. In
addition, access to
Blue Card, the BCBS Association's national account platform, has
helped
establish and grow HCSC's large market position.
HCSC has a conservative balance sheet measured by strong
statutory
capitalization, modest financial leverage and a high-quality,
liquid investment
portfolio. HCSC's NAIC RBC ratio was 614% of the company action
level (CAL) at
year-end 2013. Surplus increased by 7.5% or $718 million to
$10.3 billion
between 2012 and 2013.
Debt-to-total capital was 5% at year-end 2013, which Fitch
considers very modest
for both the current rating category and the entire market
sector. The company
has $500 million in senior unsecured debt with 4.7% coupon
maturing in January
2021.
HCSC's profitability deteriorated after it reported a $237
million increase in
premium deficiency reserves related to ACA-compliant policies in
the fourth
quarter 2013. HCSC's EBITDA margin was 4.6% in 2013, which is
below Fitch's 7%
median guideline for the current rating category. HCSC's return
on capital was
6.6% in 2013, which was well below its five-year average of
10.5%.
HCSC's revenue continues to be concentrated in IL and TX,
accounting for 88% of
total revenue in 2013. The next largest state in terms of
HCSC's membership is
OK, accounting for approximately 9% of revenue.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Measured and profitable revenue diversification that reduces
the company's
reliance on key markets of IL and TX;
--If HCSC's operating results, measured by EBITDA-to-revenues,
move towards
Fitch's median guideline for the 'AA' category of 9% - This
improvement would
indicate that HCSC's operating profile and results were able to
overcome
sector-wide pressures contributing to Fitch's current negative
U.S. health
insurance sector outlook.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--An RBC ratio decline below 350% or a significant increase in
financial
leverage above 15%;
--Sustained operating losses or a consistently lower level of
profitability
measured by return on surplus below 5%;
-- HCSC losing the ability to market itself as a BCBS plan could
result in a
multi-notch downgrade.
Fitch affirmed the following ratings:
Health Care Service Corporation
--IFS at 'A+' Stable Outlook;
--IDR 'A' Stable Outlook;
--$500 million 4.7% senior notes due January 2021 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst:
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst:
Mark E. Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Committee Chairperson:
Brian Schneider, CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
