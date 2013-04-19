(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB-'
Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating of Health Insurance Plan of
Greater New York
(HIP). The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
The rating reflects the company's strong but concentrated market
shares in key
states, the comparatively small size of the company's operations
and scale
benefits, organization-wide capitalization metrics that are
strong for the
rating category, and profitability metrics that are consistent
with Fitch's
'BBB' rating category median guidelines.
HIP along with its subsidiary Group Health Inc., (GHI) are key
subsidiaries of
EmblemHealth Group. HIP's rating reflects Fitch's use of a group
rating
methodology that considers both HIP's stand-alone and Emblem's
consolidated
financial results and capitalization metrics. Fitch believes
that a group rating
methodology is appropriate due to GHI's role in rounding out the
Emblem
organization's product portfolio, financial support provided
that HIP has
historically provided to GHI, the companies' rights to elect an
equal number of
Emblem's board members, and overlapping senior management
between the two
companies.
Emblem's insurance operations are concentrated in New York and
Connecticut.
Based on statutory basis direct premiums, Fitch estimates the
company's market
shares in those states at approximately 15%. However, roughly
one half of the
company's medical membership is derived from a single contract
with the city of
New York, which, in comparison to 'BBB' category rated peers,
Fitch views as
adding incremental risk to Emblem's market position.
The organization-wide capitalization metrics of the Emblem
companies are
strongly supportive of HIP's rating. Fitch estimates the
year-end 2012
organization-wide NAIC Risk-Based Capital (RBC) ratio at
220-245% (company
action level basis) and the organization-wide
premium-to-shareholders' equity
ratio at 5.4x. Fitch also notes that Emblem has no outstanding
debt and believes
that the company's near-to-mid-term capital and liquidity needs
are
comparatively limited.
However, Fitch notes that HIP's and GHI's individual
capitalization metrics vary
widely. HIP's NAIC RBC ratio at year-end 2012 was a strong 376%
while GHI's was
extremely weak at 47%. The companies' ratios of
premium-to-surplus at year-end
2012 had a similar relationship with HIP's being a strong 3.3x
and GHI's an
extremely weak 30.0x.
From 2010 through year-end 2012, GHI had New York Department of
Financial
Services (DFS) approval to maintain its statutory reserve at 50%
of the required
level. Between 2010 and year-end 2012, HIP provided GHI with
$165 million of
capital in the form of surplus notes to help GHI meet this
requirement.
Fitch estimates GHI's capital needs for 2013 at $140-150
million. This estimate
is based on the company's recent premium levels and assumes a
2013 net loss
equal to an average of GHI's 2010-2012 net losses and that the
DFS extends
through year-end 2013,GHI's ability to report statutory reserves
at 50% of the
required level.
Fitch considers Emblem's absolute level of earnings to be
comparatively modest
reflecting the company's small size and scale. Key profitability
metrics such as
medical loss ratios and margins of EBITDA to revenues are
consistent with 'BBB'
rating category median guidelines. Emblem's GAAP basis 2008-2012
average medical
loss, EBITDA-based margin, and net return on average capital
ratios were 87.7%,
1.6% and 6%, respectively.
HIP's rating considers the financial and operational
implications of the
company's potential conversion to for profit status under a plan
previously
filed with the DFS by HIP, GHI, and Emblem. Under the plan
Emblem, HIP and GHI
would convert to for profit status with Emblem becoming a
publicly-owned holding
company. While Fitch does not view the plan's ultimate approval
or disapproval
as having an immediate impact on HIP's rating, it could impact
the rating over
the longer-term.
Rating Sensitivities
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade of HIP's
rating include:
--Measured and profitable membership diversification that
significantly reduces
the percentage of Emblem's total medical membership that is
derived from its
contract with the city of New York;
--Run-rate EBITDA/revenue margins approximating 7%;
--Heightened clarity around the ultimate resolution of the
Emblem organization's
planned conversion to-for profit status;
--Maintaining organization-wide NAIC RBC ratio above 200%
(company action level
basis) and premiums-to-surplus ratios of 7.0x or less;
--Improved run rate financial results of the company's
commercial segment;
--Reduced uncertainty around the means by which GHI will improve
its stand-alone
statutory capitalization metrics.
Key Rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade of HIP's
rating include:
--Non-renewal of the company's contract with the city of New
York;
--Run-rate EBITDA/revenue margins of 3% or less;
--Run-rate organization-wide NAIC RBC ratios of less than 175%
(company
action-level basis);
--Organization-wide premiums-to-surplus ratios above 9.0x;
--Post conversion to for profit status debt-to-EBITDA ratios
greater than 4.0x
or debt-to-capital ratios greater than 40%;
--Heightened uncertainty around the means by which GHI will
improve its
stand-alone statutory capitalization metrics;
--Heightened uncertainty around the Emblem organization's
strategies and
financial profile tied its conversion to-for profit status.
Fitch has affirmed the following rating with a Stable Outlook:
Health Insurance Plan of Greater New York
--IFS at 'BBB-'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Jan. 11, 2013);
--'Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit
Factors' (Jan. 29,
Factors' (Jan. 29,
2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Insurance Rating Methodology â€" Amended
here
Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.)
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
