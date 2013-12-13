(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'BBB-' Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating of Health Insurance Plan of
Greater New York
(HIP). The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
Today's rating action follows a periodic review of HIP's rating
and recent
financial performance. The rating reflects the company's strong
market shares in
New York and Connecticut, organization-wide capitalization
metrics that are
better than Fitch's median 'BBB' rating category guidelines, and
profitability
metrics that are consistent with Fitch's 'BBB' rating category
median
guidelines.
The ratings also reflect the effect of the company's
concentrated operations in
the greater New York area and membership concentration in key
contracts,
comparatively small size and scale benefits, and uncertainty
regarding the
capitalization of HIP's subsidiary Group Health Inc. (GHI).
HIP and GHI are key subsidiaries of EmblemHealth Inc. (Emblem).
HIP's rating
reflects Fitch's use of a group rating methodology that
considers both HIP's
stand-alone and Emblem's consolidated financial results and
capitalization
metrics. Fitch believes that applying a group rating methodology
is appropriate
due to GHI's role in rounding out the Emblem organization's
product portfolio,
financial support that HIP has historically provided to GHI and
the companies'
rights to elect an equal number of Emblem's board members.
Based on statutory basis direct premiums, Fitch estimates
Emblem's market shares
in its key states of New York and Connecticut at approximately
15%. However,
roughly one half of the company's medical membership is derived
from a single
contract with the city of New York, which, in comparison to
'BBB' category rated
peers, Fitch views as adding meaningful incremental risk to
Emblem's market
position.
Fitch considers Emblem's absolute level of earnings to be
comparatively modest
reflecting the company's status as a not-for-profit organization
and small size
and scale. Key profitability metrics such as medical benefit
ratios and EBITDA
margins to revenues are consistent with Fitch's 'BBB' rating
category median
guidelines.
Emblem's underwriting results through the first nine months of
2013 improved to
$162 million compared to $110 million in the prior year-period
reflecting much
improved commercial segment earnings partially offset by lower
Medicare segment
earnings. Net results through Sept. 30, 2013 were flat compared
to the
prior-year period due to significant expenses related to the
company's
integration of the company's AdvantageCare Physicians group.
Fitch calculates the Emblem's GAAP basis medical benefit ratio,
EBITDA-based
revenue margin, and net return on average capital (NROAC) at
86.5%, 2.8%, and
7.2% respectively. These metrics averaged 87.7%, 1.6% and 6%,
respectively from
2008-2012.
The organization-wide capitalization metrics of the Emblem
companies supportive
of HIP's rating. Fitch estimates the year-end 2012
organization-wide NAIC
Risk-Based Capital (RBC) ratio at 247% (company action level
basis) and the
organization-wide annualized premium-to-shareholders' equity
ratio at Sept. 30
2013 at 5.3x. Fitch also notes that Emblem has no outstanding
debt and believes
that the company's near-to-mid-term capital and liquidity needs
are
comparatively limited.
However, Fitch notes that HIP's and GHI's individual
capitalization metrics vary
widely. HIP's NAIC RBC ratio at year-end 2012 was a strong 376%
while GHI's was
extremely weak at 47%. The companies' ratios of annualized
premium-to-surplus at
Sept. 30, 2013 had a similar relationship with HIP's being a
strong 3.3x and
GHI's an extremely weak 21.5x.
From 2010 through year-end 2012, GHI had New York Financial
Services Department
(FSD) approval to maintain its statutory reserve at 50% of the
required level.
Between 2010 and year-end 2012, HIP provided GHI with $165
million of capital in
the form of surplus notes to help GHI meet this requirement.
Fitch's expectation
is that GHI will continue to require capital support from HIP,
which Fitch
believes could be provided in the form of asset or additional
surplus notes
purchases or reinsurance transactions.
Fitch notes that HIP, GHI and Emblem filed a plan in 2007 under
which they would
convert to for-profit status. The plan has not been approved and
remains
outstanding, and Fitch does not view its ultimate approval or
disapproval as
having an immediate impact on HIP's rating.
Rating Sensitivities
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade of HIP's
rating include:
--Run-rate EBITDA/revenue margins in excess of 5%;
--Continued improvement and reduced year-to-year volatility in
the underwriting
profitability of the company's commercial segment;
--Maintaining organization-wide NAIC RBC ratio above 200%
(company action level
basis) and premiums-to-surplus ratios of 7.0x or less;
--Reduced uncertainty around the means by which GHI will improve
its stand-alone
statutory capitalization metrics;
--Measured and profitable membership diversification that
significantly reduces
the percentage of Emblem's total medical membership that is
derived from its
contract with the city of New York. Fitch believes that this
enhanced
diversification would be necessary for the company's rating to
move into the 'A'
rating category. However, failure to achieve this trigger does
not preclude
upgrades within the 'BBB' rating category.
Key Rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade of HIP's
rating include:
--Non-renewal of the company's contract with the city of New
York. Given
long-ties between Emblem and the city of New York Fitch believes
that the
likelihood of this contract not being renewed is less than that
of a typical
large group employer contract. However, Fitch also believes that
the contract
represents a much larger portion Emblem's membership than that
represented by a
typical large group employer contract. As a result, the rating
implications
would likely be significant.
--Run-rate EBITDA/revenue margins of 3% or less;
--Run-rate organization-wide NAIC RBC ratios of less than 175%
(company
action-level basis);
--Organization-wide premiums-to-surplus ratios above 9.0x;
--Heightened uncertainty around the means by which GHI will
improve its
stand-alone statutory capitalization metrics.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
