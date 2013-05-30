(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Health Net
Inc.'s (Health
Net) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+', senior unsecured
notes at 'BB', and
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings on Health Net's
operating subsidiaries
at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of
ratings follows at
the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Health Net's ratings continue to reflect the company's overall
'small' market
position and size/scale features. Specifically, Health Net is
concentrated in
California with less geographic diversification and size and
scale benefits
compared to higher rated peers.
The ratings also reflect capitalization metrics that are
generally consistent
with Fitch's median rating category guidelines for the company's
current ratings
and an expectation that earnings will be less volatile going
forward. Balanced
against these strengths is a history of uneven operating results
due to a series
of one-time charges to earnings.
Health Net's market position is considered 'medium' given the
company operates
primarily in California but has an expanding presence in three
other Western
states. The size and scale of Health Net's operations are
considered 'small' by
Fitch when measured by a medical membership of 2.5 million
individuals and total
revenue of less than $11.3 billion for the full year 2012.
Health Net's year-end 2012 NAIC RBC ratio of 196% (company
action level basis)
is consistent with Fitch's median guideline of 175% for the
company's rating
category but generally below those of higher-rated competitors.
Management
targets an NAIC RBC ratio of 200% for its underwriting
subsidiaries, excluding
Health Net Community Solutions, Inc.
Health Net's ratio of debt to most recent four quarters' EBITDA
was 2.6x and
operating EBITDA to interest expense was 9.9x during the first
quarter of 2013.
Both ratios were better than Fitch's median guidelines for the
rating category.
Fitch considers these leverage and coverage ratios better
run-rate indicators
than the 5.2x debt to EBITDA and 1.8x interest coverage posted
for full year
2012.
During the fourth quarter of 2012, Health Net and the state of
California's
Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) entered into a
comprehensive agreement
covering Health Net's state-sponsored programs. The agreement is
expected to
reduce earnings volatility by establishing mutually agreed upon
margin targets
for state-sponsored business and working to improve the process
for settling
rate disputes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key ratings triggers that could lead to an upgrade within the
'BBB' IFS rating
category for Health Net include:
--Sustained solid earnings with less volatility measured by
EBITDA margin in
excess of 3%, return on average capital in the high single
digits and absence of
'one-time' charges;
--Maintenance of consolidated Risk-Based Capital (RBC) above
200% of the Company
Action Level (CAL) and debt-to-EBITDA below 2.5x;
--Quality reserves measured by flat-to-favorable reserve
development;
--Profitable geographic diversification and expansion of the
company's premium
and membership base.
Key ratings triggers that could lead to a downgrade for Health
Net include:
--Sustained trend of poor earnings results or significant
volatility in earnings
despite DHCS agreement;
--Material loss of commercial membership beyond management's
2013 guidance;
--A significant decline in consolidated Risk-Based Capital (RBC)
below 175% of
the CAL or debt-to-EBITDA greater than 3.0x.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Health Net Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--6.375% senior notes due June 2017 at 'BB';
Health Net Of California, Inc
Health Net of Arizona, Inc
Health Net Plan of Oregon, Inc
--IFS at 'BBB'.
