(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR)
as follows:
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Unsecured line of credit at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the expectation for improving leverage and
fixed charge
coverage metrics, offset in large part by weak contingent
liquidity and an
adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio in excess of
100%.
The ratings also reflect the company's geographically
diversified portfolio,
positive medical office fundamentals, strong liquidity and
manageable debt
maturity schedule.
The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that credit
metrics will
continue to improve; however, positive momentum is restrained by
weak
unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt. Thus the overall
credit profile
will remain consistent with a 'BBB-' rating.
STRENGTHENING CREDIT METRICS
Net debt-to-trailing 12 months (TTM) ended June 30, 2013
recurring operating
EBITDA was 7.0x as compared to 7.0x and 8.4x at year-end 2012
and 2011,
respectively. Fitch forecasts leverage will improve towards 6.5x
through 2015,
which may be consistent with a higher rating all else being
equal.
Fixed-charge coverage was 2.0x for the TTM ended June 30, 2013,
compared with
1.9x and 1.6x during full years 2012 and 2011 and is forecast to
improve towards
2.4x through 2015. The amount and pace by which leverage and
fixed-charge
coverage improves will be dictated in large part by the lease-up
of properties
in stabilization. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as
recurring operating
EBITDA less Fitch's estimate of routine capital expenditures
less straight-line
rent adjustments, divided by total interest incurred.
STRONG LIQUIDITY AND MANAGEABLE MATURITY SCHEDULE
Healthcare Realty's liquidity coverage ratio is strong for the
rating at 3.3x
for the period July 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2015 and a key credit
strength. The
ratio is driven primarily by HR's manageable and long-dated debt
maturity
schedule which does not have a recourse debt obligation maturing
until 2017.
Fitch calculates liquidity coverage as sources of liquidity
(unrestricted cash,
availability under its unsecured revolving credit facility,
projected retained
cash flows from operating activities after dividend payments)
divided by uses of
liquidity (debt maturities, projected routine capital
expenditures and
development and construction mortgage funding commitments).
PORTFOLIO DIVERSIFICATION
The company's portfolio of predominantly on-campus, medical
office buildings
(MOBs) is geographically diversified save for its exposure to
Texas (which
comprised 29.8% of square footage at June 30, 2013). Following
Texas were
Tennessee (10.4%), Virginia (7.6%) and North Carolina (5.5%),
with no other
state exceeding 5% of the total portfolio. The portfolio is also
well
diversified by tenant with the top 10 tenants making up less
than 28% of leased
square footage. Healthcare Realty's portfolio positions the
company to benefit
from increasing demand for health care services, given Fitch's
expectation of
continued growth in the health care industry due to demographic
trends.
WEAK CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY
Offsetting these credit strengths is weak contingent liquidity.
Unencumbered
asset coverage of unsecured debt was 1.3x at June 30, 2013.
Fitch has previously
stated that maintenance of unencumbered asset coverage below
1.5x may result in
negative momentum in the ratings and/or Outlook. However, Fitch
notes that
incremental EBITDA from the stabilization-in-progress (SIP)
portfolio will
improve the ratio towards 1.6x, all else being equal. Fitch
calculates asset
coverage as unencumbered TTM EBITDA, divided by a stressed 9%
capitalization
rate, divided by unsecured debt.
SIP LEASING CHALLENGES DRIVE AFFO PAYOUT RATIO ABOVE 100%
Over the past few years, expiring master leases were converted
to operating
leases with underlying tenants, driving a near-term reduction to
occupancy as
the company became responsible for leasing up the vacancy in
those properties.
The stabilized portfolio's occupancy declined to 87% in 2Q'13
from 91% in 4Q'08.
HR also faces significant lease expirations through 2014 when
29% of revenues
expire. Elevated lease expirations reduce the certainty and
durability of the
cash flows that support the rating. Finally, leasing for the
$449 million of SIP
properties has continued to progress slowly, at 69% leased and
45% occupied at
June 30, 2013.
The aforementioned leasing challenges have resulted in an AFFO
payout ratio
above 100%, which is a credit concern. Although HR modestly
covers its dividend
on a funds from operations (FFO) basis with a payout ratio of
approximately 98%
in 2Q'13 and 92% in 2012, the dividend is not covered when based
on Fitch's
estimate of AFFO. Fitch calculates AFFO as funds available for
distribution less
certain adjustments and Fitch's estimate of recurring capital
expenditures
(tenant improvements, leasing commissions and maintenance
capital expenditures).
The payout ratio based on AFFO was approximately 114% in 2Q'13
and 113% in 2012.
The earnings drag from the slow lease-up of properties in
stabilization
contributes to this high payout ratio and limits Healthcare
Realty's ability to
generate internal liquidity. In turn, HR needs to draw on its
credit facility or
source other forms of liquidity to fund a portion of the common
dividend. An
AFFO payout ratio in excess of 100% is inconsistent with an
investment-grade
rating and could have negative rating implications.
CREDIT METRIC VOLATILITY
The company has periodically funded acquisitions and development
initially with
debt, prior to deleveraging over time principally through equity
issuances
and/or the lease-up of development properties. As such, leverage
may
periodically remain high and coverage may remain low. This has
increased risk,
as the capital markets may be expensive or difficult to access
when needed or
fundamentals may be challenging when development properties need
to be
leased-up.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook is driven by Fitch's expectation that HR's
forecasted
improvements in leverage and fixed-charge coverage in excess of
Fitch's rating
sensitivities are offset by weak contingent liquidity and
maintenance of an AFFO
payout ratio above 100% (two rating sensitivities that could
result in negative
momentum).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on HR's ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 7.0x
(leverage was 7.0x as of
June 30, 2013);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
2.0x (coverage
was 2.0x for the TTM ended June 30, 2013);
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt
sustaining above 2.0x (coverage was 1.3x as of June 30, 2013).
The following factors may have a negative impact on HR's ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt sustaining below
1.5x);
--An AFFO payout ratio sustaining above 100%;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 8.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
1.5x.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology,' Aug. 5, 2013;
--'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs,' Feb. 26,
2013;
--'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs,' Nov.
12, 2012.
