(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed H.E.A.T Mezzanine S.A. Compartment 2's class B1 notes as follows:

EUR30.8m class B1 notes (ISIN: XS02512933261): affirmed at 'Csf', assigned a

Recovery Estimate (RE) of 'RE0%'

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that a default of the note appears inevitable by the legal final maturity date.

The portfolio securitises bullet loans maturing on 13 April 2013. Fitch notes that 12 loans with a total amount of EUR56.25m did not repay on the scheduled maturity date. Even if the full outstanding amount of EUR56.25m is repaid by the transaction's legal final maturity on 13 April 2014, the cash will be insufficient to fully redeem the class B principal which will be paid after class A principal (currently EUR58.5m).

Fitch notes that from scheduled maturity onwards, the priority of payments is accelerated to the benefit of the class A noteholders. Class A principal repayments become superior to class B interest payments. Consequently, class B noteholders will receive interest only after the class A principal was fully repaid. In Fitch's view, it is highly unlikely that class B investors will receive any payments until the legal final maturity.

However, the agency understands that according to the transaction's documentation, non-paid interest can be deferred until the legal final maturity. If there is no cash to repay the non-paid interest on the legal final maturity, the claims towards these interest payments will extinguish.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The transaction is sensitive to recoveries from the outstanding loans that did not repay on the scheduled maturity date. Fitch regards these loans as non-performing. As they are subordinated, the agency assumes no recovery in its analysis.

Fitch assigns REs to all notes rated 'CCCsf' or below. REs are forward-looking, taking into account Fitch's expectations for principal repayments on a distressed structured finance security.

The transaction is a cash securitisation of subordinated loans to German medium-sized enterprises. The portfolio companies were selected by HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG ('AA-'/Stable/'F1+'), the transaction advisor.