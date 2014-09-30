(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's (Helaba, A+/Stable/F1+) EUR5.1bn outstanding mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on Helaba's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' and an unchanged IDR uplift of 2. This results in a floor for the Pfandbrief rating on a probability of default (PD) basis of 'AA'. The Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) remains unchanged. Fitch takes the lowest level of overcollateralisation (OC) of the last 12 months into account, which is 67%. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds reflects that on Helaba's IDR. The 'AAA' breakeven OC for the programme has increased to 23% from 20%. The main driver is the credit loss component of 15.7% as is usual in programmes where a high proportion of commercial real estate loans forms part of the cover pool. The expected credit loss has further increased due to a data correction from the issuer that led to lower rental income and subsequently higher default and lower recovery rates. The second-largest component of breakeven OC is the asset disposal loss component of 9.8%. This compares with 1.9% in April 2014 when the rating was based on a tested PD basis and not recovery based as the IDR uplift was not applied. The asset disposal loss for recovery based ratings reflects the stressed valuation of the entire cover pool after an assumed covered bond default whereas for ratings on a tested PD basis it displays sales to ensure timely payments are considered. The third component of breakeven OC, cash flow valuation, is only slightly lower and stands at 9.6%. It indicates the impact of the programme's open interest and currency positions. The higher amount of floating-rate assets, the longer weighted average life of the liabilities and simulated adverse currency movements for 6% of the assets lead to a lower present value of the assets compared with the liabilities. Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC is lower than the sum of the components, because the agency gives credit for a minimum recovery given default of 91%, rather 100%, in its 'AAA' scenario. These recovery expectations support a further two-notch uplift from the 'AA' rating equal to the bank's IDR (A+), adjusted by the IDR uplift (two notches). As of 30 June 2014, Helaba's EUR5.1bn outstanding mortgage Pfandbriefe were secured by a cover pool of EUR9.8bn predominantly commercial real estate assets. By balance, 85% of the properties are located in Germany, which compares with around 87% as of December 2013. The cover pool's share of loans secured by properties located outside Germany increased with new country exposure to Belgium, Austria and Czech Republic. Fitch expects that Helaba will increase the share of registered loans secured by properties outside Germany in the medium term. The unchanged D-Cap of 4 is due to the weak link assessment of the programme's liquidity gap & systemic risk as well as the cover pool's specific alternative management assessment. The IDR uplift of 2 reflects the covered bonds exemption from bail-in, and Fitch's view that Germany is a covered bonds intensive jurisdiction, the bank is systemically important in its domestic market and is a large, complex institution. Fitch considers that resolution by other means than liquidation is likely and there is protection provided by senior unsecured debt in excess of 5% of total adjusted assets. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating of Helaba's mortgage covered bonds would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR was downgraded by five or more notches to 'BBB-' or lower; or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap was reduced to 1 or lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 23%. If the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops to the legal requirement of 2% on a net present value basis, it would be insufficient to allow for outstanding recoveries above 91% in a 'AAA' stress scenario. As a result, the covered bond rating would likely be downgraded to 'AA+', because this level of OC would limit the covered bond rating to one-notch above the IDR as adjusted by the IDR uplift. The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected, amongst others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit update report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. In the report 'Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation', published 8 July 2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven OC components. Contact: Primary Analyst Mathias Pleissner Director +49 69 768076 133 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D-60325 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Jan Seemann, CFA Director +49 69 768076 112 Committee Chairperson Rebecca Holter Senior Director +49 69 768076 261 Applicable criteria, Covered Bonds Rating Criteria dated 8 August 2014 , Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds dated 23 January 2014, Criteria for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans Securing Covered Bonds dated 22 May 2014, EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria dated 28 May 2014, EMEA Criteria Addendum - Germany dated 3 June 2013, Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum dated 04 February 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 