LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Henderson
Horizon Global
Property Equities Fund's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund
is managed by
Henderson Global Investors.
The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's well-defined investment
process, its
adaptation to local market practices and conditions and the
depth and seniority
of key staff.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Profile
The fund was launched in January 2005, and the current portfolio
managers (PM)
and investment process have been in place since then. The
Henderson HF Global
Property Equities Fund is a sub-fund of the Luxembourg SICAV
'Henderson Horizon
Fund', with USD1.3bn of assets as of end-September 2013.
Investment Process
The fund is an active, bottom-up global real estate equity
stock-picking fund
that seeks to generate consistent long-term capital appreciation
The regional
asset allocation is set by the fund's lead PM based in London,
reflecting index
weights and top-down views. Henderson teams based in
Asia-Pacific and Europe and
a joint-venture team with Harrison Street Securities LLC in
North America have
autonomy in regional stock selection.
The research framework is globally consistent, seeking to
forecast total stock
return potential over a 12-month horizon. Specialised local
investment
processes, reflecting the idiosyncrasies of global real estate
equity investing,
are based on quantitative components analysing standard balance
sheet and cash
flow measures and on qualitative components considering
portfolio quality and
management.
Resources
The fund's lead PM, Patrick Sumner, has 33 years' real estate
investment
experience and 16 years' company tenure. Reliance on the lead PM
is mitigated by
the resources and expertise of the local investment teams. The
Asia-Pacific team
has two PMs and one analyst while Harrison Street Securities LLC
has four PMs.
Track Record
The fund's longer-term performance is in-line with the index,
which is
consistent with its long-term beta of approximately 1.0 and its
low tracking
error target (under 5%). It has achieved a Lipper Leader Score
for Consistent
Return of five over five years.
Fund Manager
Henderson is a listed, global asset manager with GBP70.8bn
assets under
management as of end-September 2013. Henderson has been managing
property
equities since 1997.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fund quality ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or
operational processes or market risk profiles of the fund. A
material adverse
deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver
could cause Fitch to
downgrade the ratings. For example, notable structural
deterioration in the
fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals
may cause a
downgrade.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 19
September 2011,
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Fundsâ€™ Investment
Processes and
Operational Attributes
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
