(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Henderson Pan
European Equity Fund's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is
managed by
Henderson Global Investors.
The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's clear, focused
investment strategy
targeting large cap, quality growth companies. The investment
process is
conducted by a highly experienced European-equity portfolio
manager (PM).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Profile
Launched in November 2001, the Henderson Pan European Equity
Fund is a sub-fund
of the Luxembourg SICAV 'Henderson Horizon Fund', with EUR2.6bn
of assets, as of
end-October 2013.
Investment Process
The fund adopts a traditional long-term, bottom-up investment
approach. The
focus is on identifying strong quality, reliable companies that
are considered
to have a higher growth potential than reflected in the current
market price.
Quantitative and qualitative research is conducted in tandem.
Stock selection
and portfolio construction is carried out by the PM who has
autonomy to run the
portfolio, but is subject to strict oversight from an
independent risk function.
Resources
The fund is managed by Tim Stevenson, who has over 30 years of
experience in
European equities. He is supported by a European equity team of
14 staff.
European equity managers at Henderson have an average of over 18
years of
experience. The fund's previous co-PM departed Henderson in
January 2013 (see
Fitch: Departure Does Not Impact Henderson Horizon Pan European
Equity's
"Strong" Rating).
Track Record
The fund has consistently outperformed both the Lipper category
"Equity Europe"
and benchmark (FTSE World Europe TR) over the last three, five
and 10 years. The
strong track record is illustrated by a Lipper Leader Consistent
Return score of
'5' (highest quintile) over the last 10 years.
Fund Manager
Henderson is a listed, global asset manager with GBP70.8bn
assets under
management as of end-September 2013. Henderson has a long track
record of
managing European equities, including GBP10bn of European
equities, at
end-September 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fund quality ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or
operational processes or market risk profiles of the fund. A
material adverse
deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver
could cause Fitch to
downgrade the ratings. For example, notable structural
deterioration in the
fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals
may also cause a
downgrade.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
For more information, please see
www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com
To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1388
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Committee Chairperson
Ralph Aurora
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0528
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 19
September 2011,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Fundsâ€™ Investment
Processes and
Operational Attributes
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.