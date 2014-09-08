(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hypothekenbank Frankfurt International S.A.'s (HFI, A-/Negative) Lettres de Gage Publiques (LdGP) at 'A' with Negative Outlook. The affirmation follows the merger of Erste Europaische Pfandbrief- und Kommunalkreditbank Aktiengesellschaft in Luxemburg (EEPK) into HFI, the concurrent merger of the LdGP programmes between the two entities and the affirmation of the merged bank`s ratings ( see " Fitch Affirms Hypothekenbank Frankfurt International at 'A-' on Merger" dated 5 September 2014 on www.fitchratings.com). HFI's name has been changed to Erste Europaische Pfandbrief- und Kommunalkreditbank Aktiengesellschaft in Luxemburg SA (new EEPK). KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the combined cover pools can support recoveries above 51% in a 'A' rating scenario. The rating is based on HFI's (new EEPK) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-', an IDR uplift of '0' and a single-notch recovery uplift. The merged programme is akin to HFI's old programme in wind-down and therefore Fitch only takes into account the legal minimum overcollateralisation (OC) of 2%. Fitch received end-of-June data on both covered bond programmes. As the information received on the pre-merger EEPK's pool was incomplete, it was only sufficient to perform a broad asset and cash flow analysis to estimate recovery prospects for the combined programme. Even in adverse scenarios tested by the agency the recoveries on defaulted LdGP were sufficient to grant a single-notch recovery uplift. However, due to the data limitations Fitch has not communicated a breakeven OC. As of end-June 2014 pre-merger EEPK's and HFI's LdGP amounted to EUR3.9bn and EUR9bn, respectively. The covered bonds were secured by an asset pool comprising EUR4.1bn and EUR9.5bn, respectively. The combined cover pool of EUR13.6bn is geographically diversified with a considerable 19% exposed to entities in countries with a sovereign rating below the covered bonds rating of 'A'. Additionally the programme displays a significant un-hedged foreign currency position. The Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) assessment of 4 (moderate risk) remains unchanged. The Negative Outlook on the covered bonds reflects that on the merged bank's IDR. RATING SENSITIVITIES In terms of sensitivity, the covered bonds' 'A' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if HFI's (new EEPK) IDR is downgraded by one notch to 'BBB+' or below. Contacts: Primary Analyst Oliver Issl Associate Director +49 69 768076 122 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt Secondary Analyst Jan Seemann, CFA Director +49 69 768076 112 Committee Chairperson Rebecca Holter Senior Director +49 69 768076 261 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 08 August 2014, 'Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public Entities', dated 30 January 2013, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 07 February 2014, and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', 14 May 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public Entities here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Public Sector Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.