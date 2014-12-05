(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hiscox
Ltd's (Hiscox)
group core entities at Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) 'A+'
rating. Fitch has
also affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of all
Hiscox's
holding companies at 'A-'. The Outlooks on all ratings are
Stable. A full list
of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Hiscox's robust risk-adjusted
capitalisation, which is
reinforced by strong retained earnings. The ratings also reflect
our
expectations that the insurer will maintain its sound track
record of
profitability, supported by well-diversified business
activities. The ratings
remain constrained by the moderate scale of the company.
Based on Fitch's internal assessment, Hiscox's risk-adjusted
capitalisation
remains comfortably supportive of its ratings.
The ratings are further supported by Hiscox's strong track
record of
underwriting profitability. In 1H14, Hiscox reported a strong
combined ratio of
82% (FY13: 75%), one of the strongest within its peer group.
Fitch expects the
company to report a strong profit for 2014, given the lack of
natural
catastrophes to date.
Competition and pricing pressures in the global reinsurance
markets continue to
prevail, resulting in a more than 20% decline in Hiscox Re's
gross written
premiums (GWP) to GBP271.5m. The decline also reflected the
company's decision
to move out of areas that are no longer adequately priced.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could be triggered by a considerable erosion of
capital, equivalent
to a sustained increase in net underwriting leverage to 1.5x
(2013: 1.0x). A
deterioration in profitability, reflected in a combined ratio
consistently above
97%, or a notable decline in profitability compared with peers,
could also
result in a downgrade.
An upgrade is unlikely, given the medium scale of the company.
The rating actions are as follows:
Hiscox Insurance Company Limited: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook
Stable
Hiscox Insurance Company (Guernsey) Limited: IFS affirmed at
'A+'; Outlook
Stable
Hiscox Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited: IFS affirmed at
'A+'; Outlook Stable
Hiscox Ltd: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Hiscox Plc: Long-term IDR affirmed at A-'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Graham Coutts
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Committee Chairperson
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76118
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.