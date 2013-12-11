(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hiscox
Group (Hiscox)
core entities' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'.
Fitch has also
affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of all
Hiscox's holding
companies at 'A-'. The Outlooks on all ratings are Stable. A
full list of rating
actions is provided at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect Hiscox's strong risk-adjusted
capitalisation and
expectations of a continually sound record of profitability
underpinned by
well-diversified business activities. The ratings are somewhat
constrained by
the moderate scale of the company.
The ratings are supported by Hiscox's strong underwriting
performance which
Fitch expects to be maintained. The 1H13 Fitch-calculated
combined ratio was 80%
(1H12: 84%), comparing favourably to peers. The stability of the
insurer's
performance continues to benefit from a balanced mix in its
sources of earnings,
combining a potentially volatile catastrophe-exposed business
with lines that
provide more stable earnings.
Investment returns are likely to remain subdued in the low
interest rate
environment. In 1H13, net investment income, excluding realised
and unrealised
investment gains and losses, contributed GBP22m (1H12: GBP23m).
However, overall
net income of GBP158m in 1H13 (1H12: GBP125m) was strong and in
line with the
company's historical performance which Fitch expects to
continue.
Hiscox's reserve releases have been fairly stable in recent
years, which Fitch
views as indicative of consistent prudence in Hiscox's
reserving. Reserve
releases generally contribute more to Hiscox's profitability
compared with
peers, but the agency expects Hiscox to continue to reserve
prudently.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given the medium scale
of the company.
A downgrade could be triggered by a considerable erosion of
capital equivalent
to a sustained increase in net underwriting leverage to 1.5x
(2012: 0.9x). A
marked deterioration in profitability compared with peers could
also result in
downward rating pressure.
Hiscox is a specialist non-life insurance underwriting group
focusing on a
particular range of personal and commercial risks. Hiscox
Syndicates Limited is
the managing agent of Syndicates 33, 3624 and 6104. Hiscox
Insurance Company
Limited operates in the UK and Europe outside the Lloyd's
market, covering a
wide range of specialist insurance for professionals and
business customers. The
group's other insurance vehicles include Hiscox Insurance
Company (Bermuda)
Limited and Hiscox Insurance Company (Guernsey) Limited. Hiscox
Ltd is the
ultimate Bermudian-based holding company of Hiscox.
The rating actions are as follows:
Hiscox Insurance Company Limited: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook
Stable
Hiscox Insurance Company (Guernsey) Limited: IFS affirmed at
'A+'; Outlook
Stable
Hiscox Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited: IFS affirmed at
'A+'; Outlook Stable
Hiscox Ltd: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Hiscox Plc: Long-term IDR affirmed at A-'; Outlook Stable
