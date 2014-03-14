LONDON/MILAN/BARCELONA, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Historical Territory of Alava's Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has
also affirmed the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Alava's solid socio-economic profile,
its ability to
maintain sound operating performance despite a decline of tax
revenues, and
favourable debt repayment. The ratings also take into the
account its prudent
management and solid financial reporting. Alava's high tax
autonomy and
socio-economic profile allow it to be rated above the Kingdom of
Spain
(BBB/Stable/F2).
Alava enjoys a much wealthier economy than other provinces in
Spain with GDP per
capita 55% and housing prices 43% above the national average in
2012. Between
2008 and 2012 average housing prices in Alava dropped 11% versus
a 23% decline
nationally. The labour market has also outperformed the national
average, with a
11% fall in total registered workers between 2008 and 2013
during the economic
downturn, below Spain's 15% decrease. The unemployment rate in
the province in
4Q13 was at 17.5%, a rise from 7.5% in 4Q08, but still much
lower than Spain's
26%. The less severe impact of the downturn in Alava can be
explained by a
smaller contribution of the construction sector, and much lower
indebtedness of
households.
Despite one-off volatility in tax revenue during 2008-2013
caused by a court
decision on tax revenue return, Alava's budgetary performance
was unaffected due
to the unique financial system in the Basque Country, including
tax-sharing
between provinces and the region. The decline of tax revenue
during this period
was, to a large extent, matched by lower operating expenditure.
Once
institutional transfers are deducted, Alava recorded strong
operating
performance with a current balance equivalent to 33% of its
adjusted current
revenue in 2012.
According to Fitch base case forecasts, tax revenue growth of
2.4% per year from
2014 to 2016, operating expenditure increase of 2% should result
in an increase
of the current balance to EUR110m in 2016 from EUR60m in 2014.
In spite of declining tax revenue, the provincial administration
has maintained
capital expenditure and support for its municipalities. This
contributed to a
steep increase in debt to EUR476.2m in 2013, equivalent to 23.3%
of its gross
current revenue, up from 3% in 2007. Despite the increase in
debt and
deterioration in its operating performance, Alava has managed to
fully cover its
debt repayment with its current balance. In the medium term,
Fitch does not
expect debt to increase substantially.
Alava is the largest territory of the Basque Country
(BBB+/Stable) accounting
for 45% of its geographic area. However, its population of
approximately 321,000
is small and more than 75% is concentrated in its capital,
Vitoria. In common
with Northern Spain, the population aged over 65 accounts for
19% of its
population. This equates to a high cost of social services.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could stem from a larger-than-expected debt level
leading to a
weaker debt servicing coverage. A prolonged current balance
below EUR10m or a
sharp rise of debt could be rating-negative.
An upgrade of the sovereign to 'BBB+', in conjunction with a
stabilisation of
Alava's operating balance of at least EUR50m implying a debt
payback of less
than 10 years, (2013: 5.2 years) could result in Alava's rating
being upgraded
to 'A'.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Ines Callahan
Associate Director
+34 93 467 87 45
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside the United
States", dated 9 April 2013 and "Rating Subnationals Above the
Sovereign:
Outside US", dated 2 May 2012 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
