(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Hutchison Whampoa Limited's (Hutchison) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook, and its Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. Fitch has also affirmed Hutchison's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'A-', and the ratings on the USD2bn, USD1bn and EUR1.75bn subordinated hybrid capital notes guaranteed by Hutchison at 'BBB'. On 28 October 2014, Fitch Ratings assigned Hutchison Whampoa International (14) Limited's proposed US dollar guaranteed notes and Hutchison Whampoa Finance (14) Limited's proposed euro guaranteed notes expected ratings of 'A-(EXP)'. The proposed guaranteed notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Hutchison and rank pari passu with other senior unsecured borrowings of the company; as such, the expected ratings on these notes carry the 'A-' senior unsecured rating of Hutchison, which were affirmed today. KEY RATING DRIVERS Diversified Business, Stable Cash Flow: Hutchison's 'A-' rating profile reflects its strong business and geographical diversification, and stable cash flow generation. Hutchison's European business was the biggest contributor accounting for 41% of EBITDA in 1H14 (2013: 39%), while the other regions accounted for less than 18% each. No single business division accounted for more than 30% of Hutchison's total EBITDA. Hutchison's retail, property and port divisions provide stable cash flow post-capex, and Hutchison receives regular dividends from Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CKI) and Husky Energy Inc. Capital Intensive Business: Hutchison's ratings are constrained by its leverage profile and hefty capex in its European telecommunications and ports business. Hutchison has spent a cumulative HKD56.4bn of capex in its European telecommunications business 3 Group Europe, which accounted for 47% of its total cumulative capex over the past 4.5 years. This segment has been generating negative EBITDA after capex and licence fees, but this turned positive in 1H14 as a majority of the licences needed to grow the business have been obtained. For its ports business, Fitch expects growing EBITDA from new berths to help cover the majority of capex requirements, which was evident in the positive EBITDA post-capex in 2013. 3 Group Europe's Cash Drain to Reverse: Fitch expects 3 Group Europe's cash drain to reverse from 2015, provided it does not make any significant acquisitions. 3 Group Europe's cash flow will benefit from organic growth as well as acquisitions made in recent years. However, Fitch notes there may be occasional shortfalls in the event of major equipment upgrade and license expenditure. Strong Liquidity, Solid Funding: Hutchison's cash and cash equivalents of HKD101.9bn and its undrawn committed bank facilities of HKD8.9bn as at end-Jun 14 are more than sufficient to cover the HKD70.9bn of outstanding debt that will fall due between July 2014 and end-2015. Fitch also expects the company to continue to have access to capital markets for its refinancing needs. Deleveraging Continues: The improvement in Hutchison's FFO-adjusted net leverage to 3.1x in 2013 from 3.9x a year earlier was driven by a 42% increase in EBITDA and stable capex. Fitch expects Hutchison to continue deleveraging over the medium term, supported by stable business performance and improvements in 3 Group Europe, and assuming no significant debt-funded capex. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - FFO-adjusted net leverage exceeding 4.5x without rapidly deleveraging afterwards - Materially negative free cash flow after acquisitions and disposals - A sharp increase in cash drain from the 3 Group Europe segment No positive rating action is expected in the near future until assets with stable cash flow account for a higher proportion of Hutchison's business mix. No equity credit has been assigned to the USD2bn perpetual capital securities issued in October 2010 and 50% equity credit has been assigned to the USD1bn and EUR1.75bn perpetual capital securities issued in May 2012 and May 2013 respectively. This is in line with the agency's criteria for the treatment of corporate hybrids. Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 