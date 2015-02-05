(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Switzerland-based
building materials group Holcim Ltd's (Holcim) Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlook This follows the
announcement that Holcim
and Lafarge S.A. will jointly sell their global portfolio of
assets to CRH for
an enterprise value of EUR6.5bn. A full list of rating actions
is provided at
the end of this commentary.
The affirmation reflects our expectation that the proceeds from
the disposal of
the sale of global assets will support the merged entity's
financial profile.
The announcement marks a step towards, and removes uncertainty
around, the
successful completion of the merger between the two companies,
creating a
larger, more diversified company with improved market positions
and substantial
synergy potential.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
'BBB' Financial Profile
We forecast pro-forma funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross
leverage of
3.7x for the combined group in 2015. This compares with an
estimated 3.5x for
Holcim on a stand-alone basis in 2015, given Lafarge's higher
leverage and the
contemplated all-share merger, with no additional debt to be
raised by either
company.
Disposals to Improve Leverage
Proceeds from the sale of the global portfolio of assets to CRH,
will improve
the combined group's credit metrics and therefore financial
flexibility. The
higher-than-expected proceeds from the disposal will help
mitigate a
weaker-than-expected recovery in recent quarters.
Strong Business Profile
The announced merger between Holcim and Lafarge will create the
world's largest
building materials company, with estimated 2013 pro-forma sales
of CHF33bn
(EUR27bn). It will hold number one market positions in cement,
aggregates and
ready-mix products and benefit from the individual companies'
complementary
asset base in Latin America and Africa & Middle East.
Synergies
Management aims to reap CHF1.7bn (EUR1.4bn) in synergies over
the next three
years through best practice and cross-utilisation, cost savings
and optimal
capex allocation. In addition, the group plans to implement
CHF500m in (EUR410m)
in working capital savings over three years. These measures will
support the
credit profile of the combined group in the long-term, although
associated costs
will offset benefits in the near-term.
Cost Savings
We expect healthy cost savings at both Holcim and Lafarge to
mitigate
inflationary pressures in 2015. Following severe cost
inflationary pressures in
emerging markets in 2014, we expect the companies to offset some
of the margin
losses through price increases from healthy volume growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- FFO adjusted gross leverage improving to below 2.5x and net
leverage below
2.0x. Adjusted gross and net leverage is calculated by pro-rata
consolidation of
the Indian controlled subsidiaries
- Consolidated FFO adjusted gross leverage below 3.0x
- Consolidated free cash flow (FCF) materially positive
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- EBIT margin, pro-rata consolidated for the Indian
subsidiaries, below 10%
- FFO adjusted gross leverage above 3.5x and net leverage above
3.0x, pro-rata
consolidated for the Indian controlled subsidiaries
- Consolidated FFO adjusted gross leverage above 4.0x
- Consolidated FCF to remaining neutral to negative
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
The rating actions are as follows:
Holcim Ltd
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Holcim Capital Corporation Ltd.
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Holcim Finance (Australia) Pty Ltd
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Holcim Finance (Canada) Inc.
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Holcim Finance (Luxembourg) S.A.
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Holcim GB Finance Ltd. (UK)
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Holcim Overseas Finance Ltd.
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Aggregate Industries Holdings Limited (UK)
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Diego Della Maggiore
Associate Director
+39 02 879087 213
Supervisory Analyst
Ha-Anh Bui
Director
+44 20 3530 1566
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Anil Jhangiani
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1571
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology' dated 28 May
2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.