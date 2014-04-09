(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Holcim Ltd's
(Holcim)
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB', following its
announcement to
merge with Lafarge SA (Lafarge) through a public exchange offer
with an exchange
ratio of one new Holcim share for each Lafarge share.. The
Outlook is Stable. A
full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
release.
The affirmation reflects the combined group's improved scale,
diversification
and market positions on completion of their announced merger and
the synergy
potentials between the two companies. We forecast funds from
operations (FFO)
adjusted leverage in excess of 3.5x for the combined group in
2015, compared to
3.5x for Holcim in 2013, given Lafarge's higher leverage and the
contemplated
all share transactions , with no additional debt to be raised by
either. We
expect substantial disposal proceeds from the contemplated sale
of around
10%-15% of the combined group's EBITDA, which could improve the
combined group's
financial flexibility, if proceeds are used to repay debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Diversification and Market Position
The announced merger between Holcim and Lafarge will create the
world's largest
building materials company, with combined annual revenues of
around CHF39bn
(EUR32bn). It will hold number one market positions in cement,
aggregates and
ready-mix products and benefit from the individual companies'
complementary
asset base in Latin America and Africa & Middle East.
Synergies
Management aims to reap CHF1.7bn (EUR1.4bn) in synergies over
three years
through best practices and cross-utilisation, financial savings
and optimised
capex allocation. In addition, the group plans to implement
CHF500m in (EUR410m)
in working capital savings over three years. These measures will
support the
credit profile of the combined group in the long-term, although
the associated
costs will offset the benefits in the near-term.
Disposals Could Improve Leverage
We expect closing of the merger to be contingent on asset
disposals and expect
substantial proceeds from the disposal of around 10%-15% of the
combined group's
EBITDA. These could improve the combined group's financial
profile, if proceeds
are used to repay debt, given that the merger is structured as a
pure share deal
in a merger of equals and will not incur additional
indebtedness.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- If disposal proceeds are used to repay debt, leading to FFO
gross leverage
improving to below 2.5x (3.7x at end-13) and adjusted FFO net
leverage below
2.0x (3.1x at end-13). Adjusted gross and net leverage is
calculated by pro-rata
consolidation of the Indian controlled subsidiaries.
- Consolidated FFO adjusted gross leverage below 3.0x (3.5x at
end-13).
- Consolidated free cash flow (FCF) remains materially positive
on a sustained
basis (0.2% in 2013).
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- EBIT Margin, pro-rata consolidated for the Indian
subsidiaries, is below 10%
(11.7% in 2013).
- Deconsolidated ratios (calculated as above): Increasing
leverage, with FFO
gross leverage remaining above 3.5x and adjusted FFO net
leverage above 3.0x on
a sustained basis.
- Consolidated FFO adjusted gross leverage is above 4.0x.
- Consolidated FCF to remain neutral to negative.
The rating actions are as follows:
Holcim Ltd
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Senior Unsecured Debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Holcim Capital Corporation Ltd.
Senior Unsecured Debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Holcim Finance (Australia) Pty Ltd
Senior Unsecured Debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Holcim Finance (Canada) Inc.
Senior Unsecured Debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Holcim Finance (Luxembourg) S.A.
Senior Unsecured Debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Holcim GB Finance Ltd. (UK)
Senior Unsecured Debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Holcim Overseas Finance Ltd.
Senior Unsecured Debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Aggregate Industries Holdings Limited (UK)
Senior Unsecured Debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
