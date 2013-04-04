(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'BBB/F2' long-term and
short-term IDRs of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG). The Rating
Outlook remains
Negative. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end
of this release.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
HCG's IDRs reflect its concentrated business mix, small size and
funding
reliance on brokered time deposits. Ratings are supported by
HCG's solid
performance, favorable track record and sound overall financial
condition. The
Negative Outlook continues to stem from HCG's focus on the
residential mortgage
business, which makes the company susceptible to possible future
pressure in the
Canadian housing market.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR and Senior Debt
The HCG's lending activities focus on the Canadian residential
mortgage market
with the bulk of its activities in the Ontario market. The
Canadian housing
market has generally remained healthy to date but is showing
signs of slowing
down. High levels of consumer indebtedness and the risk of
overvaluation in the
Canadian housing market are key macro concerns.
Mortgage portfolio quality remains sound, given the positive
Canadian housing
market in recent years combined with the company's hands-on
underwriting process
and deep knowledge of its home market. HCG focuses on mortgage
borrowers who do
not qualify for prime loans offered by the major banks. Typical
clients consist
of the self-employed, individuals with limited credit histories,
and newly
arrived immigrants. HCG's business model relies chiefly on
residential mortgage
brokers to source its customers. HCG uses relatively high-cost
brokered deposits
for funding, reflecting its modest branch network.
HCG exhibits a significant reliance on relatively high-cost and
potentially more
volatile brokered time deposits. These consist primarily of
guaranteed
investment certificates (GICs) maturing from 30 days to five
years. The company
uses these time deposits to match fund maturities of mortgage
assets, thereby
keeping interest rate risk well controlled. Individual accounts
are generally
maintained below $100,000 (the maximum deposit insurance
protection) and, thus,
are viewed by Fitch as fairly stable as long as HCG's rates
remain attractive.
In 2012, HCG continued to report strong earnings, benefitting
from stable net
interest margins, continued volume growth, low provisions for
loan losses and
good operating efficiency. HCG well exceeds Basel III capital
and liquidity
standards, but these capital and liquidity levels are considered
necessary given
its narrow business focus and funding structure. The Tier 1
common ratio stood
at 16.1% as of year-end 2012. Fitch core capital (FCC) to risk
weighted assets
(RWA) was 15.9% and FCC/Tangible Assets (excluding on balance
sheet
securitizations) was 7%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, Senior Debt and VR
Positive rating momentum is unlikely due to geographic and
product
concentration, as well as HCG's limited franchise and funding
mix.
Deterioration in the overall housing market and/or adverse
credit performance
within HCG's portfolio and/or a significant shift from HCG's
core expertise in
residential mortgages toward higher yielding and potentially
higher risk
commercial and personal lending products could result in a
downgrade
particularly in the event of a significant decline in operating
performance
and/or capital erosion.
More aggressive capital management (either as a percentage of
RWA or tangible
assets) could result in rating pressure. This is considered
unlikely as HCG is
anticipated to keep capital ratios well above regulatory
minimums. Rating
pressure would ensue if HCG's ability to source cost effective
funding is
compromised.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support and Support Rating Floors
HCG has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. Fitch believes
that HCG is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of support
is unlikely.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support Rating Floors
Fitch does not anticipate changes to HCG's Support Ratings or
Support Rating
Floors given Fitch's view that HCG will remain a
non-systemically important
institution.
Headquartered in Toronto, HCG is primarily a residential
mortgage lender, but
also offers other consumer lending and commercial real estate
finance. HCG
conducts its activities through its federally regulated trust
subsidiary Home
Trust Company (HTC).
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Home Capital Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB';
--Senior Debt affirmed at 'BBB';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb';
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'NF'.
Home Trust Company
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb';
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'NF'.
The Rating Outlook remains Negative.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
