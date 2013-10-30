(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Consumer Finance Sector here LONDON/MOSCOW, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Russia-based Home Credit & Finance Bank (HCFB) at 'BB' and Tinkoff Credit Systems (TCS) at 'B+' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed the Long-term IDRs of Russian Standard Bank (RSB) at 'B+' and CB Renaissance Credit (CBRC) at 'B' and revised their Outlooks to Negative from Stable. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn CBRC's ratings, as the issuer has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. Fitch has also published a new special report, 'Russian Consumer Finance Sector: Risk of Overheating Mitigated by Significant Buffers at Some Banks', in which it outlines its views on the credit profile of the sector and the relative credit metrics of the banks covered in this commentary. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. KEY RATING DRIVERS - ALL BANKS' IDRS, VIABILITY RATINGS (VRS) AND NATIONAL RATINGS The affirmations reflect the banks' significant buffers, provided by high margins and/or sizable capital bases, to absorb the recent marked increase in credit losses. However, the Negative Outlooks on CBRC and RSB reflect their recent weaker performance and greater vulnerability to any further deterioration in asset quality due to already significantly higher credit losses (CBRC) and a much weaker capital cushion (RSB). More broadly, the ratings are supported by the banks' reasonably balanced funding profiles and healthy liquidity positions, driven by the high cash generation of their assets. Fitch also views favourably the banks' generally experienced management teams, well-developed credit underwriting functions (although the latter has performed more weakly at CBRC) and (in the cases of HCFB and RSB) already quite extended track records of at least reasonable asset quality performance. The relatively low sub-investment grade ratings of the four banks reflect (i) the significant expected cyclicality in their performance, resulting from exposure to one of the riskiest lending segments in a highly cyclical economy; and (ii) considerable uncertainty regarding the long-term sustainability of their business models, given greater regulatory scrutiny of high-rate consumer lending, competition from larger banks and the gradually increasing sophistication of Russian consumers/borrowers. Very rapid recent credit growth and the resultant increase in household leverage is a further structural factor weighing on the credit profile of the sector, and has resulted in a marked deterioration in the banks' asset quality in H113. Fitch calculates that the origination of non-performing loans (NPLs, 90 days overdue), calculated as the net increase in NPLs plus write-offs divided by average performing loans, rose to an average of 14% in H113 at the reviewed banks, compared with 8% in 2012. We expect credit losses to remain high in H213 and 2014, although somewhat more cautious underwriting and growth strategies in a less favourable environment should help the banks to prevent further large spikes in loss rates. Fitch views positively the measures undertaken by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) to increase impairment reserves and risk weights for consumer loans, which should help slow growth and improve loss absorption by forcing banks to hold more capital. However, potential further large increases in risk weightings and/or interest rate caps may result in banks booking a larger part of their revenues as fee income (a process already evident at some lenders), or ultimately force higher-rate lending out to the less regulated non-bank sector. In Fitch's view, these measures also do not directly target risks resulting from higher household leverage, which could most effectively be addressed by regulation of borrowers' payment to income (PTI) ratios. Reported average PTIs at the four banks currently stand at a high 35%-50%. More generally, Fitch calculates that at end-2012 the average Russian retail borrower's debt service (comprising scheduled principal and interest payments) was equal to 30% of the average national after-tax salary, with total household debt service equal to 13% of total net salary incomes. The agency forecasts these ratios to rise to 37% and 18%, respectively, at end-2015, as retail loan growth, although slowing, will still run ahead of income growth. KEY RATING DRIVERS - HCFB's IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS The affirmation of HCFB reflects its still solid performance (annualised ROAE of 29% in H113), healthy funding and liquidity positions and reasonable, albeit moderately reduced capacity to absorb further credit losses. Fitch estimates that HCFB's breakeven credit loss rate in H113 was 24% of average performing loans, which is considerably above its H113 NPL origination of 14% (up from 9% at end-2012). Further losses in a stress scenario may be absorbed through the reasonable capital cushion, reflected in the 14.7% Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio at end-H113. Fitch expects HCFB's profitability to moderate further, driven by lower loan growth, a continued (albeit only moderate) further uplift in credit losses and the impact of additional risk-weighting on higher-yielding loans imposed by the CBR. Roughly 40% of HCFB's loan issuance in July was at high effective rates (above 45%), meaning that the bank will likely have to adjust its business model to make new lending less capital-intensive. HCFB's capacity to re-allocate revenue to fee components (some of which are omitted from the effective rate calculation) may be limited, since insurance-related fee income, which is booked upfront at the loan origination date and therefore directly linked to loan issuance volumes, already equalled a high 40% of end-H113 pre-impairment profit. KEY RATING DRIVERS - TCS's IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS The affirmation of TCS reflects the bank's exceptionally strong financial metrics (annualised ROAE of 49% in H113); and still moderate reported NPL origination (11% in H113, up from 8% in 2012). Fitch estimates that TCS's NPL origination ratio could rise to a high 27% before the bank hits breakeven, while capitalisation (FCC ratio of 14.5% at end H113; proforma of 20% if adjusted for recent IPO) currently provides a significant further margin of safety. The capital buffer will help TCS absorb the impact of higher regulatory risk weights, which are likely also to be mitigated by a decrease of loan rates in favour of insurance fees charged by a subsidiary insurance company. On the negative side, there is significant downside risk to TCS's performance, as its asset quality has not yet been tested through the negative side of the economic cycle. Furthermore, the specifics of credit card lending (TCS's monoline product), and in particular the absence of a fixed loan amortisation schedule, mean that reported NPL metrics may be less representative of underlying asset quality than for cash loans (which comprise the majority of the portfolios of the other reviewed banks except for RSB). TCS is also more dependent than its peers on wholesale funding (the loans/deposits ratio was a high 2.2x at end-Q313) while the liquidity of its balance sheet, although comfortable at present (liquid assets equalled 37% of customer funding at end-Q313), could be somewhat more vulnerable in a stress scenario due to the risk that borrowers may tend to maintain or even increase limit utilisation in a downturn. For these reasons, TCS's Long-term IDR is two notches below that of HCFB. KEY RATING DRIVERS - RSB'S IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS The revision of RSB's Outlook to Negative from Stable reflects the further deterioration of its already tight capital position as a result of weaker performance and continued growth. RSB's FCC ratio fell to just 4.8% at end-H113 - the lowest among all Fitch-rated banks in Russia - from 6.3% at end-2012, as the loan book expanded by 22% during the half-year and the bank reported a RUB0.6bn loss (equal to 4% of end-2012 FCC). RSB's capitalisation had been earlier weakened by withdrawals made by its controlling shareholder, Rustam Tariko, to finance the acquisition of Central European Distribution Company (CEDC), a distressed Polish alcoholic beverage company. The FCC ratio is notably lower then reported Basel/regulatory capital ratios as Fitch deducts from core capital investments in the equity of RSB's holding company, as well as deferred tax assets and intangibles. RSB's net interest margin and NPL origination (up to 12% in H113 from 8% in 2012) are broadly in line with those of HCFB. However, performance is more moderate due to lower non-interest revenues and a higher cost base, and was additionally hit in H113 by a negative RUB1.6bn fair value adjustment on holdings of CEDC bonds. The high proportion of lower-rate lending reported in RSB's July 2013 regulatory accounts (81% with effective rates of below 25%) suggests the bank would be less affected by the higher regulatory risk weightings. KEY RATING DRIVERS - CBRC's IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS The revision of CBRC's Outlook to Negative from Stable reflects markedly higher than average NPL origination (25% in H113), which resulted in the bank being close to break-even in its H113 IFRS accounts and led to a RUB0.7bn net loss in the 9M13 regulatory statements. The latter, coupled with still rapid 28% loan growth in 9M13, markedly weakened CBCR's regulatory capital ratio, which fell to a low 12.2% at end-9M13 from 16.6% at end-2012. CBRC's FCC ratio is higher (17.4% at end-H113) but inflated by relatively low reserve coverage of NPLs in its IFRS accounts (71% at end-H113 compared to well over 100% at peers). Positively, the ratings benefit from potential support from the bank's majority shareholder (the ONEXIM group). Fitch has withdrawn CBRC's ratings as the bank has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, the agency will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of CBRC. RATING SENSITIVITIES - HCFB's, TCS's and RSB's IDRS, VRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS Downward pressure on the banks' ratings could result from further increases of credit losses. The risk of a downgrade is significantly higher at RSB due to its much tighter capital position and weaker performance. Any further capital erosion at RSB from dividend payments or other capital withdrawals by the shareholder would also likely lead to a downgrade. Any further regulatory reforms which significantly threaten the banks' business models and profitability, and therefore ability to cover losses, may also be rating negative. Significant deposit outflows at any of the banks, resulting in a sharp tightening of liquidity, could also result in negative rating action. A moderation of credit loss rates, coupled with an extended period of more balanced growth, sound performance and maintenance of reasonable capital levels (rebuilding of capital in RSB's case) could help to stabilise the ratings at their current levels. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - ALL BANKS' SENIOR UNSECURED AND SUBORDINATED DEBT The banks' senior unsecured debt is rated in line with their Long-term IDRs and National Ratings (for domestic debt issues), reflecting Fitch's view of average recovery prospects, in case of default. The subordinated debt ratings of HCFB, RSB and TCS are notched once off their VRs (the banks' VRs are in line with their IDRs) in line with Fitch's criteria for rating these instruments. Any changes to the banks' Long-term IDRs and National Ratings would be likely impact the ratings of both senior unsecured and subordinated debt. Debt ratings could also be downgraded in case of a further marked increase in the proportion of retail deposits in the banks' liabilities, resulting in greater subordination of bondholders. In accordance with Russian legislation, retail depositors rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. KEY RATING DRIVERS - ALL BANKS' SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The '5' Support Ratings of HCFB, RSB, TCS and CBRC reflect Fitch's view that support from the banks' private shareholders cannot be relied upon. The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of 'No Floor' also reflect the fact that support from the Russian authorities, although possible given the banks' increased deposit franchises, is not factored into the ratings due to the banks' still small size and lack of overall systemic importance. HCFB: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlooks Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by Eurasia Capital SA): affirmed at 'BB' Subordinated debt (issued by Eurasia Capital SA): affirmed at 'BB-' TCS: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlooks Stable National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A(rus)'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by TCS Finance Limited): affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A(rus)' Senior unsecured debt Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' Subordinated debt (issued by TCS Finance Limited): affirmed at 'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR5' RSB: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A-(rus)'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by Russian Standard Finance SA): affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' Subordinated debt (issued by Russian Standard Finance SA): affirmed at 'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR5' CBRC: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; ratings withdrawn National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(rus)', Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; rating withdrawn Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' and withdrawn Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b' and withdrawn Support Rating: affirmed at '5' and withdrawn Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by Renaissance Consumer Funding Limited): affirmed at 'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR4'; ratings withdrawn Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(rus)' and withdrawn Subordinated debt (issued by Renaissance Consumer Funding Limited): affirmed at 'B-'; Recovery Rating 'RR5'; ratings withdrawn 