(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Consumer Finance Sector
here
LONDON/MOSCOW, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Russia-based Home Credit &
Finance Bank (HCFB)
at 'BB' and Tinkoff Credit Systems (TCS) at 'B+' with Stable
Outlooks. Fitch has
also affirmed the Long-term IDRs of Russian Standard Bank (RSB)
at 'B+' and CB
Renaissance Credit (CBRC) at 'B' and revised their Outlooks to
Negative from
Stable. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn CBRC's ratings,
as the issuer
has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this commentary.
Fitch has also published a new special report, 'Russian Consumer
Finance Sector:
Risk of Overheating Mitigated by Significant Buffers at Some
Banks', in which it
outlines its views on the credit profile of the sector and the
relative credit
metrics of the banks covered in this commentary. The report is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - ALL BANKS' IDRS, VIABILITY RATINGS (VRS)
AND NATIONAL
RATINGS
The affirmations reflect the banks' significant buffers,
provided by high
margins and/or sizable capital bases, to absorb the recent
marked increase in
credit losses. However, the Negative Outlooks on CBRC and RSB
reflect their
recent weaker performance and greater vulnerability to any
further deterioration
in asset quality due to already significantly higher credit
losses (CBRC) and a
much weaker capital cushion (RSB).
More broadly, the ratings are supported by the banks' reasonably
balanced
funding profiles and healthy liquidity positions, driven by the
high cash
generation of their assets. Fitch also views favourably the
banks' generally
experienced management teams, well-developed credit underwriting
functions
(although the latter has performed more weakly at CBRC) and (in
the cases of
HCFB and RSB) already quite extended track records of at least
reasonable asset
quality performance.
The relatively low sub-investment grade ratings of the four
banks reflect (i)
the significant expected cyclicality in their performance,
resulting from
exposure to one of the riskiest lending segments in a highly
cyclical economy;
and (ii) considerable uncertainty regarding the long-term
sustainability of
their business models, given greater regulatory scrutiny of
high-rate consumer
lending, competition from larger banks and the gradually
increasing
sophistication of Russian consumers/borrowers.
Very rapid recent credit growth and the resultant increase in
household leverage
is a further structural factor weighing on the credit profile of
the sector, and
has resulted in a marked deterioration in the banks' asset
quality in H113.
Fitch calculates that the origination of non-performing loans
(NPLs, 90 days
overdue), calculated as the net increase in NPLs plus write-offs
divided by
average performing loans, rose to an average of 14% in H113 at
the reviewed
banks, compared with 8% in 2012. We expect credit losses to
remain high in H213
and 2014, although somewhat more cautious underwriting and
growth strategies in
a less favourable environment should help the banks to prevent
further large
spikes in loss rates.
Fitch views positively the measures undertaken by the Central
Bank of Russia
(CBR) to increase impairment reserves and risk weights for
consumer loans, which
should help slow growth and improve loss absorption by forcing
banks to hold
more capital. However, potential further large increases in risk
weightings
and/or interest rate caps may result in banks booking a larger
part of their
revenues as fee income (a process already evident at some
lenders), or
ultimately force higher-rate lending out to the less regulated
non-bank sector.
In Fitch's view, these measures also do not directly target
risks resulting from
higher household leverage, which could most effectively be
addressed by
regulation of borrowers' payment to income (PTI) ratios.
Reported average PTIs
at the four banks currently stand at a high 35%-50%. More
generally, Fitch
calculates that at end-2012 the average Russian retail
borrower's debt service
(comprising scheduled principal and interest payments) was equal
to 30% of the
average national after-tax salary, with total household debt
service equal to
13% of total net salary incomes. The agency forecasts these
ratios to rise to
37% and 18%, respectively, at end-2015, as retail loan growth,
although slowing,
will still run ahead of income growth.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HCFB's IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The affirmation of HCFB reflects its still solid performance
(annualised ROAE of
29% in H113), healthy funding and liquidity positions and
reasonable, albeit
moderately reduced capacity to absorb further credit losses.
Fitch estimates
that HCFB's breakeven credit loss rate in H113 was 24% of
average performing
loans, which is considerably above its H113 NPL origination of
14% (up from 9%
at end-2012). Further losses in a stress scenario may be
absorbed through the
reasonable capital cushion, reflected in the 14.7% Fitch Core
Capital (FCC)
ratio at end-H113.
Fitch expects HCFB's profitability to moderate further, driven
by lower loan
growth, a continued (albeit only moderate) further uplift in
credit losses and
the impact of additional risk-weighting on higher-yielding loans
imposed by the
CBR. Roughly 40% of HCFB's loan issuance in July was at high
effective rates
(above 45%), meaning that the bank will likely have to adjust
its business model
to make new lending less capital-intensive. HCFB's capacity to
re-allocate
revenue to fee components (some of which are omitted from the
effective rate
calculation) may be limited, since insurance-related fee income,
which is booked
upfront at the loan origination date and therefore directly
linked to loan
issuance volumes, already equalled a high 40% of end-H113
pre-impairment profit.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - TCS's IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The affirmation of TCS reflects the bank's exceptionally strong
financial
metrics (annualised ROAE of 49% in H113); and still moderate
reported NPL
origination (11% in H113, up from 8% in 2012). Fitch estimates
that TCS's NPL
origination ratio could rise to a high 27% before the bank hits
breakeven, while
capitalisation (FCC ratio of 14.5% at end H113; proforma of 20%
if adjusted for
recent IPO) currently provides a significant further margin of
safety. The
capital buffer will help TCS absorb the impact of higher
regulatory risk
weights, which are likely also to be mitigated by a decrease of
loan rates in
favour of insurance fees charged by a subsidiary insurance
company.
On the negative side, there is significant downside risk to
TCS's performance,
as its asset quality has not yet been tested through the
negative side of the
economic cycle. Furthermore, the specifics of credit card
lending (TCS's
monoline product), and in particular the absence of a fixed loan
amortisation
schedule, mean that reported NPL metrics may be less
representative of
underlying asset quality than for cash loans (which comprise the
majority of the
portfolios of the other reviewed banks except for RSB). TCS is
also more
dependent than its peers on wholesale funding (the
loans/deposits ratio was a
high 2.2x at end-Q313) while the liquidity of its balance sheet,
although
comfortable at present (liquid assets equalled 37% of customer
funding at
end-Q313), could be somewhat more vulnerable in a stress
scenario due to the
risk that borrowers may tend to maintain or even increase limit
utilisation in a
downturn. For these reasons, TCS's Long-term IDR is two notches
below that of
HCFB.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - RSB'S IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The revision of RSB's Outlook to Negative from Stable reflects
the further
deterioration of its already tight capital position as a result
of weaker
performance and continued growth. RSB's FCC ratio fell to just
4.8% at end-H113
- the lowest among all Fitch-rated banks in Russia - from 6.3%
at end-2012, as
the loan book expanded by 22% during the half-year and the bank
reported a
RUB0.6bn loss (equal to 4% of end-2012 FCC). RSB's
capitalisation had been
earlier weakened by withdrawals made by its controlling
shareholder, Rustam
Tariko, to finance the acquisition of Central European
Distribution Company
(CEDC), a distressed Polish alcoholic beverage company. The FCC
ratio is notably
lower then reported Basel/regulatory capital ratios as Fitch
deducts from core
capital investments in the equity of RSB's holding company, as
well as deferred
tax assets and intangibles.
RSB's net interest margin and NPL origination (up to 12% in H113
from 8% in
2012) are broadly in line with those of HCFB. However,
performance is more
moderate due to lower non-interest revenues and a higher cost
base, and was
additionally hit in H113 by a negative RUB1.6bn fair value
adjustment on
holdings of CEDC bonds. The high proportion of lower-rate
lending reported in
RSB's July 2013 regulatory accounts (81% with effective rates of
below 25%)
suggests the bank would be less affected by the higher
regulatory risk
weightings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - CBRC's IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The revision of CBRC's Outlook to Negative from Stable reflects
markedly higher
than average NPL origination (25% in H113), which resulted in
the bank being
close to break-even in its H113 IFRS accounts and led to a
RUB0.7bn net loss in
the 9M13 regulatory statements. The latter, coupled with still
rapid 28% loan
growth in 9M13, markedly weakened CBCR's regulatory capital
ratio, which fell to
a low 12.2% at end-9M13 from 16.6% at end-2012. CBRC's FCC ratio
is higher
(17.4% at end-H113) but inflated by relatively low reserve
coverage of NPLs in
its IFRS accounts (71% at end-H113 compared to well over 100% at
peers).
Positively, the ratings benefit from potential support from the
bank's majority
shareholder (the ONEXIM group).
Fitch has withdrawn CBRC's ratings as the bank has chosen to
stop participating
in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have
sufficient
information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, the agency
will no longer
provide ratings or analytical coverage of CBRC.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HCFB's, TCS's and RSB's IDRS, VRS AND
NATIONAL RATINGS
Downward pressure on the banks' ratings could result from
further increases of
credit losses. The risk of a downgrade is significantly higher
at RSB due to its
much tighter capital position and weaker performance. Any
further capital
erosion at RSB from dividend payments or other capital
withdrawals by the
shareholder would also likely lead to a downgrade.
Any further regulatory reforms which significantly threaten the
banks' business
models and profitability, and therefore ability to cover losses,
may also be
rating negative. Significant deposit outflows at any of the
banks, resulting in
a sharp tightening of liquidity, could also result in negative
rating action.
A moderation of credit loss rates, coupled with an extended
period of more
balanced growth, sound performance and maintenance of reasonable
capital levels
(rebuilding of capital in RSB's case) could help to stabilise
the ratings at
their current levels.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - ALL BANKS' SENIOR
UNSECURED AND
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The banks' senior unsecured debt is rated in line with their
Long-term IDRs and
National Ratings (for domestic debt issues), reflecting Fitch's
view of average
recovery prospects, in case of default. The subordinated debt
ratings of HCFB,
RSB and TCS are notched once off their VRs (the banks' VRs are
in line with
their IDRs) in line with Fitch's criteria for rating these
instruments.
Any changes to the banks' Long-term IDRs and National Ratings
would be likely
impact the ratings of both senior unsecured and subordinated
debt. Debt ratings
could also be downgraded in case of a further marked increase in
the proportion
of retail deposits in the banks' liabilities, resulting in
greater subordination
of bondholders. In accordance with Russian legislation, retail
depositors rank
above those of other senior unsecured creditors.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - ALL BANKS' SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOORS
The '5' Support Ratings of HCFB, RSB, TCS and CBRC reflect
Fitch's view that
support from the banks' private shareholders cannot be relied
upon. The Support
Ratings and Support Rating Floors of 'No Floor' also reflect the
fact that
support from the Russian authorities, although possible given
the banks'
increased deposit franchises, is not factored into the ratings
due to the banks'
still small size and lack of overall systemic importance.
The rating actions are as follows:
HCFB:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB';
Outlooks Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by Eurasia Capital
SA): affirmed at
'BB'
Subordinated debt (issued by Eurasia Capital SA): affirmed at
'BB-'
TCS:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+';
Outlooks Stable
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by TCS Finance
Limited): affirmed
at 'B+'; Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: affirmed at
'A(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'B+';
Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Subordinated debt (issued by TCS Finance Limited): affirmed at
'B'; Recovery
Rating 'RR5'
RSB:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A-(rus)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by Russian Standard
Finance SA):
affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Subordinated debt (issued by Russian Standard Finance SA):
affirmed at 'B';
Recovery Rating 'RR5'
CBRC:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable; ratings withdrawn
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(rus)', Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable; rating withdrawn
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' and withdrawn
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b' and withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '5' and withdrawn
Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by Renaissance
Consumer Funding
Limited): affirmed at 'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR4'; ratings
withdrawn
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: affirmed at
'BBB(rus)' and
withdrawn
Subordinated debt (issued by Renaissance Consumer Funding
Limited): affirmed at
'B-'; Recovery Rating 'RR5'; ratings withdrawn
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst (HCFB, TCS, RSB)
Konstantin Yakimovich
Analyst
+7 495 956 9978
Secondary Analyst (CBRC)
Evgeny Konovalov
Analyst
+7 495 956 9932
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012 and 'National Ratings Criteria' dated 19 January
2011 are available
at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.