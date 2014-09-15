(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong
Kong's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA+'. The issue
ratings on Hong Kong's senior unsecured local currency bonds are
also affirmed
at 'AA+'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency also affirmed the
Short-Term
Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+' and Country Ceiling at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Hong Kong's key rating drivers are as follows:
- Strong economic fundamentals: Hong Kong's ratings are
underpinned by a
resilient and flexible economy, high income levels, and
exceptionally strong
public and external finances.
- Robust external finances: Hong Kong's external finances are
among the
strongest across all Fitch-rated sovereign issuers. The
territory is a large net
external creditor amounting to 280% of GDP, and it has run a
consistent current
account surplus over the past decade.
- Fiscal prudence: Hong Kong's government has run a budget
surplus for the past
decade, and has consequently built up fiscal reserves equivalent
to 35% of GDP
as of March 2014. The territory's outstanding stock of
government debt (40% of
GDP) is not fiscal in nature, and primarily constitutes notes
issued by the Hong
Kong Monetary Authority to facilitate its management of the
currency board
regime.
- Credible policy framework: The territory's currency regime has
been both
consistent and credible over its more than 30-year history. The
fiscal framework
is similarly robust, as evidenced by a history of fiscal
prudence and more
recent long-term fiscal planning efforts.
- Rising Mainland China exposure: Fitch views Hong Kong's rising
exposure to
Mainland China as bringing increasing risks as well as
opportunities. Our
estimates suggest that Hong Kong's gross Mainland China exposure
has grown by
5.7x over the past five years. As of June 2014, Fitch estimates
gross Mainland
China exposure was equivalent to 314% of Hong Kong's GDP (from
70% in 2008) and
38% of its banking sector assets (from 11% in 2008). While
exposures appear to
be backed by assets and guarantees, bankruptcy procedures are
still largely
untested in China and there are significant doubts about
collateral
enforceability.
- Macroprudential risk: A surge in China-related lending and
trade financing,
supported by low interest rates, has caused Hong Kong's banking
sector assets to
rise to 8.3x GDP in June 2014 (from 6.3x GDP in 2008). Domestic
housing prices
appear unbalanced from a fundamental supply/demand and
affordability
perspective, though direct risks to the banking sector in the
event of a housing
price correction appear limited given policy initiatives. Fitch
views
increasing Mainland China exposure as a significantly greater
risk.
- Vulnerability to external shocks: As is typical of a small
open economy, Hong
Kong is vulnerable to external demand shocks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
- Mainland China Risk: A transition away from debt-fuelled
economic growth in
Mainland China and a rebalancing of its economy toward
consumption would be
supportive for Hong Kong's sovereign ratings. Conversely,
further concentration
of Hong Kong's banking sector exposures to Mainland China would
make it
increasingly difficult to distinguish financial sector risks in
Hong Kong from
those in Mainland China and may result in negative rating
action.
- Growth Shock: A severe economic contraction or a sharp
sustained deterioration
in economic growth in Mainland China, leading to broader
economic and financial
instability, would put downward pressure on Hong Kong's ratings.
- Political Disruption: A political disruption sufficiently
large and prolonged
to disrupt Hong Kong's long-term economic growth prospects
and/or independent
status may result in negative rating action.
- Fiscal Deterioration: A sharp, structural decline in Hong
Kong's fiscal
position, combined with a sizeable depletion in its fiscal
reserves could
trigger negative rating action.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- China avoids a hard landing and/or a banking sector crisis.
- Hong Kong's business climate remains stable and attractive.
- There are no severe disruptions to global economic and
financial stability
that could lead to a sudden halt in capital flows.
- Hong Kong maintains the present currency board arrangement
with the US dollar.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
+852 2263 9891
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Tertiary Analyst
Andrew Fennell
Associate Director
+852 2263 9925
Committee Chairperson
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.