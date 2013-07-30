(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Hong Kong-based
Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited's (CKI) Long-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'with a Stable Outlook. Simultaneously,
CKI's senior
unsecured rating and its USD300m fixed rate callable perpetual
securities issued
in February 2012 have been affirmed at 'A-' and 'BBB',
respectively.
Key Rating Drivers
Stable, predictable cash inflow: CKI's ratings are underpinned
by its stable and
predictable income stream from a diversified portfolio of
investments comprising
mainly regulated utility assets. Cash flow contributions from
regulated utility
assets accounted for over 85% of CKI's FY12 cash inflows, which
Fitch expects to
remain through to 2015. Key contributors in FY12 included Power
Asset Holdings
Limited in Hong Kong; UK Power Networks Holdings Ltd,
Northumbrian Water Group
Limited, and Northern Gas Networks Holdings Limited in the UK;
and SA Power
Networks/Powercor/Citipower in Australia. Regulatory frameworks
in these
countries are mature, stable and supportive, with no regulatory
price resets
until 2015, contributing to visibility of earnings and cash
flows.
Cash flow subordination: CKI faces structural subordination risk
as its funds
from operations (FFO) are largely derived from dividends and
distributions from
associates, JV's and investments, as well as from interest
received on
shareholders' loans. While CKI has less than controlling stakes
in its key
investments, it invests jointly with Power Asset Holdings (PAH)
- in which it
has a 38.9% stake - and/or with other affiliates in the Cheung
Kong group, thus
maintaining strong control of its associate and joint-venture
investments.
Additionally, PAH over which CKI has significant influence,
contributes to
around a third of CKI's cash inflow through dividends which have
remained stable
over time. PAH in turn owns 100% of Hong Kong Electric Company
(HKE), a
regulated integrated utility in Hong Kong, operating under a
transparent
regulatory framework, the Scheme of Control (SoC), which allows
a permitted rate
of return and operating cost pass-through to 2018.
Limited rating headroom: The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's
expectation that in
the absence of a material acquisition, the quality and
sustainability of CKI's
cash flow stream and business risk profile will remain unchanged
in the
medium-term. Rating headroom is limited by its FFO interest
coverage being
below the negative rating trigger of 5x at 3.9x in FY12. Fitch,
however,
expects CKI's FFO interest coverage to improve in 2013 through
to 2015 to around
5x as assets acquired from 2011(the largest of which were
Northumbrian Water and
Wales & West Utilities) gradually increase their cash
contributions to CKI.
2013 acquisitions factored in: Fitch forecasts include CKI's
acquisition in
April of EnviroWaste in New Zealand for HKD3.18bn as well as
its consortium-led
acquisition of AVR Afvalverweking BV (AVR) in the Netherlands
(CKI's share
amounts to approximately HKD3.4bn). The proposed AVR acquisition
is expected to
close in H213. While the purchase of EnviroWaste and the
proposed purchase of
AVR are a deviation from CKI's preferred strategy of acquiring
regulated utility
assets, Fitch does not see it as materially impairing CKI's risk
profile, given
the small size of the acquisitions and their stable business
profiles. They
both enjoy leading market positions in their respective markets;
in AVR's case,
stable cash flows from long-term contracts and, in EnviroWaste's
case, high
barriers to entry in the landfill business sector (given the
lack of available
sites and high environmental standards in New Zealand).
Changes to business/financial profiles: CKI's capital structure
and financial
profile could change significantly given its strong appetite for
investments.
However, CKI's prudent approach to investments, typically
targeting regulated
assets which provide immediate returns and are located in stable
and mature
markets, provides some comfort, as does management's record of
issuing equity to
maintain a sound capital structure. Large debt-funded
acquisitions could lead to
a sustained deterioration in credit metrics and, if in an
unregulated sector, to
a change in the business risk profile. Fitch would assess the
business and
financial risk profile of any new investments as they arise.
Strong liquidity: CKI's liquidity is strong, with cash and cash
equivalents of
HKD7bn at FYE12 against zero short-term maturities and total
long-term debt of
HKD21.4bn (which includes HKD10.3bn of hybrid debt, for which
Fitch assigns no
equity credit). CKI has a non-onerous debt maturity profile
which it can meet
with ease.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may collectively or
individually lead to
negative rating actions
-FFO interest coverage below 5x on a sustained basis
-Weakened quality of cash inflow from investments due to a
significant
acquisition in the non-regulated sector, or developments that
weaken the credit
profiles of currently invested entities
-Negative rating action on CKI's parent, Hutchison Whampoa
Limited (HWL)
(A-/Stable). As the latter owns 76.39% of CKI and exerts
significant influence
over CKI's financial policy, CKI would not be rated higher than
HWL in
accordance with its Parent Subsidiary Rating Linkage
Methodology.
Positive: Given CKI's business and funding strategy, Fitch views
that the rating
has peaked at the current level. The agency therefore does not
expect
developments, individually or collectively, to lead to a rating
upgrade in the
short- to medium-term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Isabelle Katsumata
Director
+65 67967226
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Michael Wu
Director
+85 2 2263 9922
Committee Chairperson
Buddhika Piyasena
Senior Director
+65 6796 7223
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The issuer did not
participate in the rating process, or provide additional
information, beyond the
issuer's available public disclosure.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology' dated 8
August 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
