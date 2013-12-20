(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Nan Fung International Holdings Limited's (Nan Fung) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Nan Fung's senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Established Market Position: Nan Fung has 45 years' experience in developing residential and commercial properties in Hong Kong. The company has demonstrated ability to come through economic cycles, aided by its strong capital structure that allows operational flexibility in terms of the timing of investments. Nan Fung's prudence is reflected in its highly liquid financial profile, low financial leverage and investment properties portfolio that has been funded mainly via internally generated funds. Sufficient Interest Coverage: Nan Fung's stable recurring income streams are generated from its investments in investment property, financial investments portfolio and hotel operations. Fitch expects these segments to generate HKD1.4bn - HKD1.6bn in recurring EBITDA per annum over the next three years. The company's recurring income interest coverage is expected to stay at above 2.5x (FY 2013: 2.39x), which still supports its rating level. Smaller Operating Scale: Nan Fung's investment property portfolio is small, in terms of absolute asset size as well as percentage contribution to income, compared with its higher-rated property peers. This weakness constrains its rating. Its property portfolio in Hong Kong amounted to 2.5 million sq. ft. at 31 March 2013 (2.02 million sq. ft. at 31 March 2012). Ample liquidity: The company had unpledged cash of HKD9.6bn at end-September 2013, and diversified and sizable liquid financial assets valued at HKD17.7bn at end-March 2013. This is compared with debts of HKD17.0bn at end-September 2013. Fitch expects Nan Fung's liquidity will remain robust, after factoring in the company's development expenditures and capex over the medium term. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - sustained poor execution of Nan Fung's property development projects - significant weakness in both Hong Kong and China property markets leading to substantial decline in property prices - Nan Fung's recurring EBITDA (investment property, dividend and coupon from its investment portfolio) to gross interest expense (including capitalised interests) remaining lower than 2x on a sustained basis (FY Mar 2013: 2.4x. Sep 2013: 2.2x). Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Nan Fung's investment property division contributing a substantial portion to the company's assets and EBITDA - Maintaining a strong financial position such that its financial assets portfolio and cash levels are above total debt - Nan Fung's investment property EBITDA (rental and management fees) to gross interest expenses (including capitalised interests) exceeding 2x on a sustained basis (FY Mar 2013:0.7x. Sep 2013: 0.7x) Contact: Primary Analyst Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Michelle Leong Associate Director +852 2263 9929 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage" dated 5 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.