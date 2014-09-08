(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong
Kong-based
Hongkong Land Holdings Limited's (Hongkong Land) Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed
Hongkong Land's
senior unsecured rating at 'A'.
The affirmation reflects the delivery of stable rental income
from Hongkong
Land's investment properties portfolio at prime locations in
Hong Kong, which
provides strong gross rental income coverage ratios. Its
financial position
remains prudent with good liquidity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Prime asset in HK: Hongkong Land's rental portfolio has
demonstrated resilience
for the past four years in spite of weaker economic conditions
in 2008. As the
largest office landlord in Central, Hongkong Land owns 12 office
buildings with
a total lettable area of 386,000 square metres (sqm). Its
Central leasing
portfolio accounted for over 50% of underlying operating profit
in 2012-13. The
Central district remained as the area of choice for Hong Kong's
financial
services sector and Fitch expects this to continue in the
foreseeable future.
Slower Rental Reversion in 2015: Fitch expects Hongkong Land's
expiring office
lease portfolio to achieve a slower positive rental reversion of
around 5%-6%
for 2015. Its lettable Hong Kong office space expiring for 2015
has an average
rental of HKD98 per square feet (sqf) per month, which is still
below the
current office market rental in Central district (averaging at
around
HKD103/sqf/month). For H114, Hongkong Land achieved positive
rental reversion;
its average rent in its Hong Kong portfolio nudged up to
HKD103/sqf/month (H213:
HKD101/sqf/month).
Resilient recurring income: For the past 4 years, HongKong
Land's rental income
EBITDA had been on an upward trend, rising in 2013 from USD649m
in 2009,
resulting in an average compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of
4.6%. This
income stream provides the company with strong recurring income
interest
coverage of 5.7x and 5.6x for 2012 and 2013 respectively. Fitch
expects this
ratio to stay above 6x for the medium term.
Growing Chinese Property Sales: HongKong Land grew its China
property sales
rapidly since 2011, mainly in Chongqing, owing to its increased
land bank and
the improving property market sentiment. Its contracted sales
amount rose 47%
YoY to USD632m in 2013. In 1H14, its contracted sales amount
remained flat at
USD262m due to poor market conditions in China. Fitch expects
HongKong Land to
book higher profit for its China residential sales in 2014 and
2015. In
addition, property investment will still dominate HongKong
Land's balance sheet
(Over 89% of gross assets in June 2014) and profits (over 80% of
operating
profit in 2013-15).
Strong debt profile: HongKong Land enjoys diversified debt
funding sources. With
70% of its debt from long term bonds, HongKong Land had an
average debt tenor of
7.5 years in 1H14. It has also one of the lowest costs of debt
among its peers,
at 2.9% in 1H14. Fitch expects its leverage (net debt/investment
property value)
to stay below 15% in 2014-15, much lower than the negative
rating guideline of
25%
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- Investment property EBITDA/ gross interest expense sustained
below 4.0x (2013:
6x)
- Net debt/investment property asset sustained above 25% (2013:
13.4%)
Positive action is not envisaged until its exposure to the
volatile homebuilding
segment is reduced.
