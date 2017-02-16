(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Hongkong Land Holdings
Limited's (HK Land) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A'. The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has also affirmed HK Land's senior unsecured
rating at 'A'.
The affirmation reflects the stable rental income from HK Land's
investment
properties in prime locations in Hong Kong's Central district,
which provide
strong rental income coverage ratios. Its limited exposure to
property
development has also provided stability to HK Land's liquidity
and leverage
levels.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Prime Assets, Tight Vacancy: HK Land owns 12 buildings with
resilient rental
income streams that are all in Hong Kong's Central business and
shopping
district. The portfolio's rental income rose 1% to USD977m in
2015, due to
strong demand from mainland Chinese financial services firms,
lack of
substitutes and tight vacancy ratios in the area. According to
Jones Lang
LaSalle, the vacancy rate for Hong Kong Central Grade A offices
was 1.7% in 2016
compared with around 3% in 2008-2014. HK Land's office and
retail vacancy rates
remained stable at 3.1% and 0%, respectively, at end-June 2016.
Resilient Rents, Positive Rental Reversion: HK Land's leases
expiring in 2016
and 2017 have average rental of HKD104 per square foot (psf) per
month, which is
below the average office rent in Central district of HKD107 psf
per month at
end-2016. Fitch expects the company to secure higher rents for
leases up for
renewal in its Central office portfolio, which should generate
around USD700m in
rental income in 2017. Fitch also expects rental income from HK
Land's retail
space in Central to remain flat at USD250m in 2017 due to
weakening demand for
luxury goods. HK Land's rental-yielding investment property
portfolio, which has
yield of 4%, was valued at USD24bn at end-2015.
Strong Interest Coverage, Low Leverage: The resilient rental
income supports the
company's stable and strong interest coverage. Fitch expects HK
Land's
investment-property EBITDA interest coverage ratio to stay at
around 6x for the
medium term. HK Land's operating profit from rental income
remained stable at
USD410m in 1H16 compared with USD405m in 1H15. This income
stream provided the
company with strong recurring income interest coverage of 6.7x
for 2015 and 7.1x
for 1H16. HK Land also has a conservative capital structure. Net
debt/investment
property has been around 10% through different business cycles.
Volatile Property Development Caps Rating: HK Land's rating will
continue to be
capped at A, due to the volatility in the property development
business.
Property development revenue dropped 30% to USD292m in 1H16 in
the absence of
revenue from development activity in Singapore. However, HK
Land's attributable
contracted sales in China increased by 39% in 9M16 to USD654m,
which Fitch
expects to support the company's development revenue in the next
two years. In
addition, Fitch expects property investment to still dominate HK
Land's balance
sheet (90% of gross assets at end-June 2016) and profits (over
80% of operating
profit in 2016-2018) in the long term.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
HK Land's rating is driven by its resilient rental income from
its investment
properties in Hong Kong's Central district. HK Land's recurring
EBITDA from
investment property is lower than that of Swire Properties
Limited (Swire;
A/Stable) and Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (SHKP; A/Stable).
However, its
investment-property EBITDA interest coverage of 6.7x at end-2015
and 7.1x in
1H16 is higher than SHKP's 4.6x at end-2015 and Swire's 5.6x at
end-2015. HK
Land also has the lowest leverage among the three at only 10% at
year-end 2015,
compared with SHKP's 16% and Swire's 15%.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
-Total investment-property revenue to grow by 0.5%-1.5% in
2016-2018.
-Capex budget of 11% of total revenue per year.
-Attributable contracted sales in China at USD1bn in 2016,
USD900m in 2017, and
USD800m in 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive action is not envisaged for the next 12-18 months until
its exposure to
the volatile property development segment is reduced.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Investment-property EBITDA/ gross interest expense sustained
below 4.0x
(end-2015: 6.7x, end-1H16: 7.1x)
- Net debt/investment property asset sustained above 25%
(end-2015: 10%,
end-1H16: 9%)
LIQUIDITY
Healthy Liquidity: HK Land has ample liquidity to cover maturing
debt in the
next three years. Long-term fixed-rate bonds make up 56% of its
debt, and it has
a high amount of undrawn committed facilities. At end-June 2016,
HK Land had
cash balances of USD1.6bn and committed undrawn credit
facilities of USD2.4bn
against short-term borrowings of USD19m.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rebecca Tang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9933
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong
Chloe He
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3015
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
