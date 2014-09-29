(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Hopewell Holdings Limited's (HHL) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at BBB- with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn the ratings. The ratings have been withdrawn as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of the issuer. KEY RATING DRIVERS Stable Asset Portfolio: HHL's IDR is underpinned by its stable cash flows from toll roads and its investment property portfolio. The Stable Outlook reflects our view that HHL's credit profile will remain acceptable for its rating, notwithstanding the expected increase in financial leverage in the next few years due to investment to develop Hopewell Centre II in Hong Kong. Strong Toll-Road Business: The toll road business, which is managed via Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (HHI, 68.1% owned by HHL), has continued to grow at a steady pace. In the financial year ended 30 June 2014 (FY14), the average daily traffic volume on the GS Superhighway and Phase I-III West Route in China's Guangdong province has increased by 11% and the average daily toll revenue has risen by 6%. Strong Rental Income: The property investment business performed well in FY14 and is expected to remain a solid performer. The revenue from investment properties and the hospitality business grew by 7%, reaching HKD1.3bn in FY14. HHL has a few property investment projects in the pipeline, such as the The Avenue Walk and Hopewell Centre II in Hong Kong, which are expected to generate synergies for existing property assets and provide more cash flows for HHL in the next three to five years. Limited Operating Scale: The IDR is constrained by HHL's limited scale. Both the toll road and property investment portfolios are small compared with other toll road operators and Hong Kong-based property investment companies. Its existing investment property assets are less well-located than its Hong Kong peers' rated in the 'BBB' and 'A' category. Increasing Leverage: HHL's leverage is likely to increase and would be around the level that could trigger negative rating action by Fitch within the next two years. However, Fitch expects these measures to return to a level consistent with its current rating when more sales proceeds from the residential portion of the 200 Queen's Road East project are remitted to HHL. Contact: Primary Analyst Edwin Lam Director +852 2263 9975 Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Ltd. 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Alvin Cheng Analyst +86 5097 3389 Committee Chairperson Buddhika Piyasena Senior Director +65 6796 7223 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.