HONG KONG, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong
Kong-based
Hopewell Holdings Limited's (HHL) Long-Term Foreign Currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at BBB- with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has
simultaneously withdrawn
the ratings.
The ratings have been withdrawn as they are no longer considered
by Fitch to be
relevant to the agency's coverage. Fitch will no longer provide
ratings or
analytical coverage of the issuer.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Asset Portfolio: HHL's IDR is underpinned by its stable
cash flows from
toll roads and its investment property portfolio. The Stable
Outlook reflects
our view that HHL's credit profile will remain acceptable for
its rating,
notwithstanding the expected increase in financial leverage in
the next few
years due to investment to develop Hopewell Centre II in Hong
Kong.
Strong Toll-Road Business: The toll road business, which is
managed via Hopewell
Highway Infrastructure Limited (HHI, 68.1% owned by HHL), has
continued to grow
at a steady pace. In the financial year ended 30 June 2014
(FY14), the average
daily traffic volume on the GS Superhighway and Phase I-III West
Route in
China's Guangdong province has increased by 11% and the average
daily toll
revenue has risen by 6%.
Strong Rental Income: The property investment business performed
well in FY14
and is expected to remain a solid performer. The revenue from
investment
properties and the hospitality business grew by 7%, reaching
HKD1.3bn in FY14.
HHL has a few property investment projects in the pipeline, such
as the The
Avenue Walk and Hopewell Centre II in Hong Kong, which are
expected to generate
synergies for existing property assets and provide more cash
flows for HHL in
the next three to five years.
Limited Operating Scale: The IDR is constrained by HHL's
limited scale. Both
the toll road and property investment portfolios are small
compared with other
toll road operators and Hong Kong-based property investment
companies. Its
existing investment property assets are less well-located than
its Hong Kong
peers' rated in the 'BBB' and 'A' category.
Increasing Leverage: HHL's leverage is likely to increase and
would be around
the level that could trigger negative rating action by Fitch
within the next two
years. However, Fitch expects these measures to return to a
level consistent
with its current rating when more sales proceeds from the
residential portion of
the 200 Queen's Road East project are remitted to HHL.
