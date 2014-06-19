(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following
asset-backed
commercial paper (ABCP) programmes at 'F1sf'. Both programmes
are sponsored by
The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (BTMU, A/Stable/F1).
Horizon Funding Corporation (Horizon) ABCP programme affirmed at
'F1sf'
Vertex Funding Corporation Pte Ltd (Vertex) ABCP programme
affirmed at 'F1sf'
Horizon and Vertex are special-purpose, bankruptcy-remote
companies organised
under Cayman Islands law and Singapore law respectively. Both
are funded by
proceeds from the issue of unsecured short-term notes or by
loans from BTMU.
They purchase assets that meet the programmes' credit and
investment guidelines.
BTMU's Hong Kong Branch serves as their administrative agent.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of the programmes are based on the Short-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of BTMU.
To ensure the full and timely repayment of maturing commercial
paper, Horizon
and Vertex are supported by 100% programme-wide credit and
liquidity facilities
provided by BTMU. Under the facilities, BTMU is required to make
an advance if
there are insufficient funds available to repay maturing
commercial paper,
unless the relevant issuer is bankrupt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A rating action on BTMU's Short-Term IDR will lead to a similar
rating action on
the programmes.
The source of information used to assess these ratings was The
Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.
Applicable criteria 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria',
dated 20 May
2014, 'Global Rating Criteria for Asset-Backed Commercial
Paper', dated 7
November 2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds',
dated 14 May 2014, and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured
Finance and Covered
Bonds: Derivative Addendum', dated 14 May 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
