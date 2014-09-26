(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS/MOSCOW, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
France-based Hospital Centre of Roubaix's (CH of Roubaix)
Long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' and its
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the intact rating links between CH of
Roubaix and its
sponsor, France (AA+/Stable/F1+). Fitch uses a top-down approach
under its
public sector entity criteria to rate CH of Roubaix, which is
under the direct
supervision of Nord-Pas-de-Calais Regional Health Agency (ARS
NPC; a state
body). CH of Roubaix is rated three notches below its sponsor
because while it
is an important hospital it does not have the strategically
significant status
of a university hospital.
Under its public hospital establishment (PHE) status, CH of
Roubaix cannot be
subject to liquidation. As with all PHEs, the State's role in
financing and
supervision means that CH of Roubaix's integration with and
control by the
sponsor are strong. Fitch believes that the strength of this
financial
supervision and control should prevent CH of Roubaix from
suffering budgetary
problems. In view of the safeguards, the rating difference of
three notches from
the sponsor also acts as a rating floor for CH of Roubaix.
The hospital is of strategic importance to the State for the
provision of health
care services in its territory. It represents the second-largest
PHE for
emergency patient admissions after the regional university
hospital centre of
Lille, and belongs to a regional group of hospitals, which allow
optimal
organisation of certain medical services.
Over the medium term, Fitch expects management to achieve its
objective of a
gross margin of 8% compared with 7.8% at end-2013. Fitch
estimates that CH
Roubaix has some leeway especially in bed-management and coding
of medical
treatment. For 2013, CH of Roubaix continued to post a positive
net result of
EUR1.4m and its self-financing capacity of EUR17.3m was
sufficient to cover
capital debt repayments of EUR2.7m.
CH of Roubaix is undertaking an important project with the
construction of a
woman-mother-child unit and an intensive care unit on the same
site. The project
benefits from strong financial support from the State. Fitch
considers that the
project should reinforce the position of CH of Roubaix in its
territory and
should allow for some efficiency gains in the medium term.
We expect long-term debt to peak at about EUR60m in 2016,
representing four
years of cash flow, which we consider an acceptable level. This
increase will be
mainly driven by the combined effect of lower co-financing of
the project from
the State and aid payments over a longer period. At-end 2013,
long-term debt
reached EUR29.9m, representing 1.7 years of cash flow.
As with all PHEs, CH of Roubaix's liquidity is tightly
controlled and monitored
by the State through regional committees. At end-2013, CH of
Roubaix posted a
strong liquidity position of EUR14m, equal to 22.5 days of
operating expenditure
and 5.2x of debt service coverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade would most likely follow a downgrade of the
sovereign rating.
An upgrade would most likely result from an upgrade of the
sovereign or a change
in CH of Roubaix's status to a regional university hospital,
which Fitch
considers unlikely at present.
