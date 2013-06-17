(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC
Amanah Takaful
(Malaysia) Sdn Bhd's (HSBCAT) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at 'A-'
with Stable Outlook and has simultaneously withdrawn the rating.
The rating of
HSBCAT is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the
agency's coverage.
Key Rating Drivers
The rating reflects the important role HSBCAT plays in the
insurance franchise
of HSBC group. The rating also reflects HSBC group's franchise
value,
distribution channel and management support. HSBCAT benefits
from its parent's
widely recognised brand name, product and distribution
capabilities, as well as
from other management resources. HSBC Holdings Plc (AA-/Stable)
has a strong
ability and willingness to provide it with continuing support.
The rating also
incorporates HSBCAT's conservative investment mix, healthy
capitalisation, and
prudent management.
The rating is constrained by the takaful operator's modest size,
and a limited
track record amid a competitive and evolving takaful operating
environment.
Additionally, the company is challenged to manage its expenses
effectively as it
builds up its business portfolio.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the company is
likely to continue
to adopt a prudent underwriting approach and maintain healthy
financial
fundamentals as it expands its business.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Wan Siew Wai
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 35301250
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
