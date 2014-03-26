(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC
or HSBC Group)
at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook and its Viability Rating at
'aa-'.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the ratings of HSBC's key
subsidiaries:
HSBC Bank Plc (HSBC Bank, AA-/a+), The Hongkong and Shanghai
Banking Corporation
Limited (HKSB, AA-/aa-), Hang Seng Bank (HSB, A+, a+) and HSBC
Latin America
Holdings (UK) Limited (AA-/Stable). A full list of the rating
actions is at the
end of this commentary. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of
HSBC USA Inc
(AA-/Stable) and HSBC Finance Corp (A+/Stable) as per a separate
press release.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with a review
of support for
banks globally and also as part of a periodic review of the
Global Trading and
Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally
active banking
groups. Fitch's outlook for the sector is stable on balance.
Earnings pressure
in securities businesses and continued conduct and regulatory
risks in the
GTUBs are offset by stronger balance sheets as capitalisation
and liquidity
remain sound. Fitch forecasts stronger GDP growth in most
economies, which
should contribute to a more balanced operating environment, but
the operating
environment is likely to remain challenging in 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VRs
HSBC Holdings
The affirmation of HSBC's IDRs and VR reflects the continuous
strength of the
group's global operations despite increasing pressure on the
financial profile
of HKSB and elevated double leverage.
The ratings capture the intrinsic profiles of HSBC's principal
subsidiaries HSBC
Bank, HKSB and HSBC USA with operational support through group
functions and
financial resources at holdings level. Key characteristics are
strong funding
and liquidity positions, a sound global franchise and a
conservative appetite
for risk.
HSBC group's sound funding profile anchored on HKSB's and HSBC
Bank's access to
retail deposits is the most critical positive ratings attribute.
Centrally and
locally held liquidity portfolios, most in the form of
government bonds, compare
well with peers' and the group's limited wholesale funding is
well spread.
Securities which are of high quality in the jurisdiction they
are held stood at
around USD466bn or 17% of total assets at end-2013. Of this
USD145bn were held
outside HSBC Bank, HKSB and HSBC USA.
Making effective use of its global network to generate revenues
amidst
competition from more regionally focused groups will remain a
prime challenge.
Fitch expects HSBC to compete on quality instead of price as
purely
volume-driven growth could place too much strain on
capitalisation. Focused
organic expansion in higher-risk markets, in particular China
and Brazil will be
crucial to boost revenues as legacy assets (RWAs: USD105bn at
end-2013) are
further wound-down.
Management's initiatives to reinforce compliance functions and
reduce non-core
operations are meaningful but obligatory for globally operating
banking groups
like HSBC as regulators' resolution agendas require more
stringent management
and enhanced cross-border coordination. Regulatory requirements
invariably
differ in the many countries where HSBC operates but Fitch
believes that the
group retains flexibility such that its entities can continue to
be mutually
supportive in periods of stress.
HSBC's fully loaded common equity Tier 1 (CET1) of 10.6% at
end-2013, which has
been adjusted for expected increases of regulatory risk weights,
is within the
GTUB peer group range but below global 'AA'-rated peers, all of
which are less
complex. Surplus resources are kept in the US for domestic
growth and at
holdings level for redistribution to the network.
The Stable Outlook captures Fitch's expectation that HSBC will
continue to
execute its strategy successfully and that the group would not
compromise in
risk appetite in favour of earnings growth. In addition it
reflects Fitch's
expectation that HSBC's capitalisation will remain in line with
lower rated
global peers.
HSBC Bank
HSBC Bank's IDRs are equalised with those of HSBC group,
reflecting the core
nature of this business for the HSBC group being a leading UK
bank and the
consolidating entity for HSBC's European subsidiaries.
The VR captures a low appetite for risk and a stable funding and
liquidity
profile. The bank's risk profile has remained low despite some
increased
competition in mortgage lending due to the group's overall
conservative
underwriting standards, risk controls and measured growth.
Capitalisation is
kept moderate but Fitch considers the flexibility of HSBC
group's capital. HSBC
ensures that all its subsidiaries are self-funded, mainly
through retail
deposits. Liquidity is also managed on a conservative basis
ensuring adequate
high quality reserves.
Underlying performance has shown some variability. Fitch expects
performance to
remain broadly robust but constrained as long as the economic
outlook remains
weak. In addition, UK retail banking will likely continue to
suffer from
provisions against payment protection insurance and the sale of
interest rate
products. Fewer fee generating deals, low interest rates, high
restructuring and
conduct charges are expected in the short term.
Impaired loans represent a small amount of total risk, there was
a moderate
increase in 2013 but Fitch expects NPL ratios to remain in line
with historic
levels. The bank focuses on expanding its portfolio of
well-performing, low-risk
UK mortgages. Commercial lending focuses on international
connectivity and has
performed better than average. However, the operating
environment in the UK and
Europe has led to moderately higher impairments and loan
impairment charges that
may continue in the medium term.
HKSB
HKSB's IDRs are VR driven. They are in line with those of HSBC
group, reflecting
the core nature of this business for the HSBC group being the
leading Hong Kong
bank and the consolidating entity for HSBC's subsidiaries in
Asia-Pacific.
HKSB's IDRs and VR capture its domestic market leadership, sound
profitability,
good liquidity and operational support provided by its 100%
parent, HSBC. The
latter includes access to financial resources, management
oversight and the
group's global network which mitigate increasing concentration
risks from
implementing the group-wide China strategy and property exposure
in Hong Kong
and Asia.
Fitch believes that HKSB's pricing power across almost all
business lines has
been declining as Chinese and other strong regional entities
compete for
deposits and trade finance. Profit relies on loan growth which
in turn strains
HKSB's loans to deposit ratio.
China remains an important growth market for HSBC and
cross-border activities
will continue to drive HKSB's risk profile ahead of
property-related lending and
single-borrower concentrations. Fitch expects HKSB to monitor
the group's China
exposure (USD270bn at end-1H13 as disclosed in the recent EBA
transparency
exercise, including the proportional consolidation of Bank of
Communications)
more closely as it refocuses on organic growth.
Capitalisation, which Fitch views as lower than peers', has
remained adequate
with a reported 10.4% fully loaded CET1 ratio at end-2013, given
low risk
weights and concentrations. Fitch's eligible capital ratio stood
at 12.1% at
end-2013. It is a highly relevant measure for HKSB as, in
contrast to the above
CET1 ratio, it captures certain preference shares provided by
the HSBC group.
HSB
HSB's IDRs and VR capture its sound financial profile which
benefits from stable
retail deposit funding. Profitability remains healthy with
volume growth as key
driver while margins are recovering due to HSB's growing China
activities. HSB
is more vulnerable to the property market than peers' but its
capital is
adequate. The ratings also capture operational support from
being part of HSBC
Group.
HSB's exposures to China (estimated by Fitch to be 23% of total
assets at
end-2013) will likely continue to grow and Fitch expects them to
exceed
property-related lending (24%) in 2014. Growth was driven by
organic expansion
through HSB's China subsidiary and claims on mainland banks.
HSB's China
exposures add scale and diversification to HKSB as HSB's
customer base is more
granular and includes fewer multinationals.
HSB's 11% stake in Industrial Bank (BB+/Stable) and 15% stake in
smaller Yantai
Bank support HSB's profit and provide an additional layer to
HSBC's on-shore
China exposure. In Fitch's view, related risks are material as
HSB has
insufficient influence over the entities' rapid growth.
Fitch expects HSB's profitability to remain adequate with
operating return on
average assets (ROAA) of 1.7% and net interest margin of 1.9% in
2013. HSB's
liquidity and funding profiles are centred on deposits which
comfortably support
its loan expansion and sizeable security holdings. HSB's Fitch
Core Capital
ratio remains satisfactory at 11.2% end-2013.
HSBC LATIN AMERICA HOLDINGS
The Long-Term IDR is equalised with that of HSBC. The entity is
an intermediate
holding consolidation all of HSBC's operations in Latin America
and Fitch views
it as core.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs
HSBC Holdings
The VR and IDRs are sensitive to changes in the VRs of HSBC's
principal
subsidiaries, in particular to that of HKSB, and the intrinsic
strength of other
HSBC group entities. Any damage to HSBC's reputation from legal,
compliance and
conduct charges would be negative as its franchise is essential
for profit,
access to core funding and offering international connectivity.
Additional
downside risks stems from greater-than-cyclical asset
deterioration caused by
growing concentration risk and sustained falls in earnings.
Strong funding and liquidity could justify higher ratings if
HSBC were to
materially lift its capitalisation, supported by strong earnings
contributions
from its diversified global network, while maintaining a
measured appetite for
risk.
Additional ratings downside stems from holding company
considerations (see
below).
HSBC Bank
HSBC Bank's IDRs are sensitive to any movement in the group's VR
and changes to
its flexibility such that the group's entities were no longer
able to be
mutually supportive in periods of stress.
Negative pressure on HSBC Bank's VR stems from excessive trading
volatility out
of global banking and markets (GB&M), faster-than-envisaged
growth in its
German commercial banking activities or a disproportionate
increase in its
risks in Turkey. Additional risks arise from the UK in terms of
conduct or
unexpected rises in capital requirements.
HKSB
HKSB's IDRs are driven by its VR. In addition they are
underpinned by HSBC's IDR
as Fitch considers HKSB a core subsidiary. A downgrade of HKSB's
VR could lead
to a downgrade of its IDR if, at the same time, HSBC's VR was
downgraded.
Fitch would consider downgrading HKSB's VR if the bank proves
unable to generate
superior profitability from its leading market position to
compensate for
underwritten risks and potential capital erosion from targeted
growth.
Increasing risk concentrations, especially related to China, and
heightened
vulnerability to worse-than-cyclical asset deterioration will
also hurt the VR,
as would diminishing operational support.
HSB
HSB's VR could come under pressure if it were to increase its
risk appetite,
especially for its China exposures in the absence of any
mitigating measures. In
addition, a significant decline in the bank's capital and
earnings will be
negative for the ratings.
A downgrade in HSB's VR would only trigger a downgrade of its
IDR if HKSB's (and
ultimately HSBC's) IDRs or their propensity to support were to
weaken. A
downgrade of HSBC's and HKSB's IDRs would not weaken HSB's IDR
as long as HSB
maintains its VR at the current level.
HSBC LATIN AMERICA HOLDINGS
The Long-Term IDR is sensitive to any changes in HSBC's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOORS
HSBC Holdings
Fitch does not factor in any sovereign support for HSBC Holdings
at the holding
company level. Changes to HSBC's SR of '5' and SRF of 'No floor'
are unlikely as
Fitch is of the opinion that, while possible, support for the
group holding
company cannot be relied upon.
HSBC Bank and HKSB
The SRs of '1' reflect that Fitch views HSBC Bank and HKSB as
core subsidiaries
to HSBC which results in common IDRs. The SRs are sensitive to
changes in the
ability and propensity of HSBC group to provide support.
HSBC Bank's SRF of 'A' and HKSB's SRF of 'A-' reflect an
extremely high
likelihood of sovereign support by the authorities in the UK and
Hong Kong
respectively, should support not be provided by HSBC Holdings.
These
expectations reflect the UK's and Hong Kong's extremely high
ability to support
their banks especially given their strong financial flexibility.
Our view is
that these authorities would have a high propensity to provide
support given
these banks' systemic importance, their global
interconnectedness given their
size and operations in cross-border banking, significant deposit
market shares
in the UK and Hong Kong and their positions as key providers of
financial
services to their respective economies.
However, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce
implicit state support
for financial institutions in the UK and Hong Kong, as
demonstrated by a series
of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives which are
following the
changing regulatory and legal framework in the EU. We believe
therefore that
these banks' SRFs are sensitive to progress made in implementing
the UK's and
Hong Kong's resolution frameworks. Therefore, Fitch expects to
revise HSBC
Bank's and HKSB's SRFs to 'No Floor' within the next one to two
years, likely in
late 2014 or in 1H15. The topic of bank resolution is explored
in more detail in
a Special Report entitled 'Sovereign Support for Banks: Rating
Path
Expectations', which will be published shortly on
www.fitchratings.com
A revision of the SRF to 'No Floor' would not impact the IDRs.
HSB
A high probability of extraordinary parental support leads to an
IDR floor of
'A+', one notch below HSBC's IDR. Factors that prevent Fitch
from equalising
HSB's IDRs with those of its parent include different brand
identity and the
existence of material minority shareholders. Back-office
integration between the
entities is strong and activities are complementary, but HSB
retains autonomy in
its business decisions.
The SR is sensitive to changes in the ability and propensity of
HSBC group
support.
HSBC LATIN AMERICA HOLDINGS
The SR reflects an extremely high likelihood that HSBC would
provide
institutional support. The SR is sensitive to changes in the
ability and
propensity of HSBC group to provide support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: HOLDING COMPANY
Fitch considers holding company liquidity and structural
subordination as being
prudently managed. While double leverage is elevated, and we
believe it will
continue to be so given the investments into subsidiaries
through hybrid capital
(for some of which Fitch gives full equity credit), does not
result in a
widening of notching between the holding company and the
operating subsidiaries.
The VR and IDRs of HSBC Holdings are sensitive to prudent
liquidity management
and any movement in the financial strength of the consolidated
HSBC group. Fitch
could notch the holding company's IDRs and VR below the level of
the
consolidated group if double leverage were to significantly
exceed 120% over a
prolonged period of time or if the role of the holding company
changed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital securities issued by
HSBC Holdings
are notched down from its VR to reflect varying degrees of loss
severity and
incremental non-performance risk under Fitch's "Assessing and
Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" criteria, dated 31 January
2014. As such
Fitch applied three notches from the VR to HSBC's Upper Tier 2
securities, four
notches to Tier 1 securities and five notches where HSBC has
full discretion for
coupon omission.
HSBC Bank's hybrids are notched from HSBC Bank's supported IDR.
The issue ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in their
anchor ratings.
Fitch will hold a teleconference to discuss sovereign support
for banks and give
an update on rating paths on Friday, March 28 at 15:00 GMT.
Callers must
register in advance using the link below and are requested to
dial in early:
here
DA40C4B1FED21
The rating actions are as follows:
HSBC Holdings plc
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR and debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Lower tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Preference shares (US4042806046): affirmed at 'BBB'
Other preference shares and capital securities (XS0110560835,
XS0110560165,
USG4637HAB45, US40427LAB09, US4042807036, US4042808026,
XS0188853526): affirmed
at 'BBB+'
HSBC Bank plc
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR and debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'AA-emr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Upper Tier 2 notes (GB0005902332) affirmed at 'A-'
Other capital securities (XS0189704140, XS0179407910) affirmed
at 'BBB+'
HSBC Latin America Holdings (UK) Limited
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Hang Seng Bank Limited
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Sabine Bauer (HSBC Holdings plc, The Hongkong and Shanghai
Banking Corporation
Limited, Hang Seng Bank Limited)
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Claudia Nelson (HSBC Bank plc, HSBC Latin America Holdings (UK)
Limited)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Secondary Analysts
Alan Milne (HSBC Bank plc, Latin America Holdings (UK) Limited)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1491
Claudia Nelson (HSBC Holdings plc)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Jin Hur (The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited,
Hang Seng Bank
Limited)
Analyst
+852 2263 9944
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65
67 96 7234,
Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities",
dated 31 January 2014, and
"Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August
2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.