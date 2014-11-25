(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC
Holdings plc's
(HSBC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' with a
Stable Outlook and
its Viability Rating at 'aa-'.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the ratings of HSBC's key
subsidiaries:
HSBC Bank Plc (HSBC Bank, AA-/Stable, a+), The Hongkong and
Shanghai Banking
Corporation Limited (HKSB, AA-/Stable, aa-), Hang Seng Bank
(HSB, A+/Stable,
a+)? HSBC USA Inc. (AA-/Stable, a-)?HSBC Finance Corporation
(A+/Stable) and
HSBC Latin America Holdings (UK) Limited (AA-/Stable). A full
list of rating
actions on the UK and Hong Kong entities is available at the end
of this
commentary. In addition Fitch has published a separate rating
action commentary
on the US entities.
The rating actions have been taken as part of a periodic review
of the Global
Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and
globally active
banking groups. On balance, Fitch's outlook for the sector is
stable. The 12
banks have continued to strengthen their balance sheets in 9M14.
Capitalisation
has improved materially over the past two years and liquidity
remains sound.
This strengthening balances continued pressure on earnings,
particularly in
securities businesses, and remaining material but unpredictable
exposure to
conduct and regulatory risks.
Fitch forecasts weak growth in the eurozone during 2015 while
growth in the US
and UK is expected to be somewhat stronger, which should help
the GTUBs with a
significant presence in these regions. Spikes in market
volatility, most
recently in October 2014, show that uncertainty remains over how
expectations of
rising interest rates in the US will affect financial markets.
Our expectation
is that rises in interest rates will be gradual and would follow
improved
prospects for the economy, which should help business volumes.
Sharp and
unexpected hikes in US interest rates would likely result in
increased market
volatility and, consequently, additional pressure on banks'
earnings, although
we believe that the GTUBs' risk appetite has declined.
Lower risk appetite should help the banks avoid material losses
on trading
positions but an adverse operating environment could result in a
change of our
outlook if earnings prospects suffer materially. For
eurozone-focused banks, a
prolonged deflationary scenario would put pressure on earnings
and could result
in a changed outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VRs
HSBC Holdings
The affirmation of HSBC's IDRs and VR reflects the continuous
strength of the
group's global operations despite stagnating internal capital
generation as a
result of continuously high legal and conduct charges and
dividends. The ratings
capture the intrinsic profiles of HSBC's principal subsidiaries
HSBC Bank, HKSB
and HSBC USA with operational support through group functions
and financial
resources at holdings level. Double leverage does not negatively
affect the
ratings.
Fitch views the group's strong funding and liquidity positions,
a sound global
franchise and a conservative appetite for risk as highly
important for the
ratings.
HSBC's strong access to retail deposits in Hong Kong and the UK
is supported by
the capacity to issue into various markets from either the
holding company or
key operating entities. Centrally and locally held liquidity
portfolios, most in
the form of government bonds, compare well with peers', and the
group's limited
wholesale funding is well spread. Securities that are of high
quality in the
jurisdiction they are held stood at around USD447bn or 16% of
total assets at
end-September 2014.
The value of the global network and its effective management has
gained in
importance for the group's ratings, as both balance
concentration risk and
fragmentation. About 55% of the global banking and markets
division's (GB&M)
revenue was generated through the international network and
Fitch expects the
percentage to increase. Assessing customer profitability by
international and
domestic activities is increasingly relevant when assessing the
value of the
network and risk- adjusted returns.
The group's Fitch-eligible capital ratio strengthened to 12.4%
following HSBC
Holdings' issue of USD5.7bn additional Tier 1 securities in
September 2014, for
which Fitch gives 100% equity credit. This compares with a Fitch
core capital
(FCC) ratio of 11.8%, which has remained unchanged as sizeable
litigation and
conduct charges weighed on capital generation in 3Q14 (1H14:
11.8% for both
ratios). HSBC's fully loaded common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)
of 11.4% at
end-September 2014 is within the GTUB peer group range but below
global
'AA'-rated peers, all of which are less complex but less
diversified.
Relative to other rating factors, Fitch assigns a lower
importance to asset
quality, which remains on a positive trend as legacy assets
shrink. Steadily
increasing China risks should not change this assessment unless
risk-taking
accelerates and concentration risk is expected to become
misaligned with
returns.
The bank has made progress in strengthening its infrastructure
by remedying past
governance failures and management has been stable since 2011.
However, we
believe that there are inherent complexities in operating a
world-wide business
through multiple, independently supervised legal entities.
Balancing the
interests between local and central management requires
discipline and a high
level of transparency. While this set-up is beneficial under
recovery and
resolution considerations it relies on stringent management and
cross-border
coordination among authorities.
HSBC reported sound financial performance in 9M14, and key
financial indicators
are solid. However, management did not meet its adjusted targets
for this period
and acknowledged challenges for HSBC's future performance as it
does not expect
to be able to offset increasing conduct, legal and compliance
costs with other
operational cost savings during the next two to three years. As
with all UK
banks, HSBC Bank is subject to higher conduct and redress risk
than in in the
past and the group's global activities and size mean it remains
under regulatory
scrutiny.
The Stable Outlook captures Fitch's expectation that HSBC will
continue to
execute its strategy successfully and that the group would not
compromise risk
appetite in favour of earnings growth. In addition it reflects
Fitch's
expectation that HSBC's capitalisation will remain in line with
lower-rated
global peers.
HSBC Bank
HSBC Bank's IDRs are equalised with those of its parent,
reflecting the core
nature of this business for HSBC. HSBC Bank is a leading UK bank
and the parent
of HSBC's European subsidiaries.
The VR is lower than the IDR as it factors in higher exposure to
market risk and
variable underlying performance compared with the overall group.
HSBC Bank has a
large exposure to GB&M relative to its capital base because the
group books a
large portion of this business at the bank. The VR benefits from
operational
support, the HSBC brand and international connectivity to the
HSBC group.
The bank maintains conservative underwriting standards and
measured growth
targets. Its risk profile has remained low despite the bank
having taken an
opportunity to expand mortgage lending in the UK although
increased early
repayments have limited loan book expansion. Impaired loans
represent a small
amount of total risk and impairment charges are at cyclical
lows. GB&M is
largely client-driven although it is still influenced by market
volatility. HSBC
Bank is funded mainly with retail deposits, with limited use of
wholesale
funding. Liquidity is managed prudently.
Fitch expects performance to remain robust but constrained as
long as base rates
in Europe remain low. Not all its European markets have reached
targeted
penetration levels and some additional restructuring costs may
be expected in
the short- to medium-term. Impaired loans have declined
year-on-year as previous
concentrated defaults did not recur in 1H14 for HSBC Bank or
9M14 as per the
group's disclosure for HSBC Europe. The bank's cost base has
risen above
previous guidance due to regulatory-driven legal, compliance and
risk costs.
Capital is managed by HSBC Bank according to its regulatory and
business needs
within the context of the HSBC group's capital management
framework.
Capitalisation improved during 2014 and should be viewed in
conjunction with the
flexibility of HSBC group's capital and common regulatory
oversight of HSBC
Holdings and HSBC Bank. Fitch estimates that HSBC Bank has
issued around
GBP5.9bn Tier 1 and Tier 2 securities to HSBC. Of this Fitch
assigned 100%
equity credit to Tier 1 preference and Tier 2 perpetual
securities totalling
around GBP2.3bn due to shared regulatory supervision. This
results in a
Fitch-eligible capital ratio of 11.9% compared with the bank's
10.9% FCC ratio.
HKSB
HKSB's IDRs and VR capture its domestic market leadership, sound
profitability,
robust liquidity and operational support provided by its 100%
parent, HSBC. The
latter includes access to financial resources, management
oversight and the
group's global network, which mitigates increasing concentration
risks from
implementing the group-wide China strategy. HKSB is Hong Kong's
largest bank and
the parent of HSBC subsidiaries in Asia-Pacific.
Organic China-related growth on-shore and through cross-border
activities will
continue to drive HKSB's risk profile. Property-related lending
and
single-borrower concentrations are other material risks. HKSB's
gross mainland
China exposure, as defined by Fitch, of USD157bn at end-1H14
amounted to 2.2x
HKSB's equity or 0.8x HSBC's. The exposure breaks down into
USD64bn on-shore
lending through subsidiaries, USD49bn claims on mainland banks,
USD26bn to
mainland entities and USD18bn to non-Chinese entities. It
includes HSB's China
activities, which add scale and diversification to HKSB's as
HSB's customer base
is more granular and includes fewer multinationals.
Profit remains healthy but under pressure as HKSB defends its
leading market
share against swiftly growing branches of Chinese banks and
other strong
regional entities. Higher margins from China activities, volume
growth and fee
income improved profit in 1H14, in line with lower rated peers'.
HKSB manages its capitalisation according to its regulatory and
business needs
within the context of the group framework as is the case for
other HSBC
entities. Fitch-eligible capital ratio stood at an adequate
12.2% at end-1H14.
It is a highly relevant measure for HKSB as it captures certain
preference
shares provided by the HSBC group.
HSB
HSB's IDRs and VR capture its sound financial profile, which
benefits from
funding stability, a meaningful domestic market share and
measured risk
appetite. Profitability remains healthy, driven by volume growth
while margins
are recovering due to HSB's growing China activities. The
ratings also capture
operational support from being part of the HSBC group, which for
example is
manifested in aligned risk procedures and secondment of
management.
The IDR is underpinned by support from HSBC. In Fitch's view HSB
is of strategic
importance to HSBC, which results in an institutional support
rating floor of
'A+', one notch below HSBC's IDR.
HSB is more vulnerable to concentration risk than peers. Its
China risk is about
to surpass its above-peer concentration on property lending.
This places some
pressure on Fitch's view of capital. At end-1H14, HSB's FCC
ratio remained
satisfactory at 11.4%.
Growth in HSB's exposures to China (2.6x equity at end-1H14) was
driven by
organic expansion through its China subsidiary and transactions
with Chinese
banks. HSB's USD37bn gross exposure is split into an approximate
USD12bn
on-shore, USD10bn claims on mainland banks, USD9bn with mainland
entities and
USD5bn to non-Chinese entities.
The VR reflects Fitch's belief that it may be difficult for HSB
to maintain its
superior loan quality indicators amid a slowdown of the Chinese
economy and loan
seasoning. Fitch expects HSB's profitability to remain adequate,
notwithstanding
expected moderate loan deterioration.
HSB's liquidity and funding profiles are centred on stable
retail deposit
funding, which comfortably supports its loan expansion and
sizeable security
holdings.
HSBC LATIN AMERICA HOLDINGS
The Long-term IDR is equalised with that of HSBC. The entity is
an intermediate
holding company of all of HSBC's operations in Latin America,
and Fitch views it
as core to HSBC.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs
HSBC Holdings
The VR and IDRs are sensitive to changes in the VRs of HSBC's
principal
subsidiaries, in particular to that of HKSB, and the intrinsic
strength of other
HSBC group entities. Material damage to HSBC's reputation would
be negative as a
leading franchise is essential for profit, access to core
funding and offering
international connectivity.
The ratings are also sensitive to HSBC's financial performance,
in particular
its ability to generate capital.
Downside risk would stem from greater-than-cyclical asset
deterioration, caused
by growing concentration risk and sustained falls in earnings.
Strong funding
and liquidity could justify higher ratings if HSBC materially
lifts its
capitalisation, supported by strong earnings contributions from
its diversified
global network and effective management, while maintaining a
measured appetite
for risk.
Coordination by regulators remains a prerequisite for
maintaining aligned group
ratings. However, this could change depending on how
authorities' resolution
frameworks will be applied to HSBC group and its local entities.
There may be
cases for greater rating differentiation between entities in the
group, e.g. if
Fitch concludes that material resources are trapped or if
support is
discouraged.
Additional rating downside stems from holding company
considerations (see
below).
HSBC Bank
HSBC Bank's IDRs are sensitive to movements in HSBC's IDRs,
which, in turn, are
sensitive to changes in the VRs of its principal subsidiaries.
Changes to its
flexibility such that the group's entities are no longer able to
be mutually
supportive in periods of stress may result in negative rating
action.
Negative pressure on HSBC Bank's VR could be caused by excessive
trading
volatility out of GB&M, faster-than-envisaged growth or a
disproportionate
increase in risk in its European subsidiaries. Additional risks
arise from
UK-based conduct charges materially affecting the bank's capital
buffer and
flexibility.
Upgrade potential for the VR, one of the highest assigned to UK
banks, is
limited by the risk associated with the high indebtedness of UK
households, to
which HSBC Bank is materially exposed. The high proportion of
markets business
booked on its balance sheet compared with its capital also
constrains the VR.
HKSB
A downgrade of HKSB's VR could lead to a downgrade of its IDR
if, at the same
time, HSBC's VR is also downgraded.
Fitch would consider downgrading HKSB's VR if the bank proves
unable to generate
superior profitability from its leading market position to
compensate for
underwritten risks and potential capital erosion from targeted
growth.
Increasing risk concentrations, especially related to China, and
heightened
vulnerability to worse-than-cyclical asset deterioration could
also hurt the VR,
as would diminishing operational support.
The potential for an upgrade of HKSB's VR is limited as the
rating relies on
operational support from HSBC to balance increasing
concentration risk.
The IDR is sensitive to the same considerations that could lead
to an upgrade of
HSBC's ratings as Fitch views HKSB as a core entity.
HSB
HSB's VR could come under pressure if the bank increases its
risk appetite,
especially for its China exposures in the absence of mitigating
measures. In
addition, a significant decline in the bank's capital and
earnings will be
negative for the ratings.
A downgrade in HSB's VR would only trigger a downgrade of its
IDR if HKSB's (and
ultimately HSBC's) IDRs are also downgraded or if their
propensity to support
weakens. A downgrade of HSBC's and HKSB's IDRs would not weaken
HSB's IDR as
long as HSB maintains its VR at the current level.
Factors that prevent Fitch from equalising HSB's IDRs with those
of its parent
include different brand identity and the existence of material
minority
shareholders. Back-office integration between the entities is
strong and
activities are complementary, but HSB retains autonomy in its
business
decisions.
HSBC LATIN AMERICA HOLDINGS
The Long-term IDR is sensitive to changes in HSBC's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOORS
HSBC Holdings
Fitch does not factor in any sovereign support for HSBC Holdings
at the holding
company level. Changes to HSBC's SR of '5' and SRF of 'No floor'
are unlikely as
Fitch is of the opinion that, while possible, support for the
group holding
company cannot be relied upon.
HSBC Bank and HKSB
HSBC Bank's SR of '1' and SRF of 'A' and HKSB's SR of '1' and
SRF of 'A-'
reflect an extremely high likelihood of sovereign support by the
authorities in
the UK and Hong Kong respectively, should support not be
provided by HSBC. These
expectations reflect the UK's and Hong Kong's abilities to
support their banks.
Our view is that these authorities would have a high propensity
to provide
support given these banks' systemic importance, their global
interconnectedness
given their size and operations in cross-border banking,
significant deposit
market shares in the UK and Hong Kong and their positions as key
providers of
financial services to their respective economies.
HSBC Bank's and HKSB's SRFs are primarily sensitive to
legislative and
regulatory developments in their respective jurisdictions. Once
resolution tools
and mechanisms have been put in place, they will become an
overriding factor in
our support-driven ratings, and we expect to revise these banks'
SRFs to 'No
Floor' during 1H15. The revision of the banks' SRFs will not
affect their Long-
and Short-term IDRs.
The SRs are sensitive to changes in the ability and propensity
of HSBC to
provide support.
HSB
HSB's SR is driven by Fitch's expectation of institutional
support from HKSB and
in turn HSBC. The SR is sensitive to changes in the ability and
propensity of
HSBC and HKSB to provide support.
HSBC LATIN AMERICA HOLDINGS
The SR reflects an extremely high likelihood that HSBC would
provide
institutional support. The SR is sensitive to changes in the
ability and
propensity of HSBC to provide support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: HOLDING COMPANY
Fitch considers holding company liquidity and structural
subordination as being
prudently managed. While double leverage is elevated, and we
believe it will
continue to be so given investments into subsidiaries through
hybrid capital
(for some of which Fitch gave full equity credit), it does not
result in a
widening of notching between the holding company and the
operating subsidiaries.
The VR and IDRs of HSBC are sensitive to liquidity management
and the financial
strength of the consolidated HSBC group. Fitch could notch the
holding company's
IDRs and VR below the level of the consolidated group if double
leverage
significantly exceeds 120% over a prolonged period of time or if
the role of the
holding company changes.
The quantity and location of loss-absorbing capital as a result
of regulators'
efforts to make the group 'resolvable' could become a
consideration for holding
company versus operating bank ratings if it increases structural
subordination
of HSBC's debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital securities issued by
HSBC are notched
down from its VR to reflect varying degrees of loss severity and
incremental
non-performance risk under Fitch's "Assessing and Rating Bank
Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities" criteria, dated 31 January 2014. As such
Fitch applied three
notches from the VR to HSBC's Upper Tier 2 securities, four
notches to Tier 1
securities and five notches where HSBC has full discretion for
coupon omission.
HSBC Bank's hybrids are notched from the bank's supported IDR.
The issue ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in their
anchor ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
HSBC Holdings plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR and debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'AA-' / 'F1+'
Lower tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Contingent convertible securities (US404280AS86, US404280AR04,
XS1111123987):
affirmed at 'BBB'
Preference shares (US4042806046): affirmed at 'BBB'
Other preference shares and capital securities (XS0110560835,
XS0110560165,
USG4637HAB45, US40427LAB09, US4042807036, US4042808026,
XS0188853526): affirmed
at 'BBB+'
HSBC Bank plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR and debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'AA-'/ 'F1+'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'AA-emr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Upper Tier 2 notes (GB0005902332) affirmed at 'A-'
Other capital securities (XS0189704140, XS0179407910) affirmed
at 'BBB+'
HSBC Latin America Holdings (UK) Limited
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Hang Seng Bank Limited
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Sabine Bauer (HSBC, HKSB, HSB)
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Claudia Nelson (HSBC Bank, HSBC Latin America Holdings)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Secondary Analysts
Alan Milne (HSBC, HSBC Bank, HSBC Latin America Holdings)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1491
Jonathan Cornish (HKSB, HSB)
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria
'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31
January 2014 and
'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities',
dated 31 January
2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.