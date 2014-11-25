(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC Holdings plc's (HSBC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook and its Viability Rating at 'aa-'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the ratings of HSBC's key subsidiaries: HSBC Bank Plc (HSBC Bank, AA-/Stable, a+), The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HKSB, AA-/Stable, aa-), Hang Seng Bank (HSB, A+/Stable, a+)? HSBC USA Inc. (AA-/Stable, a-)?HSBC Finance Corporation (A+/Stable) and HSBC Latin America Holdings (UK) Limited (AA-/Stable). A full list of rating actions on the UK and Hong Kong entities is available at the end of this commentary. In addition Fitch has published a separate rating action commentary on the US entities. The rating actions have been taken as part of a periodic review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally active banking groups. On balance, Fitch's outlook for the sector is stable. The 12 banks have continued to strengthen their balance sheets in 9M14. Capitalisation has improved materially over the past two years and liquidity remains sound. This strengthening balances continued pressure on earnings, particularly in securities businesses, and remaining material but unpredictable exposure to conduct and regulatory risks. Fitch forecasts weak growth in the eurozone during 2015 while growth in the US and UK is expected to be somewhat stronger, which should help the GTUBs with a significant presence in these regions. Spikes in market volatility, most recently in October 2014, show that uncertainty remains over how expectations of rising interest rates in the US will affect financial markets. Our expectation is that rises in interest rates will be gradual and would follow improved prospects for the economy, which should help business volumes. Sharp and unexpected hikes in US interest rates would likely result in increased market volatility and, consequently, additional pressure on banks' earnings, although we believe that the GTUBs' risk appetite has declined. Lower risk appetite should help the banks avoid material losses on trading positions but an adverse operating environment could result in a change of our outlook if earnings prospects suffer materially. For eurozone-focused banks, a prolonged deflationary scenario would put pressure on earnings and could result in a changed outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VRs HSBC Holdings The affirmation of HSBC's IDRs and VR reflects the continuous strength of the group's global operations despite stagnating internal capital generation as a result of continuously high legal and conduct charges and dividends. The ratings capture the intrinsic profiles of HSBC's principal subsidiaries HSBC Bank, HKSB and HSBC USA with operational support through group functions and financial resources at holdings level. Double leverage does not negatively affect the ratings. Fitch views the group's strong funding and liquidity positions, a sound global franchise and a conservative appetite for risk as highly important for the ratings. HSBC's strong access to retail deposits in Hong Kong and the UK is supported by the capacity to issue into various markets from either the holding company or key operating entities. Centrally and locally held liquidity portfolios, most in the form of government bonds, compare well with peers', and the group's limited wholesale funding is well spread. Securities that are of high quality in the jurisdiction they are held stood at around USD447bn or 16% of total assets at end-September 2014. The value of the global network and its effective management has gained in importance for the group's ratings, as both balance concentration risk and fragmentation. About 55% of the global banking and markets division's (GB&M) revenue was generated through the international network and Fitch expects the percentage to increase. Assessing customer profitability by international and domestic activities is increasingly relevant when assessing the value of the network and risk- adjusted returns. The group's Fitch-eligible capital ratio strengthened to 12.4% following HSBC Holdings' issue of USD5.7bn additional Tier 1 securities in September 2014, for which Fitch gives 100% equity credit. This compares with a Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio of 11.8%, which has remained unchanged as sizeable litigation and conduct charges weighed on capital generation in 3Q14 (1H14: 11.8% for both ratios). HSBC's fully loaded common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) of 11.4% at end-September 2014 is within the GTUB peer group range but below global 'AA'-rated peers, all of which are less complex but less diversified. Relative to other rating factors, Fitch assigns a lower importance to asset quality, which remains on a positive trend as legacy assets shrink. Steadily increasing China risks should not change this assessment unless risk-taking accelerates and concentration risk is expected to become misaligned with returns. The bank has made progress in strengthening its infrastructure by remedying past governance failures and management has been stable since 2011. However, we believe that there are inherent complexities in operating a world-wide business through multiple, independently supervised legal entities. Balancing the interests between local and central management requires discipline and a high level of transparency. While this set-up is beneficial under recovery and resolution considerations it relies on stringent management and cross-border coordination among authorities. HSBC reported sound financial performance in 9M14, and key financial indicators are solid. However, management did not meet its adjusted targets for this period and acknowledged challenges for HSBC's future performance as it does not expect to be able to offset increasing conduct, legal and compliance costs with other operational cost savings during the next two to three years. As with all UK banks, HSBC Bank is subject to higher conduct and redress risk than in in the past and the group's global activities and size mean it remains under regulatory scrutiny. The Stable Outlook captures Fitch's expectation that HSBC will continue to execute its strategy successfully and that the group would not compromise risk appetite in favour of earnings growth. In addition it reflects Fitch's expectation that HSBC's capitalisation will remain in line with lower-rated global peers. HSBC Bank HSBC Bank's IDRs are equalised with those of its parent, reflecting the core nature of this business for HSBC. HSBC Bank is a leading UK bank and the parent of HSBC's European subsidiaries. The VR is lower than the IDR as it factors in higher exposure to market risk and variable underlying performance compared with the overall group. HSBC Bank has a large exposure to GB&M relative to its capital base because the group books a large portion of this business at the bank. The VR benefits from operational support, the HSBC brand and international connectivity to the HSBC group. The bank maintains conservative underwriting standards and measured growth targets. Its risk profile has remained low despite the bank having taken an opportunity to expand mortgage lending in the UK although increased early repayments have limited loan book expansion. Impaired loans represent a small amount of total risk and impairment charges are at cyclical lows. GB&M is largely client-driven although it is still influenced by market volatility. HSBC Bank is funded mainly with retail deposits, with limited use of wholesale funding. Liquidity is managed prudently. Fitch expects performance to remain robust but constrained as long as base rates in Europe remain low. Not all its European markets have reached targeted penetration levels and some additional restructuring costs may be expected in the short- to medium-term. Impaired loans have declined year-on-year as previous concentrated defaults did not recur in 1H14 for HSBC Bank or 9M14 as per the group's disclosure for HSBC Europe. The bank's cost base has risen above previous guidance due to regulatory-driven legal, compliance and risk costs. Capital is managed by HSBC Bank according to its regulatory and business needs within the context of the HSBC group's capital management framework. Capitalisation improved during 2014 and should be viewed in conjunction with the flexibility of HSBC group's capital and common regulatory oversight of HSBC Holdings and HSBC Bank. Fitch estimates that HSBC Bank has issued around GBP5.9bn Tier 1 and Tier 2 securities to HSBC. Of this Fitch assigned 100% equity credit to Tier 1 preference and Tier 2 perpetual securities totalling around GBP2.3bn due to shared regulatory supervision. This results in a Fitch-eligible capital ratio of 11.9% compared with the bank's 10.9% FCC ratio. HKSB HKSB's IDRs and VR capture its domestic market leadership, sound profitability, robust liquidity and operational support provided by its 100% parent, HSBC. The latter includes access to financial resources, management oversight and the group's global network, which mitigates increasing concentration risks from implementing the group-wide China strategy. HKSB is Hong Kong's largest bank and the parent of HSBC subsidiaries in Asia-Pacific. Organic China-related growth on-shore and through cross-border activities will continue to drive HKSB's risk profile. Property-related lending and single-borrower concentrations are other material risks. HKSB's gross mainland China exposure, as defined by Fitch, of USD157bn at end-1H14 amounted to 2.2x HKSB's equity or 0.8x HSBC's. The exposure breaks down into USD64bn on-shore lending through subsidiaries, USD49bn claims on mainland banks, USD26bn to mainland entities and USD18bn to non-Chinese entities. It includes HSB's China activities, which add scale and diversification to HKSB's as HSB's customer base is more granular and includes fewer multinationals. Profit remains healthy but under pressure as HKSB defends its leading market share against swiftly growing branches of Chinese banks and other strong regional entities. Higher margins from China activities, volume growth and fee income improved profit in 1H14, in line with lower rated peers'. HKSB manages its capitalisation according to its regulatory and business needs within the context of the group framework as is the case for other HSBC entities. Fitch-eligible capital ratio stood at an adequate 12.2% at end-1H14. It is a highly relevant measure for HKSB as it captures certain preference shares provided by the HSBC group. HSB HSB's IDRs and VR capture its sound financial profile, which benefits from funding stability, a meaningful domestic market share and measured risk appetite. Profitability remains healthy, driven by volume growth while margins are recovering due to HSB's growing China activities. The ratings also capture operational support from being part of the HSBC group, which for example is manifested in aligned risk procedures and secondment of management. The IDR is underpinned by support from HSBC. In Fitch's view HSB is of strategic importance to HSBC, which results in an institutional support rating floor of 'A+', one notch below HSBC's IDR. HSB is more vulnerable to concentration risk than peers. Its China risk is about to surpass its above-peer concentration on property lending. This places some pressure on Fitch's view of capital. At end-1H14, HSB's FCC ratio remained satisfactory at 11.4%. Growth in HSB's exposures to China (2.6x equity at end-1H14) was driven by organic expansion through its China subsidiary and transactions with Chinese banks. HSB's USD37bn gross exposure is split into an approximate USD12bn on-shore, USD10bn claims on mainland banks, USD9bn with mainland entities and USD5bn to non-Chinese entities. The VR reflects Fitch's belief that it may be difficult for HSB to maintain its superior loan quality indicators amid a slowdown of the Chinese economy and loan seasoning. Fitch expects HSB's profitability to remain adequate, notwithstanding expected moderate loan deterioration. HSB's liquidity and funding profiles are centred on stable retail deposit funding, which comfortably supports its loan expansion and sizeable security holdings. HSBC LATIN AMERICA HOLDINGS The Long-term IDR is equalised with that of HSBC. The entity is an intermediate holding company of all of HSBC's operations in Latin America, and Fitch views it as core to HSBC. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs HSBC Holdings The VR and IDRs are sensitive to changes in the VRs of HSBC's principal subsidiaries, in particular to that of HKSB, and the intrinsic strength of other HSBC group entities. Material damage to HSBC's reputation would be negative as a leading franchise is essential for profit, access to core funding and offering international connectivity. The ratings are also sensitive to HSBC's financial performance, in particular its ability to generate capital. Downside risk would stem from greater-than-cyclical asset deterioration, caused by growing concentration risk and sustained falls in earnings. Strong funding and liquidity could justify higher ratings if HSBC materially lifts its capitalisation, supported by strong earnings contributions from its diversified global network and effective management, while maintaining a measured appetite for risk. Coordination by regulators remains a prerequisite for maintaining aligned group ratings. However, this could change depending on how authorities' resolution frameworks will be applied to HSBC group and its local entities. There may be cases for greater rating differentiation between entities in the group, e.g. if Fitch concludes that material resources are trapped or if support is discouraged. Additional rating downside stems from holding company considerations (see below). HSBC Bank HSBC Bank's IDRs are sensitive to movements in HSBC's IDRs, which, in turn, are sensitive to changes in the VRs of its principal subsidiaries. Changes to its flexibility such that the group's entities are no longer able to be mutually supportive in periods of stress may result in negative rating action. Negative pressure on HSBC Bank's VR could be caused by excessive trading volatility out of GB&M, faster-than-envisaged growth or a disproportionate increase in risk in its European subsidiaries. Additional risks arise from UK-based conduct charges materially affecting the bank's capital buffer and flexibility. Upgrade potential for the VR, one of the highest assigned to UK banks, is limited by the risk associated with the high indebtedness of UK households, to which HSBC Bank is materially exposed. The high proportion of markets business booked on its balance sheet compared with its capital also constrains the VR. HKSB A downgrade of HKSB's VR could lead to a downgrade of its IDR if, at the same time, HSBC's VR is also downgraded. Fitch would consider downgrading HKSB's VR if the bank proves unable to generate superior profitability from its leading market position to compensate for underwritten risks and potential capital erosion from targeted growth. Increasing risk concentrations, especially related to China, and heightened vulnerability to worse-than-cyclical asset deterioration could also hurt the VR, as would diminishing operational support. The potential for an upgrade of HKSB's VR is limited as the rating relies on operational support from HSBC to balance increasing concentration risk. The IDR is sensitive to the same considerations that could lead to an upgrade of HSBC's ratings as Fitch views HKSB as a core entity. HSB HSB's VR could come under pressure if the bank increases its risk appetite, especially for its China exposures in the absence of mitigating measures. In addition, a significant decline in the bank's capital and earnings will be negative for the ratings. A downgrade in HSB's VR would only trigger a downgrade of its IDR if HKSB's (and ultimately HSBC's) IDRs are also downgraded or if their propensity to support weakens. A downgrade of HSBC's and HKSB's IDRs would not weaken HSB's IDR as long as HSB maintains its VR at the current level. Factors that prevent Fitch from equalising HSB's IDRs with those of its parent include different brand identity and the existence of material minority shareholders. Back-office integration between the entities is strong and activities are complementary, but HSB retains autonomy in its business decisions. HSBC LATIN AMERICA HOLDINGS The Long-term IDR is sensitive to changes in HSBC's VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS HSBC Holdings Fitch does not factor in any sovereign support for HSBC Holdings at the holding company level. Changes to HSBC's SR of '5' and SRF of 'No floor' are unlikely as Fitch is of the opinion that, while possible, support for the group holding company cannot be relied upon. HSBC Bank and HKSB HSBC Bank's SR of '1' and SRF of 'A' and HKSB's SR of '1' and SRF of 'A-' reflect an extremely high likelihood of sovereign support by the authorities in the UK and Hong Kong respectively, should support not be provided by HSBC. These expectations reflect the UK's and Hong Kong's abilities to support their banks. Our view is that these authorities would have a high propensity to provide support given these banks' systemic importance, their global interconnectedness given their size and operations in cross-border banking, significant deposit market shares in the UK and Hong Kong and their positions as key providers of financial services to their respective economies. HSBC Bank's and HKSB's SRFs are primarily sensitive to legislative and regulatory developments in their respective jurisdictions. Once resolution tools and mechanisms have been put in place, they will become an overriding factor in our support-driven ratings, and we expect to revise these banks' SRFs to 'No Floor' during 1H15. The revision of the banks' SRFs will not affect their Long- and Short-term IDRs. The SRs are sensitive to changes in the ability and propensity of HSBC to provide support. HSB HSB's SR is driven by Fitch's expectation of institutional support from HKSB and in turn HSBC. The SR is sensitive to changes in the ability and propensity of HSBC and HKSB to provide support. HSBC LATIN AMERICA HOLDINGS The SR reflects an extremely high likelihood that HSBC would provide institutional support. The SR is sensitive to changes in the ability and propensity of HSBC to provide support. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: HOLDING COMPANY Fitch considers holding company liquidity and structural subordination as being prudently managed. While double leverage is elevated, and we believe it will continue to be so given investments into subsidiaries through hybrid capital (for some of which Fitch gave full equity credit), it does not result in a widening of notching between the holding company and the operating subsidiaries. The VR and IDRs of HSBC are sensitive to liquidity management and the financial strength of the consolidated HSBC group. Fitch could notch the holding company's IDRs and VR below the level of the consolidated group if double leverage significantly exceeds 120% over a prolonged period of time or if the role of the holding company changes. The quantity and location of loss-absorbing capital as a result of regulators' efforts to make the group 'resolvable' could become a consideration for holding company versus operating bank ratings if it increases structural subordination of HSBC's debt. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital securities issued by HSBC are notched down from its VR to reflect varying degrees of loss severity and incremental non-performance risk under Fitch's "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" criteria, dated 31 January 2014. As such Fitch applied three notches from the VR to HSBC's Upper Tier 2 securities, four notches to Tier 1 securities and five notches where HSBC has full discretion for coupon omission. HSBC Bank's hybrids are notched from the bank's supported IDR. The issue ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in their anchor ratings. The rating actions are as follows: HSBC Holdings plc Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR and debt: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior debt: affirmed at 'AA-' / 'F1+' Lower tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+' Contingent convertible securities (US404280AS86, US404280AR04, XS1111123987): affirmed at 'BBB' Preference shares (US4042806046): affirmed at 'BBB' Other preference shares and capital securities (XS0110560835, XS0110560165, USG4637HAB45, US40427LAB09, US4042807036, US4042808026, XS0188853526): affirmed at 'BBB+' HSBC Bank plc Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR and debt: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Senior debt: affirmed at 'AA-'/ 'F1+' Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'AA-emr' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+' Upper Tier 2 notes (GB0005902332) affirmed at 'A-' Other capital securities (XS0189704140, XS0179407910) affirmed at 'BBB+' HSBC Latin America Holdings (UK) Limited Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Support Rating: affirmed at '1' The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' Senior debt: affirmed at 'AA-' Hang Seng Bank Limited Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Contact: Primary Analysts Sabine Bauer (HSBC, HKSB, HSB) Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Claudia Nelson (HSBC Bank, HSBC Latin America Holdings) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Secondary Analysts Alan Milne (HSBC, HSBC Bank, HSBC Latin America Holdings) Associate Director +44 20 3530 1491 Jonathan Cornish (HKSB, HSB) Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014 and 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 31 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. 