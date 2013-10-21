(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC Bank
Oman SAOG's
(HBON) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and
upgraded the VR to
'bb+' from 'bb'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. A full list
of rating actions
is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING
HBON's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by the extremely high
probability of
support available to the bank from HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC or
the group;
AA-/Stable). Fitch's opinion of support is based on the ability
and willingness
of HSBC to support its Oman subsidiary, if required, given its
overall
importance to the group's Middle East strategy.
Fitch considers HBON a strategically important subsidiary of
HSBC, given its
importance to the group's regional franchise. In Fitch's view,
it is not a core
subsidiary as HSBC does not have full ownership of the bank
(although it does
have board and management control) and because of HBON's small
size relative to
other core HSBC subsidiaries globally. Therefore, HBON's
Long-term IDR is 'A+',
one notch lower than HSBC.
RATING SENSITIVITIES- IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING
HBON's Long-term IDR is based on the support it is expected to
receive from HSBC
if required. Therefore, any change in HBON's IDR would reflect a
similar action
on that of HSBC or a change in Fitch's view on HSBC's
willingness to provide
support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The upgrade of the VR follows the 2012 merger of HSBC Bank
Middle East Ltd's
(HBME) Oman branch with Oman International Bank (OIB) to create
HBON and the
successful completion of the integration process.
HBON's VR reflects the stronger franchise as part of the HSBC
group. The merger
created a leading full service bank complementing the HBME
branch's strengths in
corporate banking with OIB's retail franchise. The integration
process was
completed successfully in Q412 with group oversight.
Although the group only holds a 51% indirect stake in HBON (one
of the few
subsidiaries globally where it does not have full ownership), in
Fitch's view
the bank is fully integrated with the group in key areas such as
risk
management, business model, IT systems, funding and liquidity
policies. HBON
shares common branding with the group and benefits from the
transfer of staff
and expertise from HSBC. The parent also holds full management
and board
control.
The rating also reflects healthy earnings generation (on its
larger asset base),
solid funding and liquidity profile and capitalisation.
Profitability is weak,
and lags peers, due to one-off integration costs and higher loan
impairment
charges but is expected to rebound in 2014. HBON has a high NPL
ratio (end-H113:
7.6%) compared with peers but Fitch recognises that reserve
coverage is strong
(end-H113; 107%). The rise in NPLs in 2012 was related to the
review of OIB's
loan book under HSBC's standards and since then the bank has
been making good
progress on recovery efforts. In addition, borrower
concentration in lending
remains high.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The rating is sensitive to any material worsening in asset
quality, potential
change in the current strong links with the HSBC group and
possible disputes
with local shareholders/stakeholders, which could be detrimental
to the bank's
strategy.
HSBC has operated a branch in Oman since 1947. HBON is 51% owned
by HBME, HSBC's
main vehicle for its Gulf/Middle Eastern operations. OIB's
previous major
shareholders, the Al Zawawi family still retain a large stake in
the bank. HBON
is the third-largest bank in Oman by assets and the
second-largest by network.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
VR upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Laila Sadek
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 9131
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December
2012 and
'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' dated 10 August
2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
