(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC Bank (Chile)'s long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of the rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS HSBC Bank (Chile)'s IDRs reflect the potential support from its parent company, HSBC Holdings Plc. (long-term IDR 'AA-'/Stable), even though is considered by Fitch to be of limited importance for its shareholder because of its small size within the group and in its local market. HSBC Bank (Chile)'s long-term IDRs are two notches below the parent's. Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating (VR) to HSBC Bank (Chile), as it does not view the company as a standalone entity. The bank's '1' Support Rating reflects Fitch's belief that potential support, if needed, remains strong for this subsidiary. The bank's National Long-Term ratings of 'AAA(cl)' reflects the relative position of creditworthiness within the Chilean market. HSBC Bank (Chile) focused on trading and financial operations, investment banking and corporate banking, benefitting from the size, diversification and credit quality of the parent, as well as important commercial, technological and risk management synergies. At the end of 2011, the entity divested the emerging personal banking business, and realigned its local activities with the global strategy designed by the HSBC group. According to HSBC group, Chile is considered as a network market, considering that the existing level of connectivity permits to develop Commercial Banking (CMB) business and Global Banking and Markets (GB&M) business, mainly with international clients. The strategy in Chile considers increase the participation in current capital and commercial flows, operating mainly in large Chilean companies, global corporate and financial institutions segments. HSBC Bank (Chile)'s performance was negatively affected by the heavy cost structure needed to develop a personal finance project that was disposed late 2011 but has improved in recent years. However, it is now once again subject to the historical and natural volatility of the income from financial and treasury operations. During 2012 and 2013, financial income has been limited, due to the lower business opportunities that offer the stability in interest and exchange rates, as well as the difficulties to estimate the rate of inflation. Loan loss provisions, though significantly lower, have been higher than projections due the credit risk deterioration of two particular debtors. Among the most important challenges for the bank, is continuing with strict operative expenses control and significantly increasing the revenues from financial intermediation in order to improve the bank's cost efficiency and profitability ratios. During 2012-2013, the entity has reinforced its global products team, as well as the clients and sales traders and balance sheet management team. The local subsidiary is seeking to fulfill the guidelines of HSBC group for 2014: 12% to 15% of ROE (vs. -2.8% ROE as of May 2013), and 48% to 52% in gross operative expenses/gross income ratio (vs. 83.7% as of May 2013). As a result of its niche strategy in the corporate segment, the bank's client base and its funding are highly concentrated on institutional investors, banks and big local companies. Loans are concentrated on big companies and on foreign exchange operations. HSBC Bank (Chile)'s assets are mostly liquid and of good quality. The asset is mainly composed of fixed income securities issued by the Central Bank and the State of Chile (18.4% of the assets as of May 2013), local and foreign banks (18.2%), loans to companies (17%), positive fair value from derivatives (16.2%) and operations pending of settlement (29.7%). Loan portfolio quality is sound with past-due loans (+90 days) of 1.7%, and loan loss reserves of 4.9% of total loans. The main derivatives counterparts are HSBC group (international level), other banks, institutional investors and large companies. Market risk is moderate thanks to the bank's conservative internal and regulatory limits and the risk management and governance systems that are aligned with the standards of HSBC Group. Funding is highly concentrated in short-term deposits from corporate and institutional investors (40.2% of liabilities and equity). This risk is mitigated by high liquidity and good asset quality. The liquidity of the local entity is also complemented by the good access to the inter-banking market, the repos from Banco Central de Chile, as well as the support from the parent. HSBC Bank (Chile)'s capitalization is strong, with a Fitch Core Capital ratio of 18.3% as of May 2013 (19.3% as of December 2012). Fitch expects the bank to continue to maintain adequate capitalization levels relative to the risks assumed. As of March 2013 total regulatory capital (100% basic capital) represented 19.56% of risk weighted assets, and 14.47% including credit and market risk. RATING SENSITIVITIES HSBC Bank (Chile)'s IDRs would move in line with those of its parent. The national scale ratings could be affected by a downgrade of HSBC. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings of HSBC Bank (Chile): --Foreign and local currency long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable; --Foreign and local currency short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Support '1'; --National long-term rating at 'AAA (cl)'; Outlook Stable; --National short-term rating at 'N1+ (cl)'. 