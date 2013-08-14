(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY/NEW YORK, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
affirmed the
international and national scale ratings of the Mexican bank
HSBC Mexico, as
well as the national scale ratings of its local brokerage unit,
HSBC Casa de
Bolsa. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating
actions follows at
the end of this release.
Key Rating Drivers
HSBC Mexico's support rating and Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
have been
affirmed due to the strong propensity of its ultimate parent;
HSBC Holding plc
(rated 'AA-' with Stable Outlook by Fitch) to provide support to
HSBC Mexico, if
this were needed. In Fitch's opinion, Mexico is a priority
growth market for
HSBC Holdings, and HSBC Mexico is a strategically important
subsidiary, which
explains why HSBC Mexico's 'A+' rated local currency IDR is the
highest among
the Mexican banks rated by Fitch in Mexico. HSBC Mexico's 'A'
foreign currency
IDR is capped by Mexico's country ceiling. The Stable Outlook on
the IDRs
reflects the cushion arising from the relatively high rating of
the parent of
HSBC Mexico.
Given Fitch's perception of HSBC Mexico's strategic importance
to the group, its
IDRs could be as close as one notch below HSBC Holdings' IDR,
although HSBC
Mexico's IDRs are also limited by sovereign and/or country
ceiling
considerations.
The viability rating (VR) has been affirmed as the bank has
sustained its major
strengths, namely its sound funding and liquidity profile, and
robust franchise.
Asset quality has gradually been improved in the past few years,
but the recent
deterioration of some of its top obligors, mostly homebuilders,
has affected
HSBC Mexico's creditworthiness. Profitability is improving; a
trend that Fitch
expects HSBC will continue and strengthen further.
Capital metrics have remained stable in view of moderate loan
growth. A new
capital injection (USD500 million in January 2013) strengthens
HSBC Mexico's
capitalization levels and places the bank in a better position
to continue
growing its base of productive assets, franchise and business
scale.
HSBC Mexico's national scale ratings were affirmed at 'AAA(mex)'
and 'F1+(mex)',
since its IDRs are above those of the sovereign, and
national-scale ratings are
relative rankings of creditworthiness within a certain
jurisdiction.
HSBC Casa de Bolsa is perceived by Fitch as a strategically
important affiliate
of HSBC Mexico and fully integrated into its operations and
franchise. In
addition, the local holding company of both operating entities,
Grupo Financiero
HSBC, is legally enforced to provide support to its
subsidiaries. Therefore, the
national scale ratings of the brokerage unit are aligned with
the bank's
ratings.
The ratings of HSBC Mexico's subordinated debt reflect Fitch's
opinion that
support from HSBC holdings, if needed, would extend to any
outstanding debt in
the local market, in order to prevent negative effects on its
reputational risk
and overall funding costs. Coupled with the relatively high IDR
of HSBC
Holdings, the subordinated debt rating is equal to that of HSBC
Mexico's senior
unsecured debt.
Rating Sensitivities
There is limited upside potential on HSBC Mexico's local
currency IDR, since
this is already one notch below HSBC Holdings' IDR. It could
only be upgraded by
the confluence of upgrades in both the parent and the sovereign
ratings.
Similarly, the foreign currency IDR could only be upgraded in
the event of a
similar action on Mexico's country ceiling.
Conversely, any downgrade in HSBC Holdings' IDRs or in Mexico's
sovereign
ratings could negatively affect HSBC Mexico's IDRs. These
ratings could also be
affected if Fitch eventually perceives a diminished strategic
importance of HSBC
Mexico to HSBC Holdings.
HSBC Mexico's VR could be negatively affected if the bank fails
to sustain
recent improvements in profitability metrics and loss absorption
capacity. In
turn, it could eventually be upgraded if the bank sustains its
robust funding
and liquidity profile, while recording earnings, capital and
asset quality
metrics closer to peers. In Fitch's view, the VR could be
upgraded if HSBC
Mexico achieves and sustains Operating ROAA ratios higher than
1.5%, Fitch Core
Capital ratio above 12%, and an adjusted impairment ratio
(12-month average
impaired loans + charge-offs in last 12 months / 12 moving
average total loans
pre charge-offs) close to 3%.
HSBC Mexico's and its brokerage unit national scale ratings
could only be
negatively affected by a multi-notch downgrade of HSBC Holdings'
IDRs, or a
change in the propensity of the latter to support its Mexican
subsidiaries.
Given Fitch's criteria for rating bank hybrids and the
non-performance risk of
these securities, the subordinated debt rating could be affected
by a downgrade
of HSBC Holdings' viability rating, even before such downgrade
could affect the
national scale issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings, and/or
the IDRs of HSBC
Mexico.
The following ratings have been affirmed:
HSBC Mexico, S.A.:
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F1';
--Viability rating at 'bbb';
--Support rating at '1';
--Long-term national-scale rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--Short-term national-scale rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--Long-term national-scale rating for local senior unsecured
debt issues at
'AAA(mex)';
--Long-term national- scale rating for local subordinated debt
issues at
'AAA(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
HSBC Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero HSBC
--Long-term National scale rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--Short-term National scale rating at 'F1+(mex)';
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alejandro Tapia
Associate Director
+52 81 8399 9156
Fitch Mexico SA de CV
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Senior Director
+52 81 8399 9146
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Aug 15, 2012);
-- Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign (Dec 12,
2012);
-- Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug 10, 2012);
-- Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
(Dec 5, 2012);
-- National Ratings Criteria (Jan. 19, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
National Ratings Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.