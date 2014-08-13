(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC
Mexico, S.A.'s
(HSBCM) Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb' and its local and foreign
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+' and 'A', respectively.
Simultaneously, Fitch has affirmed the national scale ratings of
HSBCM and HSBC
Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V. (HSBCCB) at 'AAA(mex)' and
'F1+(mex)'. A full list
of the rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and Support Rating
HSBCM's local and foreign currency IDRs, as well as its Support
Rating (SR) are
driven by the strong propensity of its ultimate parent; HSBC
Holdings plc (HSBC)
to provide support to HSBCM, if it would be required. Mexico is
an important
market for HSBC so in Fitch's opinion HSBCM is a strategically
important
subsidiary, which explains why HSBCM's local currency IDR of
'A+' is the highest
among the Mexican banks rated by Fitch. HSBCM's foreign currency
IDR of 'A' is
capped by Mexico's Country Ceiling. The Stable Outlook on the
IDRs reflects the
cushion arising from the relatively high rating of the parent of
HSBCM.
Given Fitch's perception of HSBCM's strategic importance to the
group and the
current rating criteria, HSBCM's local currency IDR is one notch
down from
HSBC's IDR, although HSBCM's IDRs are also limited by sovereign
and/or country
ceiling considerations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
HSBCM's VR has been affirmed as the bank has sustained its major
strength,
namely its sound funding and liquidity profile, its robust
franchise and good
and stable capital metrics. However, the VR also considers
bank's low
profitability and deteriorated asset quality.
HSBCM is the fifth largest bank in Mexico by total assets and
loans and has one
of the largest and most stable customer deposits base,
accounting for roughly
8.8% of the banking system's core deposits. The bank has one of
the strongest
liquidity profiles among major banks. HSBCM's loan to deposits
ratio as of June
2014 was a sound 78% and almost 60% of total deposits were in
the form of core
demand accounts.
HSBCM's operating profits are weak compared to the largest
Mexican banks and
international peers in the 'bbb' category. The profitability in
2013 was
affected by higher loan loss provisions due to resumption in
consumer lending
and the negative implications on its exposure to the troubled
homebuilder
industry. Although HSBCM's profitability in 2014 shows signs of
recovery, it
sustainability would be dependent mostly on the ability of the
bank to keep its
credit costs at bay.
Despite weak earnings, capital metrics have remained stable in
view of moderate
loan growth and some capital injections. A capital injection in
January 2013
helped to strengthen HSBCM's capitalization levels. The expected
increase on
lending activity may help HSBCM to recover its profitability and
enhance its
internal capital generation capacity; although, as mentioned
before this will
depend on lower credits costs.
HSBCM's asset quality shows a significant deterioration, mainly
due to its
credit exposure to large homebuilders and its consumer
portfolio. Loan loss
reserve coverage runs below the average of the larger bank peers
and below the
median for the 'bbb' rated banks. In Fitch's opinion, the
greatest challenge of
HSBCM is to lower and stabilize its impaired loans.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
HSBCM's national scale ratings were affirmed since its IDRs are
above those of
the sovereign, and national scale ratings are relative rankings
of
creditworthiness within a certain jurisdiction.
HSBCCB's national scale ratings were also affirmed since it's
perceived by Fitch
as a strategically important affiliate of HCBCM and fully
integrated into its
operations and franchise. Also, the local holding company of
both operating
entities, Grupo Financiero HSBC, is legally enforced to provide
support to its
subsidiaries. Therefore, the national scale ratings of the
brokerage unit are
aligned with the bank's ratings.
The ratings of HSBCM's subordinated debt reflect Fitch's opinion
that support
from HSBC, if needed, would extend to any outstanding debt in
the local market,
in order to prevent negative effects on its reputational risk
and overall
funding costs. Coupled with the relatively high IDR of HSBC, the
subordinated
debt ratings are equal to that of HSBCM senior unsecured debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and Support Rating
There is limited upside potential on HSBCM's local currency IDR,
since this is
already one notch below HSBC's IDR. It could only be upgraded by
the confluence
of upgrades in both the parent and the sovereign ratings.
Similarly, the foreign
currency IDR could only be upgraded in the event of a similar
action on Mexico's
country ceiling.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
HSBCM's VR could be upgraded if the bank achieves and sustains
operating ROAA
ratios higher than 1.5% and an adjusted impairment ratio
consistently below to
6%.
In turn, HSBCM's VR could be negatively affected if the bank
fails to improve
its profitability metrics, operating ROAs below 1%, and FCC
ratios below 10%.
Also, a further deterioration of asset quality could be
negatively affects the
VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
HSBCM and HSBCCB's national scale ratings could only be
negatively affected by a
multi-notch downgrade of HSBC's IDRs, or a change in their
propensity to support
these affiliates.
Given Fitch's criteria for ranking bank hybrids and
non-performance risk of
these securities, the subordinated debt could be affected by a
downgrade of
HSBC's VR, even before such downgrade could affect the national
scale issuer and
senior unsecured debt ratings, and IDRs of HSBCM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
HSBCM's SR could be affected if Fitch changes its view of HSBC
Holdings' ability
or willingness to support the Mexican bank.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
HSBCM
--Foreign currency long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign currency short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Local currency long-term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Local currency short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support Rating at '1';
--Long-term national scale rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national scale rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--Long-term national scale rating for local senior debt
issuances at 'AAA(mex)';
--Long-term national scale rating for local subordinated debt
issuances at
'AAA(mex)'.
HSBCCB
--Long-term national scale rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national scale rating at 'F1+(mex)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 81 8399 9156
Fitch Mexico SA de CV
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+52 81 8399 9146
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
