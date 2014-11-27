(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC
Trinkaus & Burkhardt
AG's (HSBC Trinkaus) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'AA-' with a
Stable Outlook. At the same time, it has downgraded HSBC
Trinkaus's Viability
Rating (VR) to 'a-' from 'a'. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of
this rating action commentary.
HSBC Trinkaus's IDRs are aligned with those of its ultimate
parent's, HSBC
Holdings plc (HSBC Holdings, AA-/Stable/F1+). This reflect our
view that as a
highly integrated banking subsidiary in one of HSBC Group's
developed "priority
growth markets", HSBC Trinkaus is considered a core subsidiary
by HSBC Group and
that institutional support from HSBC Group for HSBC Trinkaus is
therefore
extremely likely. HSBC Holdings has repeatedly and publicly
shown its commitment
to HSBC Trinkaus, most recently in October 2014 when HSBC
Holdings participated
fully in a EUR380m capital increase of its 80.7%-owned German
subsidiary.
The downgrade of HSBC Trinkaus's VR to 'a-' reflects our view
that the bank's
increasing risk appetite and changed capital management
resulting from its
ambitious corporate lending growth plans are no longer
commensurate with a 'a'
VR. While the bank's corporate lending growth strategy could
strengthen HSBC
Trinkaus's franchise in a core segment of the German economy in
the medium to
long term, in the short to medium term, in our view it results
in increased
credit risk exposure, heightened capital ratio volatility and
exposes the bank
to considerable execution risk.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING
HSBC Trinkaus's role within HSBC Group, as outlined in its 2013
strategy, is to
improve the group's coverage of internationally active German
corporate (both
large and Mittelstand) clients, among other things by offering
additional HSBC
financing and lending products. This will result in further
significant
increases in risk-weighted assets (RWA; which were up 29% in the
nine months to
end-3Q14) and will likely require additional capital support
from HSBC Group in
the medium term.
Given the competitive banking environment in Germany, HSBC
Trinkaus sees its
competitive advantage in marketing HSBC product capabilities
including lending
throughout HSBC's global network. The significant referrals of
clients to other
HSBC entities suggests that HSBC Trinkaus's actual contribution
to group profits
is higher than reported (1.1% of 9M14 group pre-tax profits),
emphasising the
core subsidiary role of HSBC Trinkaus for HSBC Group.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING
HSBC Trinkaus's IDRs will continue to move in line with HSBC
Holdings's as we
believe that the group's propensity to provide support is
unlikely to diminish
in light of HSBC Group's current strategy.
This assessment would change - and potentially result in a
notching differential
between HSBC Trinkaus and HSBC Holdings - if HSBC Group were to
de-emphasise the
importance of Germany as a "priority growth market" or if the
implementation of
HSBC Trinkaus's growth plans was unsuccessful, diminishing the
role of HSBC
Trinkaus within the group. Rating divergence could also occur
should tighter
national regulations lead to weaker integration or capital and
liquidity across
the group becomes less fungible.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR
We expect the rapid increase in HSBC Trinkaus's loan book,
including a larger
proportion of non-investment grade or longer-dated loans, to
continue in 2015
and 2016 in line with its 2013 strategic plan. At the same time,
we expect
increases in operating expenses to outstrip a rise in operating
revenue during
the bank's expansion phase. This will result in a risk profile,
balance sheet
structure, capitalisation and profitability which although still
sound, are
weaker than prior to the bank's strategic growth period, which
is reflected in
the downgrade of HSBC Trinkaus's VR.
In addition, HSBC Trinkaus is expanding in German mid-corporate
lending during a
period of low interest rates and increasing competition for
German corporate
clients from both domestic and foreign banks. While we believe
that HSBC
Trinkaus has the capabilities to correctly price German
corporate risk and to
maintain underwriting and pricing discipline, it nonetheless
exposes that bank
to possible earnings volatility and potentially higher credit
impairment charges
once the economic cycle turns.
As a result of the loan book expansion in 9M14, HSBC Trinkaus's
common equity
Tier 1 (CET1) ratio worsened from 11.7% at end-2013 to 8.8% at
end-1H14 and 7.8%
at end-3Q14 before improving to around 10.7% (pro forma)
following the October
2014 capital increase. Further planned credit expansion in 4Q14
and 2015
outpacing internal capital generation means that a further
capital injection
will in our view be required in the medium term. We expect that
HSBC Group will
ensure that HSBC Trinkaus is adequately capitalised during and
after its
strategic growth period which is factored into HSBC Trinkaus's
VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'a-' from 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
