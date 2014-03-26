(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC USA
Inc.'s (HUSI) and
subsidiary, HSBC Bank USA's (HBUS), Issuer Default Ratings (IDR)
and Viability
Ratings (VR) at 'AA-' and 'a-', respectively. HSBC Finance
Corp.'s (HBIO) IDR
was affirmed at 'A+'. Fitch does not maintain a VR on HBIO, as
it does not view
the company as a stand-alone entity.
HUSI's, HBUS's and HBIO's IDRs were affirmed in conjunction with
the affirmation
of its parent company, HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC). For additional
information,
please see the press release 'Fitch Affirms HSBC Holdings, HSBC
Bank, and HK
Subsidiaries at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable', dated March 26, 2014. A
complete list of
rating actions follows at the end of this release.
Today's rating actions assume that HSBC North America Holdings
Inc. (HNAH) will
perform adequately under the CCAR stress test, though Fitch has
no visibility
into any potential qualitative rejections for HNAH, or any of
the other 29 banks
subject to regulatory stress testing. Although a qualitative
rejection of a
capital plan request under CCAR would be viewed negatively, it
is not expected
to have any rating implications for HUSI.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS
As wholly owned subsidiaries of HSBC, HUSI's and HBIO's long-
and short-term
IDRs are linked to those of their parent company. As per Fitch's
rating
criteria, the difference in notching reflects Fitch's view of
varying levels of
operational importance and expected support. HUSI's IDR is
equalized with HSBC
at 'AA-', reflecting its core operations to the HSBC Group.
HBIO's IDR is
notched once below HSBC at 'A+', reflecting Fitch's view that
HSBC would
continue to provide support for reputational considerations,
even though HBIO is
in run-off. As supported entities, HUSI's and HBIO's IDRs will
move in tandem
with HSBC.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS
As previously mentioned, HUSI's and HBIO's IDRs are linked to
those of their
parent. As such, their IDRs will likely be affected by any
changes to the
ratings of HSBC itself. In addition, although not anticipated,
any changes to
their strategic importance as indicated for example through
ownership, level of
integration or their role in the group would also prompt a
review of the
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRS
The affirmation of HUSI's VR reflects its franchise strength,
strong
risk-adjusted capital levels and robust liquidity. As a result
of its
affiliation with the HSBC group, Fitch considers HUSI to have
strong brand
recognition in the niche market of internationally minded retail
and commercial
clients. Fitch also views HUSI's renewed focus on this
core-market positively as
the company has continued to effectively reduce exposure to
non-key markets.
Fitch notes that HUSI has one of the strongest liquidity
profiles among Fitch's
large regional peer group. Loans-to-deposits have remained just
above 60% since
2011, while peers average mid-80%. HUSI's investment portfolio
totals 40% of
total assets at end-2013 with the vast majority of investments
in low risk
securities such as treasuries, government agencies, and agency
mortgage backed
securities. Cash and equivalents also represent a higher portion
of assets than
peers at 12% of total assets at end-2013, further bolstering the
bank's
liquidity profile.
Fitch considers HUSI's capital levels to be strong with
risk-based capital
metrics well above peers, benefiting from the bank's high
securities holdings
leading to low total risk weighted assets. The bank has also
maintained a
healthy Fitch Core Capital Ratio of 11%, despite increased legal
expenses and
accelerated credit costs related to its balance sheet de-risking
over the past
several quarters. Although HUSI has a lower tangible common
equity ratio than
similarly rated peers, Fitch views HUSI's current level as
sufficient given the
bank's relatively low risk profile and containment of legacy
asset quality
issues.
Asset quality has continued to improve since last review with
nonperforming
assets totalling 3.33% of loans and other real estate owned
(OREO) for the
fourth quarter of 2013 (4Q'13), down from 4.08% at 4Q'12. HUSI's
legacy
residential portfolio continues to drag on the overall loan
portfolio with
almost 80% of nonaccrual loans in 1-4 family residential loans.
These strengths are counterbalanced by the company's weak
earnings profile
relative to large regional U.S. banking peers. HUSI's preference
for liquidity
and aversion to risk continue to negatively impact the company's
earnings
profile. HUSI's net interest margin is lower than similarly
rated peers.
Moreover, earnings continue to be challenged by non-recurring
regulatory and
compliance costs. Fitch's current ratings incorporate continued
earnings
pressure from its higher concentration of low yielding assets
and elevated
operational and litigation expenses.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRS
HUSI's ratings are sensitive to the bank's ability to maintain
its relatively
conservative levels of capital and liquidity. Aggressive
commercial loan growth
or asset quality deterioration may result in a negative credit
action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch considers HUSI to be a core operating entity of the HSBC
Group, and as
such, considers institutional support from its ultimate parent
to be extremely
high. In determining HUSI's importance, Fitch viewed HUSI's
strategic
initiatives to be in line with those of its parent, potential
for disposal from
its parent to be extremely limited, and reputational risk to
HSBC resulting from
default by HUSI to be high.
Despite the entity being in run-off, Fitch views HBIO as
strategically important
to the HSBC and considers the probability of institutional
support to be high.
This view is underpinned by the high level of reputation risk to
HSBC in the
event default and precedent of support already established.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
As discussed, HUSI's and HBIO's Support Ratings reflect Fitch's
views on the
probability of support from the parent company, HSBC. Therefore,
any changes to
HUSI's or HBIO's strategic importance as indicated for example
through
ownership, level of integration, or their role under HSBC would
prompt a review
of the ratings
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by HUSI
are notched down
from the IDR. The ratings of subordinated debt and hybrid
securities are
typically sensitive to any change in the bank's VR. However,
given the high
level of institutional support, issue ratings are notched from
HUSI's IDR as
support from the parent is presumed.
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by HSBC
Finance are
notched down from the IDR. Fitch does not maintain a VR on the
unit as Fitch
does not view the company as a stand-alone entity.
HOLDING COMPANY RATING DRIVERS
HBUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of the bank holding company
(BHC), HUSI.
HUSI's and HBUS's IDRs and VRs are equalized, reflecting the
mandate in the U.S.
for BHC's to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiaries.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
HSBC USA Inc.
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'.
--Support Rating affirmed at '1';
--Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+'
--Preferred stock affirmed at 'BBB+';
--Senior debt affirmed at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A+'.
HSBC Bank USA, National Association
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'.
--Support Rating affirmed at '1';
--Long-term deposits affirmed at 'AA';
--Market linked deposits affirmed 'AAemr';
--Senior debt affirmed at 'AA-';
--Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F1+';
--Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A+'.
HSBC Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock affirmed at 'BBB+'.
HSBC Capital Trust II
--Preferred stock affirmed at 'BBB+'.
HSBC Capital Trust III
--Preferred stock affirmed at 'BBB+'.
HSBC Finance Corporation
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Support Rating affirmed at '1';
--Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1';
--Senior debt affirmed at 'A+';
--Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A'.
Beneficial Corporation
--Senior debt affirmed at 'A+'.
HSBC Finance Capital Trust IX
--Preferred stock affirmed at 'BBB'.
HFC Bank Limited
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
--Support Rating affirmed at '1';
--Senior debt affirmed at 'A+';
--Senior debt E-medium-term notes affirmed at 'A+';
--Senior debt medium-term notes affirmed at 'A+'.
Fitch will hold a teleconference to discuss sovereign support
for banks and give
an update on rating paths on Friday, March 28 at 15:00 GMT.
Callers must register in advance using the link below and are
requested to dial
in early:
here
DA40C4B1FED21
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Jan. 31 2014);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Dec. 5, 2012);
--'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths' (Sept. 11, 2013);
--'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' (Sept. 11, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths
here
