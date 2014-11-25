(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC
USA Inc.'s (HUSI)
and subsidiary, HSBC Bank USA's (HBUS), Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'AA-' and 'a-', respectively. HSBC
Finance Corp.'s
(HBIO) IDR has been affirmed at 'A+'. Fitch does not maintain a
VR on HBIO, as
it does not view the company as a stand-alone entity.
HUSI's, HBUS's and HBIO's IDRs have been affirmed in conjunction
with today's
affirmation of their parent company, HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) at
'AA-'. For
additional information, please see the rating action commentary
'Fitch Affirms
HSBC Holdings, HSBC Bank, and HK Subsidiaries at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable', dated
Nov. 24, 2014. A complete list of rating actions follows at the
end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs
As wholly owned subsidiaries of HSBC, HUSI's and HBIO's long-
and short-term
IDRs and Outlooks are linked to those of their parent company.
As per Fitch's
rating criteria, the difference in notching reflects Fitch's
view on varying
levels of operational importance and expected support. HUSI's
IDR is equalized
with HSBC at 'AA-', reflecting Fitch's view that its operations
are core to the
HSBC Group. HBIO's IDR is notched one below HSBC at 'A+',
reflecting Fitch's
view that HSBC would continue to provide support for
reputational
considerations, even though HBIO is in run-off. As supported
entities, HUSI's
and HBIO's IDRs will move in tandem with HSBC as long as Fitch's
current views
of institutional support remain in place.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs
As previously mentioned, HUSI's and HBIO's IDRs are linked to
those of their
parent. As such, their IDRs will likely be affected by any
changes to the
ratings of HSBC itself. In addition, although not anticipated,
any changes to
their strategic importance as indicated for example through
ownership, level of
integration or their role in the group could also impact the
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
HUSI's VR affirmation primarily reflects the company's superior
liquidity
position, strong franchise, and ample capital. Asset quality
continues to
improve while HUSI continues to run-off and selectively divest
non-core legacy
assets. These rating strengths are partially offset by the
company's weak
earnings profile relative to Fitch's large regional U.S. bank
peer group.
As a result of its affiliation with the HSBC group, HUSI has
strong brand
recognition in its target market of internationally minded
corporate clients.
Fitch believes this has contributed to HUSI's solid core funding
base, high
deposit market share and low cost of deposits despite its small
branch
footprint.
A key rating driver for HUSI's ratings is its strong liquidity
profile.
Loans-to-deposits have remained below 70% since 2011, while
peers average
approximately 90%. HUSI's cash and securities totaled 53% of
total assets as of
the third quarter of 2014 (3Q'14), with the majority of
investments in low risk,
highly liquid securities such as treasuries, government
agencies, and agency
mortgage backed securities. Supporting the bank's liquidity
profile further,
cash and equivalents also represent a higher portion of assets
than peers at 16%
of total assets as of 3Q'14.
Fitch considers HUSI's capital levels to be strong with
risk-based capital
metrics well above peers, benefiting from the bank's
concentration of lower risk
weighted assets. HUSI has also maintained a healthy Fitch Core
Capital Ratio of
10.3% of risk weighted assets, despite increased legal and
regulatory expenses
over the past several quarters.
Asset quality has continued to improve since Fitch's last review
as the bank
divests non-core assets. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) fell to
2.49% of total
loans and other real estate owned for 3Q'14 from 3.23% at 4Q'13.
Due to
management's measured approach to divestiture and lengthy
foreclosure processes
in certain markets, HUSI's legacy residential portfolio
continues to be a drag
on the overall loan portfolio with almost 80% of nonaccrual
loans in 1-4 family
residential loans. Fitch expect asset quality to continue to
improve, albeit at
a slower pace, as selective loan sales slow and lengthy
foreclosure processes in
HUSI's markets continue to hinder nonaccrual resolutions.
Over the past several years, HUSI's earnings performance has
been weak relative
to peers. Fitch considers earnings to have a lower influence on
HUSI's current
VRs, reflecting Fitch's view that earnings should be considered
in the context
of the company's conservative balance sheet. HUSI's preference
for liquidity and
lower risk tolerance continue to negatively impact earning asset
yields. As a
result, Fitch expects HUSI's net interest margin and other
profitability metrics
to remain below peer averages in the near to intermediate term.
Earnings have been further pressured in recent periods by
nonrecurring
litigation expenses and elevated compliance costs. Fitch's
ratings incorporate
HUSI's recent legal and regulatory issues. Fitch expects
compliance-related
costs to continue to be an elevated component of HUSI's cost
base going forward.
HSBC North American Holdings' (HNAH), HUSI's holding company,
Comprehensive
Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) submission was rejected by
the Federal
Reserve in March 2014. HNAH will be required to resubmit its
capital plan
incorporating enhancements to its processes by Jan. 5, 2015.
Fitch notes that
the failure highlighted some weakness in HUSI's capital planning
process.
However, Fitch believes HUSI and subsidiaries are appropriately
capitalized,
particularly given its conservative balance sheet profile, to
manage through an
economic downturn.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Fitch believes HUSI's current VR is solidly situated at 'a-',
and upward
movement is limited. However, HUSI's ratings are sensitive to
the bank
maintaining a relatively conservative risk appetite and ample
levels of capital
and liquidity. Aggressive commercial loan growth or a reversal
of asset quality
trends that would suggest a weakening of underwriting standards
may pressure
ratings negatively.
As discussed, Fitch's current ratings incorporate HUSI's recent
and on-going
compliance issues. However, negative ratings pressure would
likely occur if
unexpected concern arises regarding HUSI's ability to meet
existing regulatory
mandates, including but not limited to material deficiencies
identified in
HNAH's CCAR resubmission.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch considers HUSI to be a core operating entity of the HSBC
Group, and as
such, considers the likelihood of institutional support from its
ultimate parent
to be extremely high. In determining HUSI's importance, Fitch
viewed HUSI's
strategic initiatives to be in line with those of its parent,
potential for
disposal from its parent to be extremely limited, and
reputational risk to HSBC
resulting from default by HUSI to be high.
Despite the entity being in run-off, Fitch views HBIO as
strategically important
to the overall HSBC franchise and considers the probability of
institutional
support to be high. This view is underpinned by the high level
of reputation
risk to HSBC in the event default and precedent of support
already established.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
As discussed, HUSI's and HBIO's Support Ratings reflect Fitch's
views on the
probability of support from the parent company, HSBC. Therefore,
any changes to
HUSI's or HBIO's strategic importance as indicated for example
through
ownership, level of integration, or their role under HSBC would
prompt a review
ofthe ratings.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by HUSI
are notched down
from the IDR. The ratings of subordinated debt and hybrid
securities are
typically sensitive to any change in the bank's VR. However,
given the high
level of institutional support, issue ratings are notched from
HUSI's IDR as
support from the parent is presumed.
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by HSBC
Finance are
notched down from the IDR. Fitch does not maintain a VR on the
unit as Fitch
does not view the company as a stand-alone entity.
HOLDING COMPANY RATING DRIVERS
HBUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of the bank holding company
(BHC), HUSI.
HUSI's and HBUS's IDRs and VRs are equalized, reflecting the
mandate in the U.S.
for BHC's to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiaries.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
HSBC USA Inc.
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'.
--Support Rating affirmed at '1';
--Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+'
--Preferred stock affirmed at 'BBB+';
--Senior debt affirmed at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A+'.
HSBC Bank USA, National Association
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'.
--Support Rating affirmed at '1';
--Long-term deposits affirmed at 'AA';
--Market linked deposits affirmed 'AAemr';
--Senior debt affirmed at 'AA-';
--Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F1+';
--Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A+'.
HSBC Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock affirmed at 'BBB+'.
HSBC Capital Trust II
--Preferred stock affirmed at 'BBB+'.
HSBC Capital Trust III
--Preferred stock affirmed at 'BBB+'.
HSBC Finance Corporation
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Support Rating affirmed at '1';
--Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1';
--Senior debt affirmed at 'A+';
--Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A'.
Beneficial Corporation
--Senior debt affirmed at 'A+'.
HSBC Finance Capital Trust IX
--Preferred stock affirmed at 'BBB'.
HFC Bank Limited
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
--Support Rating affirmed at '1';
--Senior debt affirmed at 'A+';
--Senior debt E-medium-term notes affirmed at 'A+';
--Senior debt medium-term notes affirmed at 'A+'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
