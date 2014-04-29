(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based HSE Netz AG's
(HSE Netz) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook
and its senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'.
The ratings reflect the low business risk of HSE Netz's network assets and the
early stage of development of German incentive-based regulation. The ratings
also reflect target leverage of between 6x and 7x on a funds from operations
(FFO) adjusted net basis and structural enhancements of the financing structure,
including a debt service reserve account.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Forecast Financials in Line with Ratings
Under the Fitch rating case, we expect FFO adjusted net leverage to increase to
above 6x and FFO interest cover to decline to 2.4x-2.5x in the medium term.
These metrics remain within Fitch's ratio guidelines for the 'BBB-' IDR of below
7x FFO adjusted net leverage and above 2.25x FFO interest cover.
Profit-and-Loss Transfer Agreement
In 2013 HSE Netz entered into a profit-and-loss transfer agreement with its
parent to optimise the tax position of the group. At the same time, this
agreement provides for a termination without notice in case the bond provisions
are infringed. As a result, HSE Netz continues to be required to fund the
day-to-day operations of the regulated business, maintain a debt service reserve
of EUR16.5m and retain monthly instalments for the bond coupon, before being
able to pay any dividends.
Residual cash flow available for distribution as stipulated by the bond
provisions is the limiting factor for dividends, not net income. This
sufficiently ring-fences the operating company from the parent, which is judged
to have weaker credit quality than HSE Netz at this point in time.
Formalistic Approach of the German Regulator
Given the Federal Network Agency's formalistic approach of applying provisions
of laws, ordinances and regulations, some legal structures of network businesses
do not allow for all required assets to be captured in filings for the
tariff-setting process. As a result, some assets may not be remunerated. Also,
costs that are not incurred in the year of the cost audit (for example due to
timing of expenditure) are mostly not recognised by the regulator, among them
actual debt costs.
Overall, it appears that management teams are required to spend too much time on
the regulatory process to navigate rules that are not in line with the spirit of
what regulation is trying to achieve. A little more substance over form and
economic reasoning by the regulator would clearly be positive for the regulatory
framework in Germany.
Group Re-Organisation
HSE Netz is considering options to change the legal structure of its regulated
network activities. Currently HSE Netz is the asset owner, Verteilnetzbetreiber
(VNB) Rhein-Main-NeckarGmbH & Co. KG is the asset operator and some work streams
are carried out by service providers, such as the execution of the capital
expenditure programme. The group is exploring all options to improve the
efficiency of its operational practices and remove redundant tasks.
The company's ultimate target is to implement cost reductions prescribed for the
second regulatory period (efficiency score of 86.4% for gas and 91.7% expected
for electricity) and to reduce the complexity of future regulatory filings.
Fitch will assess potential changes to the group structure as and when details
become available.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage increasing above 7x or FFO net interest cover
falling below 2.25x.
- Changes to the regulatory framework leading to an increase in business risk.
- Difficulties in meeting the efficiency targets embedded into price limits.
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
- A stronger business profile, alongside positive developments of German network
regulation. In particular, a regulatory approach founded on sound economic
principles aimed at balancing both consumer and investor interests, and
improvements in transparency and predictability would lead Fitch to take a more
favourable view on German regulation.
- FFO adjusted net leverage falling below 6x on a sustained basis and FFO net
interest cover comfortably above 2.5x.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
HSE Netz does not have any committed, undrawn credit facilities. The company
relies for liquidity on prudent planning of monthly cash management as part of
ordinary treasury activities. As a fall-back, HSE maintains a debt service
reserve of EUR16.5m (representing a minimum of three-month lease payments from
VNB) in accordance with the transaction documentation. Furthermore HSE Netz
holds additional cash against contingent liabilities. Once those liabilities
lapse, the excess cash will be repatriated to the parent company.