(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
HT Global IT
Solutions Holdings Limited's Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The
agency has also
affirmed the 'BB-' rating on its USD300 million 7% senior
secured notes due
2021.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Mid-Tier IT Services Company: HT Global owns a 71% stake in
Indian IT service
provider Hexaware Technologies Limited. Its ratings reflect
Hexaware's mid-tier
position in the global IT services industry, relatively small
scale and modest
cost and technology advantage over peers. However, its ratings
are supported by
the moderate-to-high costs to its customers of switching to
competitors,
diversified revenue stream in terms of products and industries
served and its
profitable niche with a solid customer base willing to work with
the company on
a recurring basis.
HT Global's business profile is weaker than that of Marble II
Pte. Ltd.
(BB/Stable), given Marble's larger revenue base, better free
cash flow (FCF)
profile and minimum revenue guarantees from its customers,
primarily from
Hewlett Packard Enterprise- (HPE, BBB+/Stable) related clients,
including DXC
Technology Company (BBB+/Stable), HP Inc. (BBB+/Stable) and
Micro Focus
International plc. However, Marble's stronger business profile
is constrained by
its weaker financial profile, as its proportionally consolidated
Fitch-forecast
FFO-adjusted net leverage of 5.0x in 2018 is higher than HT
Global's 4.0x-4.3x
in 2017 (2016: 5.1x) on a like-for-like basis.
Low Ratings Headroom: HT Global's ratings are constrained by
leverage that is
higher than most IT peers, which typically have minimal debt as
these businesses
generate stable cash flows and require minimum capex. We analyse
leverage by
proportionally consolidating Hexaware, given its 29% minority
shareholding, and
forecast 2017 FFO-adjusted net leverage to improve to around
4.0x-4.3x (2016:
5.1x), around the threshold of 4.25x above which Fitch would
consider negative
rating action. Except for special dividends and M&A, we expect
HT Global's
leverage to improve during 2018-2020 given increasing EBITDA and
ability to
generate annual FCF of USD25 million-30 million.
Revenue, EBITDA Growth: We forecast revenue and EBITDA growth of
8%-10% annually
during 2017-2018, driven mainly by higher IT spending by
existing customers.
Growth is driven by new orders primarily in the infrastructure
management
service business in the Asia-Pacific region. Revenue visibility
is high, as
repeat customers contribute about 96% of revenue. HT Global has
not lost any of
its top-20 customers in the last 10 years. It has multiyear
contracts worth
around USD110 million with two out of its top-five customers,
which are on
take-or-pay terms.
Stable Profitability: We expect HT Global's operating EBITDAR
margin to remain
stable at around 17.5%-18.0% (2016: 17.9%), as higher
utilisation levels and
cost savings will likely offset an increase in staff costs. The
employee
utilisation rate has improved to around 78%-79% during 1Q17 from
70% in
2015-1H16, while the billing rate has been stable at around
USD72-76 per hour
for onsite billing and USD23 per hour for offshore billing. We
believe that a
complete US H1B visa ban or major restrictions on outsourcing
from the US is
unlikely. However, stricter rules or delays in granting visas
could increase
labour costs for onsite staff.
Management believes any adverse legislation will likely be
prospective and would
only affect the company after 2018. Hexaware intends to reduce
its dependence on
visas by hiring locals and nearshoring.
FCF Usage to Drive Ratings: Use of Hexaware's FCF is a key
consideration driving
HT Global's ratings. We forecast annual FCF of around USD25
million - 30
million, as capex/revenue will likely fall to about 2% (2016:
6%) as the
expansion of facilities in Pune and Chennai nears completion.
Hexaware may use
its FCF for M&A and shareholder returns. During 1Q17, HT Global
distributed
USD27 million in dividends to its parent, Baring Asia Private
Ltd, as Hexaware
completed a USD20 million share buyback. We believe any M&A to
acquire newer
technologies or expertise would likely be small.
Notes Rated Same as IDR: The senior notes are rated in line with
HT Global's
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR, as they represent its direct,
unconditional,
secured and unsubordinated obligations. The notes are secured by
Baring's 100%
equity stake in HT Global. The notes are subordinated to any
potential debt at
Hexaware or other operating subsidiaries. Hexaware and other
operating
subsidiaries do not currently have any debt and we understand
management aims to
keep the businesses debt-free. HT Global also has limited
capacity to take on
additional debt, as there is an incurrence covenant of
debt/EBITDA of 3.75x
(2016: 3.5x) in the bond documents.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
HT Global's ratings are constrained by its smaller scale,
mid-tier position in
the global IT services industry and modest cost and technology
advantage over
its peers. Its leverage is also higher than most IT peers.
However, its ratings
benefit from long-established customer relationships, high
revenue visibility
and no loss of any top-20 customers in the last 10 years. Its
ability to
generate positive FCF and increase EBITDA will likely improve
its leverage.
However, higher-than-expected shareholder returns or M&A could
negatively affect
ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue to grow by 8%-10%.
- Operating EBITDAR margin to remain stable around 17.5%-18.0%
(2016: 17.9%) on
an increase in onsite revenue delivery mix and stable
utilisation rates.
- Capex/revenue to remain low at around 2.0% during 2017-2018.
- M&A and shareholder returns of about USD25 million each year
starting 2018.
- HT Global to maintain an interest coverage ratio of at least
1.0x, excluding
interest reserve accounts.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Positive Rating
Action
- An improvement in proportionally consolidated FFO-adjusted net
leverage to
below 2.5x.
- An improvement in market position of Hexaware, demonstrated by
higher
operating EBITDAR margin.
- Growth in Hexaware's FCF of over USD75 million (2017
Fitch-forecast: USD25
million-30 million).
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Negative Rating
Action
- Higher-than-expected shareholder returns, greater competition
or loss of key
customers leading to deterioration in proportionally
consolidated FFO-adjusted
net leverage to above 4.25x (2017 estimate: 4.0x-4.3x).
- Operating EBITDAR margin declining to below 15% (2017
estimate: 18%) due to
lower employee utilisation rate or loss of key customers.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: At end-2016, HT Global's liquidity was
adequate, with a
proportionately consolidated cash balance of USD63 million with
no short-term
debt maturities. The group's only debt is the 7% USD300 million
senior secured
notes due in 2021. It also had USD42 million in the interest
reserve account,
which is classified as unrestricted cash to be used to pay for
two years of
interest on the senior notes. Hexaware is debt-free.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
One Raffles Quay, South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
