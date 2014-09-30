(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based Huatai
Property & Casualty Insurance Co., Ltd's (Huatai P&C) Insurer
Financial Strength
Rating (IFS Rating) at 'A-'. The rating Outlook remains
Positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects Huatai P&C's solid capital
position, good
quality insurance portfolio, improving underwriting result and
steady premium
growth. The rating also considers Huatai P&C's status as a core
operating entity
within Huatai Insurance Group Co., Ltd (Huatai Group). Fitch
believes that the
group will continue to provide capital support to facilitate the
on-going
business growth of Huatai P&C, if needed.
Huatai P&C continued to have a solid capital buffer to support
its business
expansion and counter asset volatility. The company's local
solvency ratio
increased to about 304% at end-1H14 (end-2013: 216%) after the
completion of a
CNY1bn capital infusion by Huatai Group in 1Q14. This solvency
ratio was well
above the 150% regulatory preferred benchmark.
Huatai P&C has expanded over the past two years, with gross
written premiums
rising by 13.5% in 2013. In view of its disciplined
underwriting strategy,
Fitch expects the company to expand at a controllable pace that
is in line with
the market growth rate in 2014.
Huatai P&C accumulated an insurance book of business with a
favourable loss
ratio. Better claim experience in the motor insurance and
commercial property
business led to an improvement in the company's combined ratio
to about 97.6% in
1H14 from 100.7% in 2013.
Key rating constraints include persistently soft pricing
conditions and keen
market competition in the motor insurance segment. Additionally,
while Huatai
P&C has a solid business franchise with a broad distribution
network, its
operating scale remains small relative to that of the major
players in China,
putting its expense ratio at a disadvantage.
Fitch expects the underwriting performance of the motor
insurance segment to be
constrained by higher acquisition costs due to market
competition. Insurers with
limited operating scale will continue to find it challenging to
achieve
break-even in their motor insurance portfolios in the coming
year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Upgrade rating triggers include Huatai P&C's ability to sustain
its underwriting
margin with combined ratio lower than 100% and maintain Huatai
Group's solvency
ratio persistently above 250% (end-1H14: 586%), and a further
increase in
distribution coverage in China.
Downgrade rating triggers include weakening in the company's
combined ratio to
higher than 103% consistently, a sustained deterioration in
Huatai Group's
solvency ratio to below 220%, or an increase in the group's
financial leverage
to above 25% (end-1H14: 6%) on a consolidated basis.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Joyce Huang
Director
+852 2263 9595
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.