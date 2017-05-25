(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) rating on China-based Huatai Property & Casualty
Insurance Co.,
Ltd. (Huatai P&C) at 'A' (Strong). The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects Huatai P&C's solid standalone
capital buffer,
improving underwriting profitability, utilisation of reinsurance
to expand its
underwriting capacity and alleviate catastrophe exposure, and
sound liquidity
position. Fitch views the insurer as a core subsidiary within
Huatai Insurance
Group Co., Ltd. (HIG).
HIG's capitalisation on a consolidated basis is very strong. The
capital score
of HIG's Prism Factor-Based Model (FBM) stood at 'Extremely
Strong' at end-2016.
Fitch believes that HIG is capable of providing consistent
capital support to
the property and casualty subsidiary, if needed. Huatai P&C's
comprehensive
capital ratio at end-2016, as measured by the China's Risk
Oriented Solvency
System (C-ROSS) framework, was 351%, well in excess of the 100%
regulatory
minimum.
Fitch views Huatai P&C's financial performance and earnings as
strong. The
improvement in the loss ratio from certain business lines, such
as compulsory
motor insurance and liability insurance, strengthened the
company's overall
underwriting profitability in 2016. A lower loss ratio along
with a reduction
in the expense ratio, which was mainly due to a decrease in
administrative
expenses, enabled the company to reduce its combined ratio from
101% in 2015 to
97% in 2016.
Huatai P&C's gross premiums rose 10% in 2016, which was in line
with the
market's growth average. However, investment volatility
moderated the company's
return on equity to 8.5% in 2016 from 16.5% in 2015. The
company's investment
yield was reduced to 4.4% in 2016 from 8.9% a year earlier due
to equity market
volatility and interest-rate movements.
Given its current capital base, Huatai P&C has continued to rely
on reinsurance
to shield itself from extreme underwriting volatility or
potential claims from
catastrophes. The insurer has ceded about 13% of its premiums
written in 2016
through several reinsurance treaties to a portfolio of
reinsurers with sound
credit quality. Most of its key reinsurers have an IFS rating of
'A' (Strong) or
above.
The insurer's liquidity position remains healthy as the
company's liquid assets
accounted for about 2.9x of its net claim reserves at end-2016,
well above the
median score for an 'A' IFS rating. Given the short-tailed
nature of its
insurance claims liability, Fitch believes that the company will
continue to
keep sound adequate liquidity to support cash outflows.
Key rating constraints for the company's IFS rating include its
limited
operating scale and keen market competition. Fitch expects the
company's
capability to enhance its underwriting margin to be limited if
there's further
deregulation in commercial motor insurance pricing in China and
if the weak
pricing condition in the commercial property insurance segment
persists.
Limited operating scale has hindered the company's ability to
further reduce its
expense ratio despite a drop in 2016.
With an operating history of more than two decades in China's
property and
casualty insurance market, Huatai P&C's total gross premiums
amounted to CNY7.2
billion in 2016, accounting for about 0.8% of the Chinese
non-life market in
2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downgrade rating triggers include:
- a sustained deterioration in HIG's capital strength with its
capital score
dropping below 'Strong', as computed by Fitch's Prism
Factor-Based Model,
- a weakening in Huatai P&C's underwriting margin with its
combined ratio
consistently higher than 105%, or
- a reduction in HIG's pretax operating return on assets on a
consolidated basis
to below 1% for a prolonged period (2016: 2.7%).
An upgrade of the rating is unlikely in the near term due to
Huatai P&C's
current credit fundamentals and business profile. Over the
medium term, upgrade
rating triggers include:
- an improvement in Huatai P&C's underwriting earnings with a
combined ratio
below 95%,
- a strengthening in HIG's distribution and business franchise
in China that
will enhance its overall operating stability, and
- HIG's capitalisation score at 'Very Strong' or higher, as
measured by Fitch's
Prism Factor-Based Model
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road,
Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Joyce Huang
Director
+852 2263 9595
Committee Chairperson
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
