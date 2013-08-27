(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB'
ratings assigned
to Humana Inc.'s (HUM) senior unsecured notes and the 'A'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings assigned to various Humana insurance
company
subsidiaries. The Rating Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings on HUM reflect the company's consistently solid
financial
results, large market share in the Medicare Advantage (MA)
market, very strong
interest coverage, and robust liquidity. They also reflect
financial leverage
and operating company capitalization metrics that are generally
consistent with
Fitch's guidelines for HUM's current rating categories.
The ratings also consider the large and influential role the
U.S. government
plays in HUM's core MA market, margin pressure faced by HUM and
other Medicare
MA writers from various provisions of the Affordable Care Act
(ACA), and the
impact of HUM's revenue and earnings concentration in MA
products.
Fitch believes that HUM is likely to continue to generate solid
earnings going
forward despite margin pressure on the company's core MA product
including
pressure derived from the ACA's imposition of an 85% minimum
benefit ratio on MA
business and a non-deductible annual fee on health insurers that
becomes
effective Jan. 1, 2014.
Fitch's view is that operational and financial benefits derived
from
acquisitions HUM has completed in recent years to enhance its
integrated care
delivery capabilities should be sufficient to offset much of
this margin
pressure. Additionally, HUM's earnings should continue to
benefit from the
aging U.S. population and corresponding increase in MA
eligibility and from
benefits derived from the company's large scale and efficient
operating
platforms.
HUM consistently produces solid financial results and in the
first half of 2013
(1H'13) generated $20.8 billion of revenues and $1.7 billion of
EBITDA. The
company's 1H'13 ratios of EBITDA-to-revenues and net return on
average capital
were 8.0% and 15.7%, respectively, and from 2008-2012 these
ratios averaged 6.1%
and 13.4%, both solidly supportive of HUM's ratings.
Fitch considers HUM's EBITDA-based interest coverage to be
strong and its
liquidity profile to be robust. The company's operating
EBITDA-based interest
coverage ratio through 1H'13 was 23.6x and from 2008 through
2012 averaged
20.2x. HUM has access to an untapped $1 billion credit facility
that expires in
2018, and at June 30, 2013 maintained $10.8 billion of cash and
high-quality and
liquid investment securities that exceeded the value of its
insurance
obligations by $4.9 billion.
HUM's ability to fund annual interest requirements is further
bolstered by
unregulated cash flows from the company's HealthCare Service
segment, which
generated $328 million in EBITDA in 1H'13 and $581 million in
2012. In
addition, HUM maintains management service contracts with its
operating company
subsidiaries, under which the company collected $1.2 billion in
2012 and $1.4
billion in 2011 from its five largest (measured by net premiums)
insurance
subsidiaries.
Fitch believes that HUM has the second largest market share in
the MA market in
the U.S. The company provides MA and other health insurance and
related
products and services nationwide and Fitch views the company's
membership and
revenue bases to be reasonably well diversified from a
geographic perspective.
HUM's debt-to-capital ratio at June 30, 2013 was 22% and its
ratio of
debt-to-annualized EBITDA was 0.9x. The company targets a
debt-to-capital ratio
of 25%-30% and Fitch believes that debt-funded acquisitions and
share
repurchases are potential ways in which HUM may manage its
debt-to-capital ratio
toward its target.
Fitch believes that HUM is materially more exposed to potential
actions by the
federal government than its large publicly traded peers due to
the company's
membership and premium concentration in MA business. Further,
the government's
role as the primary funder of MA programs acts as an on-going
constraint on
HUM's margins.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key Rating Triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Improvements in Medicare funding and evidence of a sustained
deceleration of
MA medical care cost trends;
--Reduced uncertainty surrounding the impact on HUM's margins of
the MA minimum
medical benefit ratio and annual non-deductible industry fee;
--A reduction in HUM's targeted debt-to-capital ratio to 20% and
increase in the
company's organization-wide NAIC RBC to 350%;
--Financial metrics, especially interest coverage and
EBITDA/revenue margin
ratios that approximate current levels.
Key Rating Triggers that could lead to a downgrade of the
ratings include:
----A multi-year freeze or reduction in reimbursement rates paid
to MA plan
providers;
--Run-rate EBITDA-based interest coverage and EBITDA/revenue
ratios below 7x and
5%, respectively;
--Run-rate debt-to-annualized (prior four quarters) EBITDA
ratios above 1.25x;
--HUM increasing its financial leverage target above 30% or
reducing its
organization-wide NAIC RBC ratio target below 200%;
--Acquisitions that Fitch views as aggressively financed or
containing an
excessive amount of integration risk.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Humana, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable
Outlook;
--$500 million of 6.45% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2016
at 'BBB';
--$500 million of 7.2% senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2018
at 'BBB';
--$300 million of 6.3% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 1, 2018
at 'BBB';
--$600 million of 3.15% senior unsecured notes due Dec. 1, 2022
at 'BBB';
--$250 million of 8.15% senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2038
affirmed at
'BBB';
--$400 million of 4.625% senior unsecured notes due Dec. 1, 2042
at 'BBB'.
The following companies' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings are affirmed
at 'A' with a Stable Outlook:
Humana Insurance Company
Humana Medical Plan, Inc.
Humana Health Plan, Inc.
Humana Benefit Plan of Louisiana, Inc.
Careplus Health Plans, Inc.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago IL 60602
Greg Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Committee Chairperson
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312 368-3191
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated Aug. 19, 2013;
--'Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit
Factors, Jan. 29,
2013.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.)
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.