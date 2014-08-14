(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB'
ratings assigned
to Humana Inc.'s (HUM) senior unsecured notes and the 'A'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings assigned to various Humana insurance
company
subsidiaries. The Rating Outlooks are Stable.
HUM's 'A' IFS ratings reflect financial metrics and performance
that in recent
years have generally been supportive of 'AA' category IFS
ratings and the impact
of the companies' concentrations in the Medicare market in the
U.S., the
characteristics of which Fitch views as supportive of IFS
ratings in the 'A' to
'BBB' rating categories.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Industry Profile and Operating Environment: Fitch believes that
the U.S.
Government's ability to set reimbursement rates and influence
conditions in the
Medicare Advantage market makes it difficult for health insurers
with Medicare
Advantage membership concentrations, such as HUM to generate
sustained
EBITDA-based margins and capital stability required to support
IFS ratings
higher than 'A'. Fitch views on-going federal government fiscal
pressures and
heightened demands on Medicare tied to the aging U.S.
population, as factors
that effectively limit the ratings levels of health insurers
with membership
concentrations in Medicare Advantage. Favorably from a ratings
perspective,
Fitch believes that these same fiscal and demographic pressures
contribute to
consistent demand for Medicare Advantage products.
Market Position and Size/Scale: Fitch views HUM as maintaining
'medium' sized
market position and size/scale characteristics. Under Fitch's
health insurance
rating guidelines, such characteristics are consistent with 'A'
category IFS
ratings. HUM maintains a leading market share in the Medicare
Advantage market
and the company's membership is well diversified throughout the
country.
Additionally, HUM has built integrated delivery capabilities,
primarily through
acquisitions, in geographic regions where the company maintains
significant
membership. Fitch believes that HUM maintains large membership
and revenue bases
that the help the company generate significant amounts of EBITDA
and capital and
benefit from economies of scale.
Financial Performance and Earnings: Fitch believes that HUM's
financial
performance and earnings over the next 12-24 months will remain
supportive of
the company's ratings. Fitch's view is that HUM's market
position, size and
scale characteristics and benefits derived from aspects of the
company's
integrated care delivery capabilities will help offset margin
pressure from
consistent reductions in Medicare funding rates, the Affordable
Care Act's (ACA)
imposition of an 85% minimum benefit ratio on Medicare Advantage
products, and
various ACA-related fees.
In recent years HUM's financial performance has been strong
relative to Fitch's
'A' category guidelines. In the first half of 2014 HUM generated
$24 billion of
revenues and $1.6 billion of EBITDA. The company's 1H'14 ratios
of
EBITDA-to-revenues and annualized net return on average capital
were 6.7X and
11.8% respectively and from 2011-2013 these ratios averaged 6.4%
and 12.9%.
Capitalization and Financial Leverage: Fitch views HUM's
targeted capitalization
and financial leverage metrics to be consistent with those
expected at the 'A'
IFS rating category, while the company's reported metrics for
the past several
years have been more consistent with those expected at the 'AA'
rating category.
At June 30, 2014 HUM's ratio of debt-to-annualized EBITDA was
0.8X and its
financial leverage ratio was 21%. From 2011-2013 these ratios
averaged 0.9x and
21% respectively. The company targets a debt-to-capital ratio of
25%-30% and
Fitch believes that debt-funded acquisitions and share
repurchases are potential
ways in which HUM may manage its debt-to-capital ratio toward
its target.
Debt Service Capabilities and Financial Flexibility: HUM's debt
service
capabilities and financial flexibility have historically been
consistent with
Fitch's 'AA' rating category guidelines. The company's
operating EBITDA-based
interest coverage ratio through 1H'14 was 23.0X and from 2011-
2013 averaged
21.2x. HUM has access to an untapped $1 billion credit facility
that expires in
2018. At June 30, 2014, the company maintained $11.1 billion of
cash and
high-quality and liquid investment securities that exceeded the
value of its
medical benefit and future policy benefit reserves by $4
billion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade of HUM's
ratings are:
--Over the longer term, an improved outlook for Medicare
Advantage funding;
--Reduced near-term uncertainty surrounding the impact on HUM's
margins of the
Affordable Care Act's (ACA) minimum medical benefit ratio and
industry-wide fees
designed to fund portions of the ACA;
--A reduction in HUM's targeted debt-to-capital ratio to 20% and
increase in the
company's organization-wide NAIC RBC to 350%;
--Financial metrics, especially interest coverage and
EBITDA/revenue margin
ratios that approximate current levels.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade of the
ratings are:
--Over the longer-term, a deterioration in the outlook for
Medicare Advantage
funding;
--EBITDA-based interest coverage and EBITDA/revenue ratios below
7x and 5%,
respectively;
--Debt-to-annualized (prior four quarters) EBITDA ratios above
1.5x;
--HUM increasing its targeted or reported financial leverage
ratio above 30% or
reducing its organization-wide NAIC RBC ratio target below 200%;
--Acquisitions that Fitch views as aggressively financed or
containing an
excessive amount of integration risk.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Humana, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable
Outlook;
--$500 million of 6.45% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2016
at 'BBB';
--$500 million of 7.2% senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2018
at 'BBB';
--$300 million of 6.3% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 1, 2018
at 'BBB';
--$600 million of 3.15% senior unsecured notes due Dec. 1, 2022
at 'BBB';
--$250 million of 8.15% senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2038
affirmed at
'BBB';
--$400 million of 4.625% senior unsecured notes due Dec. 1, 2042
at 'BBB'.
The following companies' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings are affirmed
at 'A' with a Stable Outlook:
Humana Insurance Company
Humana Medical Plan, Inc.
Humana Health Plan, Inc.
Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
Careplus Health Plans, Inc.
