(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hungary's
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and its local
currency IDR at
'BBB-'. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on Hungary's
senior unsecured
foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at
'BB+' and 'BBB-',
respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BBB' and
the Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Hungary's sovereign ratings reflects the
following key rating
drivers:
Gross general government debt (GGGD), at 79.2% of GDP in 2013,
is around twice
the 'BB' and 'BBB' medians and remains Hungary's key rating
weakness. The public
debt ratio has changed very little in recent years despite
considerable fiscal
consolidation and the return of private pension assets to the
public sector.
Fitch forecasts that the debt ratio will fall gradually in the
medium term as
deficits remain moderate and economic growth picks up, and that
the share of
foreign currency denominated debt (currently 41%) will gradually
fall, reducing
vulnerability to volatility in the HUF exchange rate. However,
in the agency's
baseline scenario, public debt will still be above 70% towards
the end of the
decade, generating large annual gross borrowing needs and
rendering it
vulnerable to economic or financial shocks.
Average GDP growth in Hungary remains below that of its 'BB' and
'BBB' peers.
Growth accelerated and unemployment fell sharply in 2013 and
early 2014, leading
Fitch to raise its growth forecast for 2014 to 2.7%. However,
the key growth
driver has thus far been an increase in public sector activity
(jobs schemes and
stronger EU funds absorption), raising questions about the
sustainability of the
recovery. Conventional and unconventional monetary policy
measures, including a
Funding for Growth Scheme are also helping to boost economic
activity. Fitch
deems evidence that private sector activity is strengthening is
still tentative
at this stage.
The external balance sheet continues to improve owing to a
substantial (3% of
GDP in 2013) current account surplus (CAS) and ongoing
deleveraging. Fitch
expects the CAS to remain substantial in the medium term as
export capacity is
ramped up and net inflows of EU funds remain strong. This
facilitates the
ongoing process of external deleveraging. Fitch forecasts that
net external debt
will fall to 43% of GDP (on IFS methodology, which differs from
national
methodology) from 65% in 2013, although it will still be some
way above the 'BB'
(20%) and 'BBB' (11%) medians. A mitigating factor is that
intercompany loans
make up one-quarter of external debt.
The banking sector is adequately capitalised in aggregate,
although there is
considerable disparity among individual banks. The sector enjoys
solid HUF
liquidity. Non-performing loan ratios remain high and rising,
and banks'
operating environment is unfavourable. Outstanding FX mortgages
had fallen to
15% in 2013 from 27% of GDP in 2011, but remain sizeable and the
risk of a
solution that increases the burden on banks has not dissipated.
The re-election of Fidesz in April 2014 with another two-thirds
majority is
likely to mean that the government will continue to mix fiscal
discipline with
economic policies aiming to increase the domestic footprint in
sectors such as
banking and energy.
Hungary's GDP per capita is high, relative to 'BB' and 'BBB
peers, reflecting
its high level of economic development and integration with
Western Europe. EU
membership underpins domestic politics and institutions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main risk factors that,
individually or
collectively, could trigger positive rating action are:
- A discernible reduction in the public debt ratio and further
lowering of the
foreign currency share.
- Continued, sustained reduction in external indebtedness.
- Evidence of stronger growth prospects supported by an improved
business
environment and greater policy stability.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Sustained fiscal slippage that endangers debt sustainability.
- Policy missteps that pose risks to the inflation and currency
outlook, which
could in turn exacerbate macro-financial risks.
- A global macro-financial or geopolitical shock, leading to a
severe recession
or loss of financial market access.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch assumes the Hungarian authorities will maintain fiscal
discipline,
broadly in line with the targets included in the Convergence
Programme submitted
to the EU in April 2014
- Fitch does not factor into its debt sustainability any impact
from a EUR10bn
bilateral credit line agreed with Russia in March 2014 for the
construction of a
new nuclear plant. Information regarding the drawdown and
repayment schedules of
the loan is scant at this juncture, although Fitch understands
that these are
spread over a period stretching beyond the horizon of the
agency's debt
sustainability analysis.
- Fitch assumes that under severe financial stress, support for
Hungarian
subsidiary banks would come first and foremost from their parent
banks
- Fitch assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial
integration at the eurozone level will continue; key economic
imbalances within
the currency union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone
governments will tighten
fiscal policy over the medium term.
