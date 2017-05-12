(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Hungary's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB-' with a Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on Hungary's senior unsecured foreign
and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'A-' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
IDRs at 'F3'.
The ratings on Hungary's senior unsecured short-term local
currency issues have
also been affirmed at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Hungary's 'BBB-' ratings balance its high level of GDP per
capita, strong
governance indicators and European Union (EU) membership against
a track record
of unorthodox economic policy and high government and external
debts. A narrower
government deficit and strong current account surpluses in
recent years have
allowed a decline in government and net external debt. The
banking sector is
gradually strengthening from a weak position.
Fitch expects a cyclical upturn in GDP growth to 3.2% in 2017
and 3.3% in 2018
from 2.0% in 2016. The main growth drivers will be higher
consumption, supported
by a strong labour market (the unemployment rate was 4.3% in
February 2017, down
from 5.7% a year ago) and a marked increase in the minimum wage
(+15% in 2017),
fiscal loosening and stronger public investment supported by a
recovery in EU
fund disbursements. Given Hungary's openness, the main risk to
the growth
outlook stems from the external environment, especially demand
from EU trade
partners. Fitch assumes potential growth is slightly above 2%,
low relative to
the peer group, in part reflecting a weaker policy environment.
Government finances are benefiting from improved economic
conditions and low
interest payments. With an eye on the 2018 general election, the
authorities
have increased spending and cut taxes (including corporate
income tax and social
contributions) in 2017, while keeping the budgeted deficit below
the 3% of GDP
EU criterion. Fitch expects the deficit to increase to 2.3% of
GDP in 2017 and
2018 from 1.8% in 2016. This policy choice may increase growth
in the short term
but it also increases exposure of government finances to a
potentially weaker
economic environment.
Government debt reached 74.1% of GDP at end-2016 from 74.7% in
2015, marking the
fifth consecutive year of decline since 2011. Fitch expects the
gradual decline
to continue and for debt to reach 71.1% of GDP by 2018. The
stock of debt owed
to non-residents has declined markedly to 42% of total central
government debt
at end-2016 (25% of foreign-currency debt plus 17% of
local-currency debt owed
to non-residents) from 70% in 2011. This has reduced the
exposure of debt
management to potential global financial market volatility.
High current account surpluses in recent years and inflows of EU
funds have
supported a rapid improvement in the net external debt position,
to 24% of GDP
in 3Q-2016 from 73% at end-2012 (according to Fitch's
methodology, which differs
from the Hungarian central bank methodology). Fitch estimates
the current
account remained in strong surplus in 2016, at 4.9% of GDP. The
agency forecasts
it will narrow, as domestic demand improves, but remain
positive, supporting
further decline in net external debt.
Foreign currency (FC) reserves at the central bank were USD26
billion at
end-2016, down from USD42 billion in 2014. The rapid fall in the
stock of
reserves reflect FC loans conversion by the banking sector, for
which the
central bank provided a total of EUR8.5 billion in 2015 and
2016, and the
repayment of government FC debt. FC reserves are still about
EUR6 billion above
short-term external debt according to the central bank. Fitch's
own external
liquidity measure, defined as the ratio of liquid external
assets on short-term
external liabilities, has been improving steadily in recent
years, primarily as
a result of the rapid fall in external debt.
Fitch expects bank credit to the private sector to increase
slightly in 2017,
marking the end of several years of deleveraging. Profitability
has improved
thanks to reversals of loan loss provisions, reduced funding
costs and the cut
in the bank tax since 2016. In Fitch's view, the risk of further
policy
interventions damaging the banking sector has now reduced, which
improves the
system stability. Fitch expects the improvement in asset quality
to continue
thanks to a favourable macro environment and stricter regulatory
standards.
A general election is scheduled to take place in spring 2018.
Polls predict the
incumbent ruling Fidesz party will win it, suggesting policy
continuity after
the election. There have been public tensions between Hungary
and the EU. EU
membership is a major source of economic and financial support
for Hungary. A
serious deterioration in the relationship could have potential
adverse
consequences on the economic outlook in the medium to long term.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Hungary a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BBB+'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Macro: -1 notch, to reflect weaker policy credibility
resulting from a track
record of unorthodox and unpredictable policy moves and low
growth potential
relative to the peer group.
- External finances: -1 notch, to reflect the higher net
external debt stock
than peers.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are evenly balanced. Nonetheless, the following risk
factors could
individually or collectively trigger positive rating action:
- Continued reduction in external indebtedness and improved
external liquidity
supported by current account surpluses.
-Increased confidence in the economic policy framework and
improved business
environment that would support stronger GDP growth potential.
- Sustained decline in government debt/GDP.
The main factors that could lead to negative rating action are:
- Renewed rise in government debt/GDP.
- Deterioration in the economic policy framework potentially
leading to adverse
developments in external or government finances.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that under severe financial stress, support for
Hungarian
subsidiary banks would come first and foremost from their
foreign parent banks.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Kit Ling Yeung
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1527
Committee Chairperson
Charles Seville
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0277
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
